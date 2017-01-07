₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by azeecoboy(m): 10:05pm On Jan 06
i stumbled across this picture on facebook..
take a look at it with almost closed eye.
cc: lalasticlala
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by lalasticlala: 11:56am
A pretty lady smiling
6 Likes
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by ekesoft(m): 11:58am
Hi
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by Twaci(f): 11:58am
lalasticlala:You can sabi see woman
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by ThisCouldBeUs: 11:58am
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by JamesReacher(m): 11:59am
lalasticlala:Or snake?
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by bebe2(f): 11:59am
Wa oo
The human mind is really complex.
U can see two different images from one pix.
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by efilefun(m): 11:59am
Oga lala after you answer question finish you come put am for front page... shey make we chop am nii abii Wetin
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by Coraje(m): 11:59am
Exactly
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by Candycrusher(m): 11:59am
I see zara buhari's face
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by sauceTDA(m): 11:59am
Beyonce
2 Likes
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by Nma27(f): 11:59am
A dark monkey??
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by Babaisaac(m): 11:59am
Nice one
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by 1stladdy(f): 11:59am
How is this important?
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by Mechette(m): 11:59am
Na so, me mechette
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by larj(m): 11:59am
A lady
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by megareal(f): 11:59am
A woman, what else?
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by Singapore1(m): 12:00pm
[center][/center]
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by youngelder(m): 12:00pm
wow....
this should be used to test drunkenness...
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by IpobExposed: 12:00pm
g
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by yomsad(m): 12:00pm
A scary beautiful face.... lol
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by obembet(m): 12:00pm
Oloso smiling
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by Divay22(f): 12:00pm
A smiling lady.....
But scary thou
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by herbeedar(m): 12:00pm
I see my self
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by chemystery: 12:00pm
i see buhari
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by Ahmadabd(m): 12:00pm
[b]Bleep[\b]
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by fuckfuckman(m): 12:00pm
azeecoboy:One question
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by Ahmadgani(m): 12:01pm
oops
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by Jdesilentkiller(m): 12:01pm
A ghost
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by ichito(m): 12:01pm
This post is not for me
|Re: What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? by naijamakossa(m): 12:01pm
.
