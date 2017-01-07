Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Forum Games / What Do You See When You Dim Your Eyes? (1684 Views)

i stumbled across this picture on facebook..

take a look at it with almost closed eye.

cc: lalasticlala

A pretty lady smiling 6 Likes

Hi

lalasticlala:

A pretty lady smiling You can sabi see woman You can sabi see woman

lalasticlala:

A pretty lady smiling Or snake? Or snake?

Wa oo



The human mind is really complex.



U can see two different images from one pix.

Oga lala after you answer question finish you come put am for front page... shey make we chop am nii abii Wetin

Exactly

I see zara buhari's face

Beyonce 2 Likes

A dark monkey??

Nice one

How is this important?

Na so, me mechette

A lady

A woman, what else?

wow....

this should be used to test drunkenness...

g

A scary beautiful face.... lol

Oloso smiling

A smiling lady.....

But scary thou

I see my self

i see buhari

azeecoboy:

cc: lalasticlala One question

oops

A ghost

This post is not for me