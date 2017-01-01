



The level at which some fans take their fanatism for their idols. It is not really something new in Nigeria as a lot of fans have done even more extreme things for their favourite celebrities.





Sometimes around last year, a guy did same for Davido. He tattooed the pop star's face on his chest. Even female fans are not left behind as some have as well gone to the extent of tatooing the names of the celebrity crushes on sensitive parts of their bodies.



See photos below:















