|Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by bbbabes: 9:33am
A die hard waconzy fan took his love for waconzy to a whole new level by carving out the singers face on his haircut. A single glance at the hair cut, one would guess its waconzy staring right back. It is cool I must say.
The level at which some fans take their fanatism for their idols. It is not really something new in Nigeria as a lot of fans have done even more extreme things for their favourite celebrities.
Sometimes around last year, a guy did same for Davido. He tattooed the pop star's face on his chest. Even female fans are not left behind as some have as well gone to the extent of tatooing the names of the celebrity crushes on sensitive parts of their bodies.
See photos below:
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/01/fan-carves-waconzys-face-on-his-head.html
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by 77al: 9:34am
What's gonna happen if you upload the picture here?
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by bbbabes: 9:36am
77al:
What kind of phone are u using?
4 Likes
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by Synord: 9:47am
Wow wow
But still yet, I have not seen the carving On NTA, africa largest TV network ...
So until then..
10 Likes
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by NOC1(m): 9:53am
did I actually searched for a f*u*c*k?
4 Likes
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by Missfavourblog(f): 10:07am
Is this not the Guy that once poured out his love for Linda some times back
Hope they do marry??
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by riczy(m): 10:07am
Na waoo
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by Rexphobia(m): 10:07am
I rebuke the stupidity
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by Divay22(f): 10:08am
I never wanted to join this family
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by kwyllancy: 10:08am
Oh really.....
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by FuckTheMod: 10:08am
Please who's wankomzy because me I have not listened to any of his songs o.
5 Likes
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by dschools: 10:08am
No f*ck shall be given!
Trust me!
2 Likes
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by unclezuma: 10:08am
Roobish
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by kennygee(f): 10:08am
Rexphobia:
Amen in Jesus name.
We can safely add this to the "village people" symptoms.
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by truthspeaks: 10:08am
IDGAF crew, una thread don show oo
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by hismerhill(m): 10:08am
A die hard fan or a well paid fan
Someone pls help me with dose I.D.G.A.F meme
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by SMARTgurUxxxxxxx: 10:09am
Even if am to do this shiit,i won't do it for this man...
.
.
Fan na wack,Artist na wack
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by casttlebarbz(m): 10:09am
j
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by dandecent(m): 10:09am
Good for him! I hope he get noticed by his celebrity idol!
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by TadeDada(m): 10:09am
Looking for fucks to give
3 Likes
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by mikool007(m): 10:10am
hmm
1 Like
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by seunlayi(m): 10:10am
Nice
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by stubbornman(m): 10:10am
Who be Wacomzy.....Is he one of the Civilian JTF Never heard of such here in Bangladesh!!
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by Oliveronline(m): 10:10am
10 Likes
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by inaheida(f): 10:11am
funny though
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by charlesadams926(m): 10:11am
h
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by timsTNA: 10:11am
True love from his fans
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by Agadsman(m): 10:11am
I was born with a silver spoon... but I lost the spoon...I give God all the glory eh,...bla bla bla...
waconzy e don't they we hear from you oo... awfa na
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by sakalisis(m): 10:11am
Cool
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by victorvezx(m): 10:11am
|Re: Fan Carves Waconzy's Face On His Head by herdekunley9ja: 10:12am
Wereeee
12 Likes
