There are reports that people are trapped inside the burning building. Men of the Lagos Fire service have arrived the scene and are working to put out the fire.



The shop according to traders is owned by a woman that recently took delivery of goods worth millions of Naira.



see photos from the scene of the fire incident...



I know the place.. BRASAS... The owner deals with high quality lace, aso oke and all. she owns like five storeys. I'm always scared anything I go there as it is usually choked, even the stair case is filled with goods..

God help them o 3 Likes

Lord have mercy. For this new year? The sad part is that the trace of the fire will not be found

