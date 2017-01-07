₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,722,421 members, 3,295,948 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 January 2017 at 04:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) (16852 Views)
Burning Building In Warri Today (Photos) / Property On Fire At Lagos Island (Photos) / House Collapsed In Adeniji-Adele Street Lagos With People Trapped (1) (2) (3) (4)
|People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by lordkit2: 12:13pm
A building at Martin street in Lagos Island is currently on fire.
There are reports that people are trapped inside the burning building. Men of the Lagos Fire service have arrived the scene and are working to put out the fire.
The shop according to traders is owned by a woman that recently took delivery of goods worth millions of Naira.
see photos from the scene of the fire incident...
Source: http://www.flexygist.com/2017/01/07/people-trapped-inside-burning-building-in-oluwole-lagos-island-photos/
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by Unionised(m): 12:15pm
What?
Updates abeg...
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by ugoland2013: 12:16pm
Very Important for Africans!
1 Like
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by mulante(m): 12:16pm
1. I got a dig bick
2. You that read wrong
3. You read that wrong too
4. You checked
5. You smiled
(or not)
7. You are wondering why you're still this reading this
8. You saw that mistake... right? (On 7)
10. But did you see that I skipped 6?
10. You checked
11. And saw you that I repeated 10 and skipped 9
12. I said saw you, not you saw
13. I also skipped 2
14. You got tricked
15. I'm just wasting your time go back to reading the comments
57 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by Lionbite(m): 12:16pm
Omg! This is serious someone should call the avengers, justice league and the fantastic four their assistance is currently needed.
4 Likes
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by lekkie073(m): 12:28pm
Lionbite:for ur mind now u sound humourous.
Oponu ayirada!
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by Lionbite(m): 12:34pm
lekkie073:congrats, you have sucessfully humiliated me, i feel defeated and bad, you just crushed my ego and i subjected me to a state of low-self esteem. Now i'm going to switch off my fone and cry.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Hope you didnt believe all that sh1t you stup1d slowpoke.
7 Likes
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by Batlan01: 1:59pm
See Me see gbege, eh
Wahala dey
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by biggerboyc(m): 2:01pm
I wish Clark Kent was there
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by eolafao: 2:01pm
God
Have
Mercy
Fire fire fire we rebuke you did year
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by MykLANNY(m): 2:01pm
They shud jump out na... Abi is taking a risk in order to avoid death nt better than waiting to die
1 Like
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by shammah1(m): 2:02pm
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by Generalkorex(m): 2:02pm
May God help us
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by jide219(m): 2:03pm
How the comment for nairaland go say quench the fire
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by yinkakani(m): 2:03pm
To all the "Dont give a fvcks"
7 Likes
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by ngwababe: 2:03pm
Ewoooo
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by Princess4ng(f): 2:03pm
Chei... Too bad... God come to their aids
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by ngoben(f): 2:04pm
loss....I no DAT shop 100% do buy things from dere
2 Likes
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by asunnu(f): 2:07pm
I know the place.. BRASAS... The owner deals with high quality lace, aso oke and all. she owns like five storeys. I'm always scared anything I go there as it is usually choked, even the stair case is filled with goods..
God help them o
3 Likes
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by MistadeRegal(m): 2:08pm
Lionbite:
The fantastic result of watching too much comics.
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by MistadeRegal(m): 2:09pm
MykLANNY:
What if the risk itself leads to a faster death when there might still be hope of being rescued?
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by NairalandDSS(m): 2:10pm
PAINFULL
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by Seunpaul01(m): 2:10pm
So sad
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:10pm
Lord have mercy. For this new year? The sad part is that the trace of the fire will not be found
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by collitexnaira(m): 2:11pm
Village people has finally locate this woman shop,, chaii
1 Like
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by TeamSimple(m): 2:13pm
YOU MUST SURELY FIND A PHOTOGRAPHER IN THE SCENE
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by MistadeRegal(m): 2:13pm
All these 'f* cks' stuffs are beginning to infuriate me. What honor does that shitty word give you guys?
Already dominating nairaland. Anyway… It's a result of cheap data subscription.
1 Like
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by Opinionated: 2:15pm
Emergency people should do all it takes to curb the fire.
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 2:16pm
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by millhouse: 2:20pm
ugoland2013:your number is 10 Digits
|Re: People Trapped In A Burning Building In Oluwole, Lagos Island (Photos) by francisbiz: 2:26pm
mulante:No! you missed it and I know why; because I was just reading serially, just to calculate your real age.
Alas! You are 15 years old.
Oh! You nearly fooled me, but I am smarter.
How can I forget, you skipped, then meandered to jump to your fantasy age.
Oops! You are 13 years old.
Ouch! Just as I thought.
My Tenants Said I Should Give Them 3 Months Free House Rents. / Interior Architecture In Nigeria Is Very Bad / Lekki Gardens Welfare Team Re-visit Survivors Of Collapsed Building (photos)
Viewing this topic: Emycord, Justiyke4u, TemitopeAlways(f), Fisfrank(m), BestySam(m), Josephtopg24, osamaBUSH(m), Makana14, dearie(m), thelastmediator, Tolutheo(m), glacius, Xone3(f), blinxbest(m), simplejayy(m), Running204(m), sheyizy1, feeloscar(m) and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7