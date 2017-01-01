₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,722,543 members, 3,296,241 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 January 2017 at 09:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) (15174 Views)
60 Year Old Grandmother Kris Jenner Marries 35 Year Old Boyfriend Corey Gamble / The Burial Ceremony Of Ini Edo's Grandmother (Photos) / See Comedian Bovi's Grandmother (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by ObiOmaMu: 4:05pm
Emperor Bolojay showed off his grandma on the gram and said:
Too blessed to have her. lol she's now a little baby. The only time she comes out is when am in.
Love u too much mami agba, 117 years old no be child's play..
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/01/nigerian-artiste-shows-off-his-117-year.html
5 Likes
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by TrapQueen77(f): 4:11pm
Aaawww...I cud say, she's quite a strong woman to live such age..
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by TsaTrinity(m): 4:19pm
My God..... She tried. She must be really full of wisdom and experiences
6 Likes
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by misscrystals(f): 4:20pm
wow this is old age
3 Likes
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by shizzy7(f): 4:27pm
Nairaland and instagram pictures sha
1 Like
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by GoggleB(m): 4:34pm
Eyes,and mouth blocked.
This is wow.
1 Like
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:39pm
Hmmmm! This 1 na old age
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by femolacqua(m): 4:56pm
She has really grown so old.
3 Likes
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by EmperorShizzy: 5:03pm
Chisos is rod
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by Remilekun101: 6:36pm
To eat and walk will be very hard for her
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by KissChrix: 6:37pm
Damn! I've seen things
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by maxwelloweezy(m): 6:37pm
A centurion +17 years
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by noziz(m): 6:38pm
1 Like
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by ANNOY(m): 6:38pm
I pray I live long but I don't want to be deformed. Pray for long life for all nairalanders but not deformity.
14 Likes
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by babseg(m): 6:38pm
wow
i like stuffs like this on fb than the silly Nigeria celeb
2 Likes
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by Donjcco(m): 6:38pm
I really wanted to give a F[color=#990000][/color] but network too slow...
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by dominique: 6:38pm
I don't ever want to grow this old
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by PETUK(m): 6:38pm
ObiOmaMu:God can you take her already, she's tired
2 Likes
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by DBlackCeazer(m): 6:39pm
Life!
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by moscobabs(m): 6:39pm
She passing through her 3rd century
This is real old age
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by Haute: 6:39pm
Wow!
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by fergieboy(m): 6:39pm
Is that a corpse or what
3 Likes
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by WillieJah: 6:40pm
Tired old hag!
I'm sorry. Just joking
1 Like
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by laurel03: 6:41pm
I pray to live long but not old like ds
2 Likes
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by ANNOY(m): 6:42pm
moscobabs:Do u have sense,answer me now.She is a century old dumbass.
3 Likes
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by ANNOY(m): 6:43pm
dominique:AMEN.
1 Like
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by doskie(m): 6:44pm
No man can run a race with time. Fear God and get close to Him. This is the moral lesson
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by AbdulAdam56(m): 6:44pm
A
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by moscobabs(m): 6:44pm
ANNOY:
Century old? The last time I check 100 yrs is century
U b mugun
2 Likes
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by Sijo01(f): 6:44pm
oh my, is her mouth and eyes still active at all.
|Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by johnshagb(m): 6:44pm
Wow she's darn old.
1 Like
Caroline Ekanem And Lilian Bach: Which Is More Real? / Pictures: 9ice Ex Wife, Toni Payne Having Fun With A Strange Man / MajelaZeZeDiamond Accuses Dbanj Of Stealing Her Idea
Viewing this topic: Equado(m), gadegunle, Zone, eesdee, ekorian, Jerrick(m), ultimate121, bonna4u(m), OG1BABY(f), glimpse33, ziddy(m), oladimeji09, Extremism, Josepet(m), tolex34(m), ALImaza48(m), telvinfantasy, Twizzy30(m), Adedoks(m), Biodunkuye(f), valacious(m), Bonejr(m), tracyxx, AODT(m), Funmilade11(f), dopedealer(m) and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11