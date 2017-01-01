₦airaland Forum

Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by ObiOmaMu: 4:05pm
Emperor Bolojay showed off his grandma on the gram and said:

Too blessed to have her. lol she's now a little baby. The only time she comes out is when am in.
Love u too much mami agba, 117 years old no be child's play..

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by TrapQueen77(f): 4:11pm
Aaawww...I cud say, she's quite a strong woman to live such age..

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by TsaTrinity(m): 4:19pm
My God..... She tried. She must be really full of wisdom and experiences

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by misscrystals(f): 4:20pm
wow this is old age

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by shizzy7(f): 4:27pm
Nairaland and instagram pictures sha

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by GoggleB(m): 4:34pm
Eyes,and mouth blocked.
This is wow.

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:39pm
Hmmmm! This 1 na old age
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by femolacqua(m): 4:56pm
She has really grown so old.

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by EmperorShizzy: 5:03pm
Chisos is rod shocked
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by Remilekun101: 6:36pm


cry cry

To eat and walk will be very hard for her

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by KissChrix: 6:37pm
Damn! I've seen things
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by maxwelloweezy(m): 6:37pm
A centurion +17 years
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by noziz(m): 6:38pm
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by ANNOY(m): 6:38pm
I pray I live long but I don't want to be deformed. Pray for long life for all nairalanders but not deformity.

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by babseg(m): 6:38pm
wow

i like stuffs like this on fb than the silly Nigeria celeb

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by Donjcco(m): 6:38pm
I really wanted to give a F[color=#990000][/color] grin but network too slow... grin
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by dominique: 6:38pm
I don't ever want to grow this old

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by PETUK(m): 6:38pm
God can you take her already, she's tired

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by DBlackCeazer(m): 6:39pm
Life!
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by moscobabs(m): 6:39pm
She passing through her 3rd century



This is real old age
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by Haute: 6:39pm
Wow!
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by fergieboy(m): 6:39pm
Is that a corpse or what undecided

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by WillieJah: 6:40pm
Tired old hag!
I'm sorry. Just joking

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by laurel03: 6:41pm
I pray to live long but not old like ds

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by ANNOY(m): 6:42pm
moscobabs:
She passing through her 3rd century



This is real old age
Do u have sense,answer me now.She is a century old dumbass.

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by ANNOY(m): 6:43pm
dominique:
I don't ever want to grow this old
AMEN.

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by doskie(m): 6:44pm
No man can run a race with time. Fear God and get close to Him. This is the moral lesson
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by AbdulAdam56(m): 6:44pm
A
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by moscobabs(m): 6:44pm
ANNOY:
Do u have sense,answer me now.She is a century old dumbass.

Century old? The last time I check 100 yrs is century

U b mugun

Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by Sijo01(f): 6:44pm
shocked oh my, is her mouth and eyes still active at all.
Re: Emperor Bolojay And His 117-Year-Old Grandmother (Photo) by johnshagb(m): 6:44pm
Wow she's darn old.

