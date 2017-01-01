₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by TunezMediaTV: 1:43pm
Mavin records first Lady, Tiwa Savage is vacationing in Dubai with her son.
The ROC nation singer hit the beach earlier today with Jamil and her white baby sister in tow, where she posed for snaps in a sexy black swimsuit and a new locks hairstyle.
See below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/tiwa-savage-flaunts-bikini-bod-in-dubai.html
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by Dsrooftiles: 1:50pm
Ok
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by Coyotejack(m): 1:55pm
but
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by EastGold(m): 1:56pm
No wonder Tee-Billz is cheating on her.
All I see is a panla body, as in nothing much to grab
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by DozieInc(m): 2:27pm
Okay pics Mama Jamil
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by Nutase(f): 2:42pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by rokiatu(f): 5:35pm
EastGold:Is that a reason to cheat on someone?
I guess when he was chasing her and courting her she had a curvious Beyonce body right? NONSENSE!!!!!!!
Always go for the type you are attracted to for marriage. Don't married a slim woman if you are attracted to curvy women or a curvy woman if you are attracted to slim women.
Don't married someone you are not attracted to and then cheat on her with the opposite body type after marriage. That's fu...c...Ki..Ng mess up and fu..c...:k up big time.
Stop condoning cheating.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by prince9851(m): 6:05pm
mtchew complete rubbish
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by frankloloko: 6:05pm
my nose . She's my best sha . But all Na fake life . Imagine linda buying a house of 500m last year and got fairly used accura for her mom this year . I heard she dated one politician during GEJ that's how she got the money to buy that renovated house in banana island . All these people wants so much attention . It helps them .
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by Culin(f): 6:05pm
Faux locs!!! Mama Eva (my hair stylist) come and see this hairstyle o
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by Ariel20: 6:05pm
EastGold:
You are dumber than I thought,
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by Zamfaran: 6:06pm
What of Tbillz?
I thought they are back together.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by Tjohnnay: 6:07pm
Ugly tn
Yeye tn
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by abejide1000(m): 6:08pm
I'm disappointed because...
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by Tjohnnay: 6:08pm
EastGold:
Weytn u dey talk
Cheatn on her as in? Dm by force am to marry her b4
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by herdekunley9ja: 6:09pm
That cool....
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by lestat(m): 6:09pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by buygala(m): 6:10pm
So she wore makeup to the beach
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by gfreymom302: 6:10pm
I don't fancy small breasts women!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by slimthugchimee2(m): 6:10pm
GET IN THERE BOYS...WE HAVE HOSTILE Bleep GIVERS
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by Bobbysmart6(m): 6:11pm
so wat shal we do now
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by shizzy7(f): 6:11pm
Nairaland is too dry today.
FP is full of "don't give a f.uck" topics.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by martineverest(m): 6:11pm
well said
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by mightyhazell: 6:12pm
So mama jamiu,wetin u com say make we take dis skinny pictures do?
Abeg where dose fuc.kk givers make dem helep me with one correct fu.ckk giving pic
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by martineverest(m): 6:12pm
rokiatu:well said
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by kristian98(m): 6:12pm
this woman and make up
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son by mrprolifik: 6:12pm
Nothing new.
