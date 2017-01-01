Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son (17435 Views)

Tiwa Savage Rocks Sexy Outfit (Photos) / Tiwa Savage Rocks Agbada In A Video Shoot (see Photos) / Tiwa Savage Rocks See-through Dress To D'banj's Concert | Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The ROC nation singer hit the beach earlier today with Jamil and her white baby sister in tow, where she posed for snaps in a sexy black swimsuit and a new locks hairstyle.



See below...



http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/tiwa-savage-flaunts-bikini-bod-in-dubai.html Mavin records first Lady, Tiwa Savage is vacationing in Dubai with her son.The ROC nation singer hit the beach earlier today with Jamil and her white baby sister in tow, where she posed for snaps in a sexy black swimsuit and a new locks hairstyle.See below... 4 Likes 2 Shares



http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/tiwa-savage-flaunts-bikini-bod-in-dubai.html Tiwa Savage Flaunts Bikini Bod In Dubai [PICS] 2 Likes 1 Share





Current Price of Roofing Sheet in Nigeria.. See here >> http://www.nairaland.com/3364135/roofing-sheets-cost-various-types





See Samples of Roofing Tiles.. See here >> http://www.nairaland.com/3357472/collection-sample-stone-coated-roofing



Check Out Picture Of The Wood Work For The Stone Coated Roofing Tile >> http://www.nairaland.com/1806964/check-out-picture-wood-work Ok 1 Like

but but 13 Likes 1 Share

No wonder Tee-Billz is cheating on her.



All I see is a panla body, as in nothing much to grab 18 Likes

Okay pics Mama Jamil 20 Likes

EastGold:

No wonder Tee-Billz is cheating on her.



All I see is a panla body, as in nothing much to grab Is that a reason to cheat on someone?



I guess when he was chasing her and courting her she had a curvious Beyonce body right? NONSENSE!!!!!!!



Always go for the type you are attracted to for marriage. Don't married a slim woman if you are attracted to curvy women or a curvy woman if you are attracted to slim women.



Don't married someone you are not attracted to and then cheat on her with the opposite body type after marriage. That's fu...c...Ki..Ng mess up and fu..c...:k up big time.



Stop condoning cheating. Is that a reason to cheat on someone?I guess when he was chasing her and courting her she had a curvious Beyonce body right? NONSENSE!!!!!!!Always go for the type you are attracted to for marriage. Don't married a slim woman if you are attracted to curvy women or a curvy woman if you are attracted to slim women.Don't married someone you are not attracted to and then cheat on her with the opposite body type after marriage. That's fu...c...Ki..Ng mess up and fu..c...:k up big time.Stop condoning cheating. 26 Likes 2 Shares

mtchew complete rubbish 8 Likes 2 Shares

my nose . She's my best sha . But all Na fake life . Imagine linda buying a house of 500m last year and got fairly used accura for her mom this year . I heard she dated one politician during GEJ that's how she got the money to buy that renovated house in banana island . All these people wants so much attention . It helps them . 5 Likes 1 Share

Faux locs!!! Mama Eva (my hair stylist) come and see this hairstyle o 1 Like

EastGold:

No wonder Tee-Billz is cheating on her.



All I see is a panla body, as in nothing much to grab

You are dumber than I thought, You are dumber than I thought, 2 Likes

What of Tbillz?

I thought they are back together.

Ugly tn



Yeye tn

I'm disappointed because... 3 Likes 5 Shares

EastGold:

No wonder Tee-Billz is cheating on her.



All I see is a panla body, as in nothing much to grab

Weytn u dey talk



Cheatn on her as in? Dm by force am to marry her b4 Weytn u dey talkCheatn on her as in? Dm by force am to marry her b4

That cool....

So she wore makeup to the beach 11 Likes

I don't fancy small breasts women! 1 Like

GET IN THERE BOYS...WE HAVE HOSTILE Bleep GIVERS 4 Likes 1 Share

so wat shal we do now

Nairaland is too dry today.





FP is full of "don't give a f.uck" topics.

well said



Abeg where dose fuc.kk givers make dem helep me with one correct fu.ckk giving pic So mama jamiu,wetin u com say make we take dis skinny pictures do?Abeg where dose fuc.kk givers make dem helep me with one correct fu.ckk giving pic

rokiatu:

Is that a reason to cheat on someone?



I guess when he was chasing her and courting her she had a curvious Beyonce body right? NONSENSE!!!!!!!



Always go for the type you are attracted to for marriage. Don't married a slim woman if you are attracted to curvy women or a curvy woman if you are attracted to slim women.



Don't married someone you are not attracted to and then cheat on her with the opposite body type after marriage. That's fu...c...Ki..Ng mess up and fu..c...:k up big time.



Stop condoning cheating. well said well said 3 Likes

this woman and make up 1 Like