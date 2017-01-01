₦airaland Forum

Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by TunezMediaTV: 1:41pm
The fact that Maima can be confident about sharing such racy footage on social media tells that all might not be well with the Ghanian beauty and her boo, popular Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince

Maima Nnekwa and her friend hit the club during the weekend with a male companion who got the ride of his life with Ice Prince bae, who was grinding hard on him all night long. The excited model who is also of French decent was too happy to share some of the footage on social media...

Maima and Ice Prince have been in a very rocky relationship that has been going on and off over 3 years that they have been together with the Ghanian getting linked with various men that have all been reportedly sponsoring her European trips.. Maima has always slammed all the cheating allegations as untrue with the backing of Mr Zamani.

See snapshots from the club below...

Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by TunezMediaTV: 1:43pm
Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by Ten12: 1:44pm
Lol dnt be deceived all dos people na cash bd carry love

Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by Lionbite(m): 1:50pm
The guy acting like he's scared of ice prince.

Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by dacovajnr: 1:55pm
And Ice Guild go come out be defending this Boney Biittcchh grin dem don carry Saturday cmot for the idiot hand carry Sunday give am..his career don nosedive sotey dem dey label am upcoming act grin grin

Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by LesbianBoy(m): 2:15pm
And ice prince was defending the olosho! Nigeria guys too mumu angry

Meanwhile......I can see lalasticlala viewing this thread.......Frontpage straight!!!

Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by Kingstel: 2:15pm
That's her business joor. lipsrsealed
Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by George2016(m): 2:31pm
Don't
Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by amclimax(m): 2:31pm
none of my business



ice prince over to you
Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by TeleboiZ005(m): 2:32pm
Gosh....





And there was a condom with a Fuvk given grin grin grin





see enjoymentgrin





Can u c me
Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by potbelly(m): 2:33pm
and the mumu was there defending her when she was accused of cheating on him last year... Hoes will always be hoes...

Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by Ireboya(m): 2:33pm
Who be Iceprince?
Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by AheadMarket(m): 2:33pm
Does she have AIDS

Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by jazinogold(m): 2:33pm
grin

she has always being a cheerful giver since way back wen i know her is d church! den she gave her life to christ wink

Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by Fabulosdave01: 2:33pm
Where's the yansh?
Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by olaolulazio(m): 2:34pm
A former stripper... She's back to base.

Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by mamatayour(f): 2:34pm
Ni faaji kelele
Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by techycontents: 2:34pm
IsOkay
Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by LegalBaby(f): 2:34pm
well shes not married to ice prince

Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by maxwelloweezy(m): 2:34pm
THE NAME CALLED OLOSHO IS VERY GENUINE

Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by ettacool(m): 2:35pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by bayocanny: 2:35pm
Chai! Ice Prince don suffer

Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by thrugemaster(m): 2:35pm
That guy is in cloud nine
Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by Rilwayne001: 2:35pm
Those that'll give a f**k are coming in droves. angry

Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by ajoskele(m): 2:36pm
Mtcheeew.
No meat to handle sev.

Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by AkinPhysicist: 2:36pm
shocked

Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by hahn(m): 2:36pm
She needs food undecided
Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by ilobasama(m): 2:36pm
Some men can take anything.

I can never take this. If na me ehn the next headline will read ice Prince EX........

Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by Eibams60(m): 2:36pm
who dey take woman matta serious again if no pikin
Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by Eibams60(m): 2:36pm
who dey take woman matta serious again if no b pikin
Re: Maima Grinding Hard On A Man At A Club [PICS] by omoadeleye(m): 2:37pm
She is really a born olosho, Ice prince gon be like if my GF wanna eat another man do*k she is gon go for the one better than me, but seeing this dude, Ice prince going to understand that even if his bit*ch saw a Bleep in gutter she going to pick it if up for sure..



Shogbe ,shawa ghana

