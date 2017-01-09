₦airaland Forum

Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo)

Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Islie: 8:41pm
Suspected cultists in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue have gang raped a 15-year-old girl, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports.

Sources told NAN that the teenager was abducted on January 5, by the cultists.

The report said that the victim, who went into coma after the rape, is being treated at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, Makurdi.

The victim’s father, Terlanga Ugba, told journalists at the hospital in Makurdi on Monday that his daughter left home at about 11 a.m. on January 5 to buy some tailoring materials for her sewing work but never returned.

Mr. Ugba said that they searched for her in the hospitals, churches and friends’ houses but did not find her until the following day when he lodged a formal complaint with the Katsina-Ala Police Station.

He stated that he followed up the development with a special prayer session for her recovery.

He narrated that a church member later called to inform him that she saw his daughter with a suspected notorious cultist (name withheld).

Mr. Ugba said he organised another search party on receiving the phone to comb all the criminal hideouts in Katsina-Ala until they found the girl being dragged out from one of the hideouts by the river bank to cover tracks of the crime.

He said the search party arrested the suspect with the help of some Okada riders and took him and the girl to the police station.

According to him, he was later asked by the police to take the girl to the hospital for medical attention while they detained the suspect.

He said that he rushed his daughter to Nguher Clinic, Katsina-Ala, in a semi-conscious state where she narrated her ordeal to him and the doctor on call.

However, Mr. Ugba said that the vigilante group in the area arrested one of the suspects (name withheld) and handed him over to the police.

According to the victim, she was abducted by a group of boys as soon as she stepped into their street on the fateful day.

She said that she was blindfolded and taken to an unknown place where they gave her four injections.

She told her father and the doctor that she was not given water or any food for the two days they kept her there, adding that they forced her to smoke weeds while they took turns to rape her.

She added that the suspects, three in number, told her that she was always snubbing them whenever they needed her attention with a threat to deal with her.

Austin Oko referred the victim to BSUTH upon a medical assessment which revealed sexual assault on the girl, no bleeding seen while traces of hard substance was found in her blood.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama, confirmed the report, saying that he had ordered the DPO in Katsina-Ala to transfer the case to the state CID for further investigation.

Mr. Makama assured the public of police action, explaining that rape was a capital offence and no police officer could play with it.

He said investigation was on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.
(NAN)

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by nrexzy(m): 8:44pm
Cut d impecus commot!!!

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by detiosa(m): 8:46pm
Well at least I tried appeared twice in the front page today only 2017 go too good

Afonjas, biafrans nd IDGAF crew I greet una

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by kinibigdeal(m): 8:48pm
Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Flatties: 8:50pm
Aruh!

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by misterV: 9:05pm
but Sha . . .
Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by DonCortino: 9:07pm
Why r the names of the criminals being withheld angry

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by GMBuhari: 10:12pm
Bastards should be castrated

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Noblesoul123: 10:12pm
Sick bastards.

What pleasure do they derive from rape sef?

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by FearFactor1: 10:12pm
Hmmm

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Admin401(f): 10:14pm
She added that the suspects, three in number, told her that she was always snubbing them whenever they needed her attention with a threat to deal with her.

the information above is enough for any competent police to fish out the suspect
but watch them pile this case under all the billions of unresolved rape cases in Nigeria.

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Ugoeze2016: 10:14pm
God have mercy. You are healed girl

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:14pm
Animals fit to be shot.

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 10:15pm
rapists should emulate our NL vasline crew & desist from rapping
Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by samtinx(m): 10:16pm
I pray those who committed such crime never go unpunished embarassedI pray those who committed such crime never go unpunished

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by AkinPhysicist: 10:16pm
shocked

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Iheazy(m): 10:17pm
Watin this small pikin go dey sweet dem like.. Chai.
Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by victoroscar: 10:17pm
all dis paedophile self.....haha....bornfoollss...anuofia.....awon oloriburuku omoale omo.....thunda fire u pple
Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by 2dugged(f): 10:17pm
Why put a picture of the poor baby girl and withhold the names of the criminals?, why has the law Partaining to rape not been amended or are our legislooters waiting till one of their daughters fall victim before they will look into it?

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by fergie001(m): 10:18pm
[quote author=FearFactor1 post=52675310] Hmmm[/q
U must say sth.
Meanwhile,any lawyer in d house?what are d consequences,I mean legally speaking on rapists?I need 2 know because rape Don be like Tales By Moonlight these days.
We already have less food,kill them,let's move on

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by mengho(m): 10:18pm
Such crimes will attract capital punishment of death in the most painful way humanly possible if I have the Chance to decide

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Rolandonyi: 10:20pm
Igbos:
Aruh!
My fellow IKA man
Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by ChiSun27(m): 10:20pm
At times you just wish that jungle justice should be legalized...of all problems youth are facing...na to gang rape a 15 yr old girl na eem some dudes dey seat down well plan?


Jungle justice should be legalised angry sad embarassed

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by muller102: 10:21pm
Castrate that hoodlum

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Pizzarooo: 10:21pm
grin Hmmmm!!!
Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by princeakins(m): 10:21pm
terrible...

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by temmijoyin: 10:21pm
DonCortino:
Why r the names of the criminals being withheld angry
abi

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by temmijoyin: 10:22pm
I think they should be killed

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Aregs(m): 10:23pm
This is bad

Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by temmijoyin: 10:24pm
[quote author=fergie001 post=52675453][/quote]gbam
Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Royalfurnitures: 10:24pm
Must have been a form of rituals

Must have been a form of rituals

