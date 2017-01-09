₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Islie: 8:41pm
Suspected cultists in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue have gang raped a 15-year-old girl, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/220018-suspected-cultists-abduct-gang-rape-15-year-old-girl.html
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by nrexzy(m): 8:44pm
Cut d impecus commot!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by detiosa(m): 8:46pm
Well at least I tried appeared twice in the front page today only 2017 go too good
Afonjas, biafrans nd IDGAF crew I greet una
3 Likes
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by kinibigdeal(m): 8:48pm
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Flatties: 8:50pm
Aruh!
1 Like
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by misterV: 9:05pm
but Sha . . .
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by DonCortino: 9:07pm
Why r the names of the criminals being withheld
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by GMBuhari: 10:12pm
Bastards should be castrated
3 Likes
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Noblesoul123: 10:12pm
Sick bastards.
What pleasure do they derive from rape sef?
5 Likes
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by FearFactor1: 10:12pm
Hmmm
1 Like
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Admin401(f): 10:14pm
She added that the suspects, three in number, told her that she was always snubbing them whenever they needed her attention with a threat to deal with her.
the information above is enough for any competent police to fish out the suspect
but watch them pile this case under all the billions of unresolved rape cases in Nigeria.
7 Likes
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Ugoeze2016: 10:14pm
God have mercy. You are healed girl
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:14pm
Animals fit to be shot.
1 Like
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 10:15pm
rapists should emulate our NL vasline crew & desist from rapping
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by samtinx(m): 10:16pm
I pray those who committed such crime never go unpunished I pray those who committed such crime never go unpunished
1 Like
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by AkinPhysicist: 10:16pm
1 Like
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Iheazy(m): 10:17pm
Watin this small pikin go dey sweet dem like.. Chai.
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by victoroscar: 10:17pm
all dis paedophile self.....haha....bornfoollss...anuofia.....awon oloriburuku omoale omo.....thunda fire u pple
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by 2dugged(f): 10:17pm
Why put a picture of the poor baby girl and withhold the names of the criminals?, why has the law Partaining to rape not been amended or are our legislooters waiting till one of their daughters fall victim before they will look into it?
6 Likes
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by fergie001(m): 10:18pm
[quote author=FearFactor1 post=52675310] Hmmm[/q
U must say sth.
Meanwhile,any lawyer in d house?what are d consequences,I mean legally speaking on rapists?I need 2 know because rape Don be like Tales By Moonlight these days.
We already have less food,kill them,let's move on
2 Likes
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by mengho(m): 10:18pm
Such crimes will attract capital punishment of death in the most painful way humanly possible if I have the Chance to decide
2 Likes
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Rolandonyi: 10:20pm
Igbos:My fellow IKA man
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by ChiSun27(m): 10:20pm
At times you just wish that jungle justice should be legalized...of all problems youth are facing...na to gang rape a 15 yr old girl na eem some dudes dey seat down well plan?
Jungle justice should be legalised
1 Like
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by muller102: 10:21pm
Castrate that hoodlum
2 Likes
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Pizzarooo: 10:21pm
Hmmmm!!!
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by princeakins(m): 10:21pm
terrible...
1 Like
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by temmijoyin: 10:21pm
DonCortino:abi
1 Like
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by temmijoyin: 10:22pm
I think they should be killed
2 Likes
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Aregs(m): 10:23pm
This is bad
1 Like
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by temmijoyin: 10:24pm
[quote author=fergie001 post=52675453][/quote]gbam
|Re: Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) by Royalfurnitures: 10:24pm
Must have been a form of rituals
Pls check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
