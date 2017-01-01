Copyright (c) http://gospelbreed.com/2017/01/forbidden-love-episode-1/ .... All rights reserved!



EPISODE 1





“Welcome uncle Sam!!!!” I screamed as I hugged him after opening the door. “How are you, my dear?”, he had replied. Uncle sam was one of my favourite uncles. He would bring a lot of gifts for me and my sister whenever he came for visits. He would take us out and spend time with us. Some people even started calling him our second father because of the relationship he had with us. He was my father’s only brother. He wasn’t married even though he was about twenty-six years old, but he lived a comfortable lifestyle alone in a very fine bungalow. On the other hand, I lived with my parents, my sister, Esther and the house help, Francis who we usually called Frank.







‘Where is your sister?” Uncle Sam asked.



“She is sleeping”, I replied.



“And your parents?”, he asked further.



“They’re out”, I replied again.



“And Where is Frank?”



“Uncle Sam, it seems like you missed everyone oo, this one you’re asking about them like this?” I replied.



“Eh! Yes! yes, I did. So where is Frank?” He asked again and so I told him he went out with my parents. Immediately I said so, he smiled.



“So we are the only ones around?” He said.



“Yes and Esther”.



He moved from behind the couch where he had been standing and sat on the couch.



“Meso!!!” He called my nickname just as everyone did.



“Yes, uncle Sam”. “I’ve told you to be calling me Sam, not uncle Sam, you know I’m not as old as your Father”, he said as he winked at me.



“But uncle Sam, you know mama will slap me when she hears me say your name without adding the uncle before it,” I argued.







“Oya, call me by my name only when we are alone”, he said and I nodded in response. I asked him what he had brought for us this time. He simply gestured his hands for me to sit beside him. I skipped happily as I sat down close to him. He gave me the fancy looking bag that he had been holding and I collected it immediately. Excited to see what was inside, I removed the first item my hand was able to grasp. It was a nice looking blouse, I smiled when I saw it, but he said it was for my sister so I reached into the bag to grab something else. This time, I grabbed a blouse again, this one even fancier than the first. He said it was for my sister again. This happened for two more rounds until I spoke up. “Uncle Sam, this bag is already getting slimmer oo”, I squeezed my face, but he insisted that I kept checking so I reached for another Item and this time, It didn’t feel the same as the other items I had reached for. Some parts of this item had soft spots while the other parts had a harder spot. I squeezed my face as I brought out the item. Behold it was a bra.







I looked puzzled when I saw this, but uncle Sam just smiled at me and said, “They told me that you are now a big girl so I just decided to buy this one since that is what big girls wear”.







Indeed, my adolescence stage was running ahead of me as I had started growing breasts and seeing my monthly flow just at the age of eleven, but I was just surprised that my uncle would get bras and panties for me. I was happy that I could add to my collection from the ones my mum got for me, but I felt very embarrassed because even my father had never had to buy girly things like this for me. My mother was always the one who took care of the female issues. I slowly muttered a ‘thank you’ before he said “So, go and try them, let me see”. I looked at him in confusion and said. “Ahh Sam, I can’t wear these ones in front of you oo”. He just laughed and said that I shouldn’t be shy because he even remembers carrying me Unclad in his arms when I was a baby. I only used my hands to hide my face from embarrassment but I didn’t try them on. While I was about to leave with the gifts he got for us, he held my hands and pulled me back.







“There is one last thing you haven’t opened”, he said as he handed me another fancy looking bag, but this one was way smaller.







I smiled and collected it with excitement as I dug in to find out what it was. My eyes almost fell out when I saw it was a brand new phone still in its pack and a sim card. I screamed and screamed with excitement as he laughed at my joy. I always wanted a phone but my parents always told me I was still too young to be using one. Even though I told them that my classmates already had phones they still insisted that I wait till I was a bit older. “Uncle Sam, thank you! thank you!”, I blurted out as I hugged him but he squeezed his face instead of smiling with me. “Uncle Sam, did I say something wrong”, I asked but he squeezed his face even more before he opened up.







“Haven’t I told you to stop calling me Uncle Sam? Call me Sam or don’t talk to me again oo” he said squeezed his face while giving me the baby attitude.







I nodded in agreement and said I was sorry before he smiled at me.







The bell rang and I dashed out to see who was at the door, my parents and Frank had returned from their outing. “Daddy good evening, mummy good evening!” I said as I opened the door for them to come in.







“Ehen, my dear. How are you? Where is Esther?” my mum asked.







“Mummy, I’m fine and Esther is sleeping. Uncle Sam is around and you will not believe what he bought for us” I replied. They all smiled when I said so. I helped them with the things they bought and placed them on the kitchen counter as most of the items were kitchen tools and food items. As we entered the sitting room, I quickly ran to show them my new phone with excitement. But they were busy greeting each other until my mum spoke out;







“Meso, this your phone is fine, it is even finer than my own but wait oo, you know you can’t start using a phone now right”.







I whined and squeezed my face, trying to protest before uncle Sam cut in. “Ahh aunty, leave Meso alone oo, she is now a big girl, many of her mates are now using phones sef”.







I looked at my dad and gave him the signal to help me plead before he nodded in agreement that I should be allowed to have a phone. I was so excited that I ran to my room with the gifts uncle Sam got for me and my sister without even showing them the other things he got for us. By the time I got into my room where I share with my sister, she was already awake. My sister who was three years younger than me liked to have the same thing I had so I knew she would go ask for hers when I show her my new phone. Like I imagined, she jumped up happily when I told her uncle Sam was around but ran out to ask for her own phone when I showed her mine. Uncle Sam simply told her that she would get hers when she is older. I felt really happy because I started seeing myself as a big girl. After a few hours, around past nine in the night, uncle Sam came to our room to say goodnight. He came and sat on our bed before he started speaking to us. He told us that we should always call him whenever we wanted something or needed help and that since I now had a phone, I shouldn’t hesitate to contact him everyday. He hugged us, kissed our foreheads and said he loved us before going out through the door.







That night, I set up my phone and left it to charge for a while before taking it with me to my bed. My sister had already killed my ears with “I’ll be playing games on your phone now”. I smiled at my Nokia 3310 and closed my eyes to go to sleep before a message came in. And it read:







“My princess, I hope you like this new gift I got for you. Like I said before, don’t hesitate to contact me when you need anything okay? And dial this code on your phone so that you can be credited with five hundred naira. *222*12347781736282# Goodnight. I love you”.







I smiled at my phone before falling to sleep…



************************







To Be Continued………

Hey,



EPISODE 2



The next day, when I woke up, I got down from my bed, went on my knees and said my morning prayers. You already guessed what I did next, I reached out for my phone from under my pillow, but I couldn’t find it. I rolled my eyes knowing that my sister probably took it since she already told me she would always use my phone to play games. “Esther!!! Esther!!!” I yelled out my sister’s name as I went into the sitting room to look for her. I didn’t know my mum was sitting down on one of the couches so I continued yelling.



“so you cannot greet abi”, my mum said.



“oh! mummy, sorry. I didn’t know you were here. Good morning!” I greeted.



“Ehen, morning! why are you looking for Esther like this” she replied.



“I don’t know if she took my phone”



“E biago ozo!(meaning: you have come again in Igbo language) If you guys like, don’t get ready for church. I and your father will leave without you people and you’ll have to trek, so if you like, get ready, if you don’t like, don’t get ready” My mum said and exited the room.



I left the sitting room as well and headed for the kitchen. That was when I found Esther using my phone with Frank. I quickly went to them and grabbed it from her hand. They both growled, but I scolded Esther for not asking me for permission before taking it.



“Na because say you don get phone now, that’s why pesin no go hear word”Frank said.



I looked at him with an angry look and left the kitchen as Esther followed behind. We went to our room to prepare for Church and not long after, we were ready. We could hear the horn of our dad’s car signaling for us to come outside so we could go to Church. I put my phone into my Church bag as I always called it and left the room with Esther.



After Church, my parents had a meeting in Church both for men and women as usual and so we hung out with our friends while we waited for them. I was talking to one of my friends when I heard my phone ring. I checked the caller ID and realized it was my uncle calling so I excused myself. All my friends were already jumping up and screaming excitedly when they saw my new phone because they thought I wouldn’t be getting a phone anytime soon.



“Hello?”, I said as I picked the call.



“My baby, how are you?” uncle Sam said.



“I’m fine” I replied.



“This one you’re sounding so cold, what is wrong with you?” he asked but I told him I was fine, I just needed rest and so he got relaxed.



He said he just wanted to hear my voice since I didn’t reply his message yesterday night so he told me to end the call so we could text each other instead. I ended the call and a minute later, I got a message from uncle Sam and we started chatting, but I went back to meet my friends while we were chatting. Meanwhile, my friends were still hailing me and I felt my cheeks turn red with excitement and embarrassment. A few minutes later, my mum and dad were through with their meeting so we all left for our house. When we got home, I went straight to the room, took off my Sunday wear and switched into more comfortable clothes. Immediately, I took out my phone from my bag and continued chatting with uncle Sam. We were chatting about random things until he texted



“Meso, I want to ask you something and please be sincere with me oo” I looked at the text confused because I couldn’t guess what he was going to ask me.



“Do you have a boyfriend?” The next text read.



I opened my mouth when I saw this because it never even crossed my mind and It was weird that my uncle had to be the first to ask. I replied with a “no!!! uncle Sam, I’m still a small girl now” but he just replied with;



“Hmmm, small girl ke. Do you know how many of your mates that already have boyfriends or are even married? You’re talking about small. You’re not a small girl oo”



“But my parents still say I’m small, and if my mummy should even find out I have a boyfriend, she’ll bury me alive.”



“hahahaha, Meso you’re so funny. I’ll tell your mum”



“Ahh uncle sam, please oo. I’m just joking oo”



“I know, I wasn’t going to tell anyway. That reminds me, I want to take you out”, he finally said.



“Oh!! but we are yet to have our first term exams so mummy and daddy will not want us going out,” I replied.



“who is we?” he asked.



“Esther and I now”



“No I don’t mean the both of you, I want to take just you out”



“But why would you want to take just me out?” I asked.



“Because it’s your turn this time, next time it will be only Esther but that will be after your exams since you’ll be having your exams now” I agreed and so he said we’ll talk later. I smiled at my phone and was just so excited that I was now taken as a big girl. In a month’s time, I would be turning twelve and I couldn’t wait.



Two weeks later….



I was sitting all alone in a class, waiting for one of my friends to be done with her extra lessons when Micheal, one of my class mates came in.



“hey meso!!” he called out.



“hey mike”, I replied.



“senior Daniel is calling you” Micheal said.



I couldn’t figure out why he was calling me. Senior Daniel was one of the ss2 boys who people said was wicked. I was very scared of talking to seniors because I didn’t want to be punished for any little thing. So I summoned up courage and went to the ss2 floor, looking through the classes hoping to see senior Daniel who called me. Before I got to the last class, he came out from the class and smiled at me when he saw me. I smiled back, not knowing the reason for it. Immediately, he told me to follow him and I followed behind.



We got to a bench not too far from the tuck shop, where they sold snacks and food, he sat down on the bench, gesturing me to sit beside him and so I did. He started off by asking If I was scared and I told him I was scared a little. He just told me to relax because he meant no harm and so I became at ease. Senior Daniel only told me he wanted to take care of me as my school father. He told me he was ready to help me with anything and since I would be starting with my first term exam as a jss1 student, I shouldn’t hesitate to meet him if I needed any help. I just couldn’t understand where all this came from because I had never even spoken to him. I nodded because I knew it was normal for a senior boy or girl to make you their school daughter or son. Before we left, he asked If I had a phone so he could always call to make sure I was okay and so I said yes and gave him my number. We left the scene and I went to check if my friend was done with her lesson. I was a bit excited because I now had a school father. Some of my friends were already posing with their school fathers and trying to make every other person Jealous.



When I got home, it was a few minutes past 4:00pm and so I went into my room to take off my uniform, Esther was already sleeping as usual. Before I could even take my clothes off, I got a message. I didn’t want to open it just yet because I needed to do some things so I dropped the phone aside and left to do what I had to do.



****************************



To be continued….



EPISODE 3



After I was done with what I was doing, I decided to open the message that I received earlier. I took my phone and cuddled up in bed before finally opening the message. I hissed when I saw this before it was just one of those mtn messages. I didn’t know why I reacted that way because I wasn’t even expecting a message. I was about to open the snake game on my phone when another message came in. I opened the message and behold it wasn’t from mtn again, it was from a number that I hadn’t seen before so I decided to read it first. It was my senior, I mean my new school father who was just asking how about my well being. He did seem like a pretty nice senior. I smiled and replied his message before saving his number as senior daniel. I decided to take a nap before reading so that I could feel refreshed. My day was really long.







A few hours later, I woke up a few minutes before eight o’clock. I still felt like sleeping, but I knew I had to read because tomorrow was my first paper in secondary school. My sister was already done with her exams. She was just in primary four so they always finished exams and school early. Older cousins already told me about secondary school and how I needed to read very well for my exams because it was not the same as primary school even though I used to come out as top of my class. I read until it was twelve o’clock and went to bed because I had to wake up early for school.







A week later, I was done with my exams, I was so happy that finally I could watch my favourite shows that I couldn’t watch during exams. When I got home, I went to take a shower, change into comfortable clothes and went into the sitting room immediately before Frank called me to come take my food. I carried my food and went to sit down on the couch closest to the television. Thank goodness my sister wasn’t there, we would have had to wrestle for the remote control and couch. While eating and watching my show, my phone rang. When I saw the caller id, I was happy because it was from uncle Sam so I picked it up without hesitation. “My princess, how are you?” he said. I told him I was fine and that I just concluded my exams. He did sound happy for me or maybe for himself. He told he hadn’t called me since because he didn’t want to disturb me and my exams. I smiled and sighed because I just saw him as a nice man. Even though I had a father who cared about me, I felt more comfortable and happier around uncle Sam. Not just because, he bought us gifts and all but because he just was always there for us. I could see the love he had for us, I still couldn’t understand why he wasn’t ready to settle down. Before he ended the call, he told me, he was coming to pick me up tomorrow for our outing and so I should get ready before it was 12:00pm. I told him I needed to ask my parents for permission but he said he already asked them for me and they were fine with it and so I agreed. “Goodnight, I love you”, he said and I replied with “Goodnight” but he called my name with a little anger in his tone. “Yes?” I answered with confusion. “You don’t like saying you love me too when I say I love you or don’t you love me?” when he said this, I laughed because I never expected him to say something like that and so I apologized and innocently told him I loved him too before he ended the call with a sigh.







The next day, when I woke up, I did my little house chores before going to take a shower. After that, I went to look for a nice cloth to wear. I brought out a purple blouse that uncle Sam had gotten for me and one of my black jeans. After dressing up, I combed my relaxed hair and decided to leave it down. When I was done, I went to the sitting room to wait for him. My sister was already feeling so sad that I was being taken out without her so I tried to console her and told her that it would be her turn next time since uncle Sam said so. I gave her my phone to play games to make her feel a little better but not long after, it rang and so I collected it from her and picked the call. It was uncle Sam, he said he would be in my house in five minutes and exactly five minutes later, he was at the door. My sister quickly ran to hug him when she heard his voice. She started acting really sad around him and uncle Sam immediately guessed what was wrong so he promised her that it would be her turn next time and he would take just her out, he even promised to buy her something when we go out. Her lips began to curve into a smile and soon enough we all departed in happiness. Uncle Sam was just a natural. He was good at everything, I just couldn’t believe he could be so perfect in everything. We got into the car and drove off.







On our way, he asked where I wanted to go to first and I told him anywhere he was willing to take me as I did not have anywhere in mind yet so he said we would go have lunch first and maybe I’ll be alive by then. I laughed when he said so because I was actually hungry. I didn’t have breakfast in the morning because I knew uncle Sam would spoil me with food and snacks when we go out. After about one hour of driving and sleeping in traffic, we finally got to sweet sensation, one of my favourite restaurants. He parked and we both hopped out of the car. When we got into the restaurant, we went straight to order food at the counter. I ordered my usual rice and roasted chicken with plantain and he ordered grilled fish with rice and moi-moi. A meal he enjoyed whenever we ordered food there. We took our tray of food and went to look for a seat. We found one at the far end of the restaurant, just in a corner and so went to sit there. He smiled when we sat and I smiled back at him in confusion. “I’m glad I’m here alone with you”, he finally said. I just smiled at him, feeling so shy. He even complimented me and called me his beautiful angel. My shyness at that moment knew no bounds, but I felt happy and different about the compliment. The way he complimented me left me feeling like a girl, like I was loved and I was at peace. We were having our lunch and gisting, when my phone that was just right beside my tray started ringing. I looked at the caller id and realized it was senior Daniel. Looking back up, I noticed uncle Sam squeezing his face but I wanted to pick the call.



To be continued……

EPISODE 4



I excused myself and picked the call right in front of uncle Sam. He just kept staring at me with a very straight face. I couldn’t really tell if he was angry or not. I mean, it’s just a phone call right. “Hello?” I said when I picked the call. “How are you meso? I just called to say hi” senior Daniel replied. “I am fine senior Daniel.” I said. “No, no, no. You don’t need to call me senior Daniel. Just call me Daniel. I am your school father now.” H said. “Okay, I’m sorry Daniel. I won’t call you by senior Daniel again.” I replied. “That’s much better, my baby” he said. “My baby?” I questioned myself in my mind. “What are you doing? i hope i’m not disrupting anything.” senior Daniel said.







“I’m actually busy with my uncle”, “Oh!!! so sorry. Then I’ll call you later. Just call me when you’re free” He said and I replied with an okay before we ended the call. Dropping the phone back on the table, uncle Sam finally spoke up. “Who was that? your boyfriend abi? you’ve started dating ehn?” “No uncle Sam, He’s not my boyfriend oo, I don’t have any boyfriend. He is just my school father.” I replied. “You don’t know that’s how it all starts. Don’t pay attention to them oo. You don’t know I’m the one that’ll marry you.” He said with a smile. I just laughed because it was not the first time he was saying it and he reminded me of my dad. My dad would always say that to me when he’s trying to tell me to forget boys and not have boyfriends.







When we were almost done with our meal, uncle Sam cleared his throat and told me he wanted to tell me something. “my princess, do you know I like you. I love you so much. In fact, my love for you cannot be found in this world” “Unc..” I was about to call him uncle Sam before I remembered he didn’t like it. “Sam, (it still sounded weird for me to call him that but I did anyway), I love you too, we all love you. You are a very nice man. Even my friends tell me especially after you bought things for them the day you took all of us out.” I said. He just smiled when I stopped talking and replied, “No, Meso, I don’t mean that. I…….don’t worry” I couldn’t understand what was going on or what he was trying to say, but he just smiled.







We finished our meal and waited for some time before we left the restaurant. When we got into the car, uncle Sam didn’t start the engine immediately. He looked up at me and leaned in closer to me. I thought he was trying to grab something from my side of the car, but he pecked me on my cheeks instead and whispered, “I love you”. There was something different in his voice especially the way he said he loved me. it didn’t really sound like the uncle Sam I knew. He sounded more like a different man. I was just eleven, almost twelve so I didn’t really suspect anything. He was just my uncle afterall. He later started the engine, asking me where I wanted to go so I told him I want to go to the movies and so we left the scene. When we got to the movies, he bought me popcorn and a Pepsi and got the same for himself. It wasn’t time for the movie we picked to watch and so we went to check out some other things. The movie theatre was in a big shopping mall, so we decided to go site seeing and possibly buy something for Esther.







An hour later, we were back to the movie theatre. We took our seats on the third row, right in the middle. During the movie, uncle Sam kept on glancing at me. I just smiled whenever I caught him stare. I was enjoying the movie, so I paid little attention to what he said or did. I laughed almost every single minute and couldn’t control myself even uncle Sam noticed how much I was enjoying the movie. Two hours later, we were done and we left the cinema. Uncle Sam told me he wanted to get something from his house and so drove there immediately. When we got into his house, he asked if I was hungry. I laughed and asked him if he wanted to kill me with food so he got the message that I wasn’t hungry. He dropped his keys on the table and asked me to follow him to his bedroom. I didn’t see anything wrong with it because he was my uncle so I followed him.







We got into his room and he went to his closest immediately. I guess he wanted to grab something. I just went for the bed. I was about to sit on the bed when he said I should check in the drawers beside his bed for a blue paper. I was guessing it was an important document so I reached for the drawers and opened the first one. I didn’t see any blue paper so I decided to check the other two drawers below the first one. When I opened the second one, my eyes automatically became big. I saw a drawer filled with what looked like condom, although they were all still in its pack, I didn’t stop at staring. I decided to touch one and I realized it did feel like what they had brought to class one time during our integrated science period. My teacher had shown us a condom when she was teaching on a topic under reproduction. She made everyone get a feel of what it looked like. She didn’t encourage anyone to use it. Especially because we were still young so she wouldn’t expect anyone to be having sex but she told us that, it was one of the ways people prevented STDs or getting pregnant. To my guess, I concluded it was a condom. I turned back to see if uncle Sam noticed what I had seen, and just about that same moment I turned back, he turned as well. He looked down to the drawer and realized what I saw. My heart started pounding like I just saw the devil.



To be continued………..

EPISODE 5



I fidgeted when he looked back at me because it just felt awkward. He moved forward towards me and finally spoke up.



Stammering and squeezing his face in disgust he said, “They…they share th…that at my work pla…place so that we could give all these people who need it”



I said “okay” and swallowed the remaining saliva in my mouth until it was as dry as a dead dingo’s donger. Something about his statement didn’t sound okay, but I didn’t object. I immediately opened the last drawer and saw the blue paper he had asked me to grab. Standing up, I said “I found the paper” in order to break the silence even though he knew that already.







Uncle Sam’s POV



“How could I have been so stupid to send her to those drawers,” I said in my mind when Meso handed me the paper I had asked her to fetch for me. I was so sure Meso would look at me as a different person and always suspect. I was so angry and upset at my stupidity, but I made sure I maintained myself in order for Meso not to suspect anything. We later left the bedroom for the car. I was to take Meso home because it was already getting late. I didn’t want her parents to start calling and getting worried because we left since 12:00pm in the afternoon.







“Meso, I hope you had a nice time,” I said when we got into the car. She looked so beautiful and I couldn’t just resist staring at her. Puberty was really in her favour because everyday she kept looking more beautiful. I wanted to have her in my arms and my arms alone. My heart ached every time I realized she was just my niece. Am I wrong for thinking this way? I asked myself that question everyday.







“Yes!!! it was fun hanging out with you Sam. I really enjoyed myself.” Meso replied with enthusiasm bringing me back to life from my deep thoughts.







“I’m glad you did” I said smiling and winked at her. I drove her home and in less than an hour, we were at the house. I could hear Esther already jumping and screaming in happiness.







“Uncle Sam!!! Uncle Sam!!!” she yelled my name as she ran to hug me.







“My baby, how are you?” I said to her.







“I’m fine uncle Sam, I missed you guys. You left me all alone in the house.” she said.







I comforted her and gave her what Meso picked for her at the mall. She was excited when she saw her gift and that gave me peace of mind. At least, she wouldn’t have to whine again. I kissed their foreheads and bade them goodbye before leaving for my house.







Meso’s POV



I sighed as I jumped into the bath to take a shower. I had a lot of fun with uncle Sam. I couldn’t believe the day had finally come to an end. I closed my eyes and allowed myself feel the warmth of the shower drops that fell on my skin. I was really enjoying the shower until I remembered senior Daniel called earlier and told me to call back when I was free. In less than twenty minutes, I was out of the shower. I wore my nighties and cuddled up in bed. Picking up my phone, I realized I had a missed call and it was from senior Daniel. I didn’t know he called because I didn’t even hear it ring, but I decided to call back so I dialled his number and waited patiently for him to pick up. It was already past nine in the evening, I wasn’t sure if it was okay to call back at that time but I continued anyway since he called first. When he picked up the call, he asked how I was, sounding so excited. I told him I was fine and apologized for missing his call the first time he called. He said it was okay and we kept on talking on random things. We talked for about thirty minutes until senior Daniel asked If I had a boyfriend. I squeezed my face in confusion and tried to understand why everyone had to ask me if I have a boyfriend. I was about to reply when I heard my mum call my name.







“Please senior, can we talk tomorrow? My mum is calling me.” I said standing up from the bed.







He said,”okay” and I ended the call before going to answer my mum.







When I got to the sitting room where my mum sat, I walked up to her and greeted her before asking her why I was called. She said she just wanted to see me since I went for an outing. She asked me about my outing, if I had a good time or not. She was fond of doing that everytime we were taken out for an excursion by my school or outing by uncle Sam, so it was normal when she asked. I told her about everything we did, from the lunch we had in sweet sensation to the movie we watched at the theatre, but I didn’t mention what I had seen in uncle Sam’s second drawer. I wasn’t really close to my mum, but I shared a few things with her. After a few minutes, I hugged her goodnight and went to bed.







It was a very beautiful day when I woke up the next day, it was a Saturday. Although Saturday was one of my dreadful days because that day was a thorough cleaning day. It took all our might and strength to fully clean the house. My parents were always so particular about cleaning, we would be asked to clean from the corners of the walls in the house to the part that demarcates the house from the street. When I said my morning prayers, as usual, I went straight to my phone to see if I had any message. I didn’t get any so I dropped the phone on the table in my room. Esther was still sleeping beside my bed. We had two beds in the room so I arranged mine and left Esther still sleeping. My mum made me do more chores since I got to secondary school. She said I was growing up and I needed to learn how to do the chores even when Frank doesn’t do it so I swept the whole house both inside and outside the house. Frank’s job was to take the bins out, watch the gutters right outside the house and wash the cars.







After a few hours of working and sweating, we rounded up and went to take a shower. Esther had already taken her bath so later on, I joined her on the dining table to have brunch because on Saturdays, none of us barely had breakfast due to the cleaning. Later that same day, I was struck with menstrual pain. I rolled and rolled on the bed with my sister petting me and saying sorry. I cried because I was in pain. My mum just gave me a cup of unsweetened tea and some drugs. I even got calls from senior Daniel, uncle Sam and Anabelle, one of my friends but I didn’t pick any of their calls because I was in so much pain. I couldn’t understand why girls/women had to go through such pain. I slept off after a few hours even with the excruciating pain. I made sure I forced myself to sleep because I just couldn’t take it anymore. I woke up after a while and felt much better so I was able to reply my missed calls and messages. While chatting with senior Daniel, he asked me to answer the question I had asked earlier and so I told him I didn’t have a boyfriend. He asked if he could call me but I told him I wasn’t in the mood to talk so he didn’t call. Instead, he said he would talk to me the next day and ended his message with, “Goodnight, my baby.”



To be continued.…

