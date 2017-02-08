₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Total Cost In Creating A Blog by Taichimaster(m): 12:56pm On Feb 01
Please I want some one to give me a total cost for creating and hosting a blog
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by ghettowriter(m): 1:10pm On Feb 01
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by ttfac01(m): 2:30pm On Feb 01
Well, it comes down to what you want. However, you can checkout naijacanteen.com.Although, if you could be more specific on what you want to blog about i can give you a cost.
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by Jose213(m): 3:38pm On Feb 01
Hosting-$8 Per Month($96 Per year)
Domain-$0.99 First year ($15 During Renewal)
Premium theme-($19 Varies)
Totalling Roughly To:- $120 First year
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by Donald3d(m): 3:45pm On Feb 01
Taichimaster:You can start up a blog with as low as 4k , I am running a course soon , check my signature.Free slots are available
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:03am
I want a ".com" not a ".blogspot.com" or ".WordPress.com" what's it gonna cost
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by nmreports: 7:03am
Cost ke?
Cost nothing...
Just the internet subscription.. laptop, interest and time.
All other resources you may need is on Google.
You may now start spendinf money when you want paid hosting, professional template, or domain etc
Here is mine www.HRtechnique.com and I only bought the domain name around 2k from namecheap.
Thatzall
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by Xcelinteriors(f): 7:03am
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by EmilyShoton(f): 7:05am
I create it for almost free. But its not too expensive. Clean and modern ones you just create for a very affordable price
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by BabaCommander: 7:06am
$500
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by divicoded: 7:06am
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by mcayomind(m): 7:07am
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by shine69: 7:09am
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by Mr2kay2: 7:10am
Its all down to quality
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by BabaCommander: 7:10am
Jose213:You didn'the mention he will need SEO tools and writing course. This is why Nig bloggers always get frustrated.
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by MakeADifference: 7:11am
Detailed and right.
1. There are good free themes (WordPress)
2. There are good budget hosts ($2 monthly especially if you can pay for 3 years upfront)
This answer by Jose123 is what you are asking for.
Jose213:
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by Sanuzi(m): 7:12am
Taichimaster:
20k upward
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by Wikinaija(m): 7:16am
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by pBuhari(m): 7:19am
Jose213:
That is a BIG lie. With $100 i will gets everything for my clients and still design blog for them FREE
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by pBuhari(m): 7:20am
DuBLINGreenb:
Give me N10,000 i will buy .com for you and still design the blog for you
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by gadgetsngs: 7:21am
All depnds on what u want .If you need a .com domain , there are some host that gives you free domain upon purchase of any hosting plan. But if you not going by that , you could get a domain for as low as 14$ ,hosting could cost u as high as 100$ depending on the hosting provider , i pay monthly ,but you could use a provider with yearly payment plan
A designer can collect as low as 100$ from you , so everything would be around 250$
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by Drienzia: 7:21am
Jose213:guy, get sense...
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by shamecurls(m): 7:22am
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by gadgetsngs: 7:22am
I designed mine myself , so u can reach me for details http://www.gadgetsng.com
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by kings09(m): 7:26am
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:27am
pBuhari:Send me your number let me give you 5k
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by ayufun: 7:30am
BabaCommander:You said it all, when you join groups of foreign webmaster, you discover that, blogging is a different game compared to how we play it here. I've said it before and I will still say it that, Blogging is business and you should treat it as such. The fact is, you can not do all the necessary optimization alone and still write quality posts with reasonable volume continuously. you need money in blogging.
CEO http://www.wiFicallingiPhone.com
http://www.healthriskfood.com
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by kateskitty(f): 7:30am
Whogohost a Nigerian hosting company can host for you from 20K to 30K a year, depending on the hosting package.
Then you have to buy a domain name, which can take between 1,500 to 5K depending on the name.
You can use a free WordPress theme or buy one.
So many out there so choose wisely.
So just budget like 35K to 40K
I know a guy who knows a guy that can help you
|Re: Total Cost In Creating A Blog by ITbomb(m): 7:36am
If you are new
