Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Total Cost In Creating A Blog (1316 Views)

10 Things You Must Know And Have Before Creating A Blog / Tips For Creating A Successful Blog/Site / Help!!! Help!!! Who Can Assist Me In Creating A Wapka Site..please Help Me (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Please I want some one to give me a total cost for creating and hosting a blog

What type of blood do you wanna create?

Well, it comes down to what you want. However, you can checkout naijacanteen.com.Although, if you could be more specific on what you want to blog about i can give you a cost.

Hosting-$8 Per Month($96 Per year)

Domain-$0.99 First year ($15 During Renewal)

Premium theme-($19 Varies)

Totalling Roughly To:- $120 First year 1 Like

Taichimaster:

Please I want some one to give me a total cost for creating and hosting a blog You can start up a blog with as low as 4k , I am running a course soon , check my signature.Free slots are available You can start up a blog with as low as 4k , I am running a course soon , check my signature.Free slots are available

I want a ".com" not a ".blogspot.com" or ".WordPress.com" what's it gonna cost



Cost nothing...

Just the internet subscription.. laptop, interest and time.

All other resources you may need is on Google.



You may now start spendinf money when you want paid hosting, professional template, or domain etc



Here is mine



Thatzall Cost ke?Cost nothing...Just the internet subscription.. laptop, interest and time.All other resources you may need is on Google.You may now start spendinf money when you want paid hosting, professional template, or domain etcHere is mine www.HRtechnique.com and I only bought the domain name around 2k from namecheap.Thatzall 1 Like

Check my signature for durable and classic window blinds

I create it for almost free. But its not too expensive. Clean and modern ones you just create for a very affordable price

$500

ok

I rest my case 2 Likes

! Am a Master in any thing that deal with Java script, Xml, Phyton,Ruby, Tomcat,Xammp and wamp server, coding,

Website like,-- Crowdfunding Website ,Directory Website , Educational Website,, Email , Hospital & Healthcare Website , Hotel & Tour Website , Job Site,Marketplace, Matrimonial and Wedding Website, Programming, App building including Android App and Apple ios, Social Network website like pinterest,, Woo commerce like Amazon, Survey website,pools,Bulk Sms Website,Real estate Website, Music and video Website like Youtube and the like, I can handle all work relating to that. WhatsApp or call 09033104134 now to get your work done

Its all down to quality

Jose213:

Hosting-$8 Per Month($96 Per year)



Domain-$0.99 First year ($15 During Renewal)



Premium theme-($19 Varies)



Totalling Roughly To:- $120 First year You didn'the mention he will need SEO tools and writing course. This is why Nig bloggers always get frustrated. You didn'the mention he will need SEO tools and writing course. This is why Nig bloggers always get frustrated.





1. There are good free themes (WordPress)

2. There are good budget hosts ($2 monthly especially if you can pay for 3 years upfront)



This answer by Jose123 is what you are asking for.







Jose213:

Hosting-$8 Per Month($96 Per year)



Domain-$0.99 First year ($15 During Renewal)



Premium theme-($19 Varies)



Totalling Roughly To:- $120 First year Detailed and right.1. There are good free themes (WordPress)2. There are good budget hosts ($2 monthly especially if you can pay for 3 years upfront)This answer by Jose123 is what you are asking for.

Taichimaster:

Please I want some one to give me a total cost for creating and hosting a blog

20k upward





Do you need any type of MLM(MULTI LEVEL MARKETING ) WEBSITE?

Do you need any type Of sport WEBSITE? e.g goal.com,naijabet,betnaija

Do you need any type of Forum WEBSITE? Nairaland

Do you need any type of School Portal WEBSITE?

Do you need any type of Eccommerce WEBSITE?



All @ affordable Price



We also train interested clients



Lets Talk:



Mobile/Whatsapp: 07038641600



BBM: 7B663F3A



admin@africanwebservice.com



We are expert in

*Blog Design,content management systems (CMS) such as

Webpagemaker,Frontpage, wordpress, joomla, drupal,

ecommerce platforms such as opencart, magento, Abante cart,WHMCS, prestashop.

*SEO,Responsive&Mobile Friendly Site Expert

*Blogs:Ghost,serendipity,eggblog

*Forums:SMF,Vanilla,phpBB,

*Polls and Survey Sites:Limesurvey,littlepoll,piwik

*Open Source Website Development & Customization / CMS Integration (Joomla, Drupal, wordpress, etc)

*E-commerce Website Development (magento, Opencart, OS Commerce, Zen Cart integration etc)

*SEO (Get Your Website Top Ranking in Google.

*Mobile Application (iOS & Android)

*An expert in CCTV,CAR Tracker&Biometric Services 20k upwardDo you need any type of MLM(MULTI LEVEL MARKETING ) WEBSITE?Do you need any type Of sport WEBSITE? e.g goal.com,naijabet,betnaijaDo you need any type of Forum WEBSITE? NairalandDo you need any type of School Portal WEBSITE?Do you need any type of Eccommerce WEBSITE?All @ affordable PriceWe also train interested clientsLets Talk:Mobile/Whatsapp: 07038641600BBM: 7B663F3Aadmin@africanwebservice.comWe are expert in*Blog Design,content management systems (CMS) such asWebpagemaker,Frontpage, wordpress, joomla, drupal,ecommerce platforms such as opencart, magento, Abante cart,WHMCS, prestashop.*SEO,Responsive&Mobile Friendly Site Expert*Blogs:Ghost,serendipity,eggblog*Forums:SMF,Vanilla,phpBB,*Polls and Survey Sites:Limesurvey,littlepoll,piwik*Open Source Website Development & Customization / CMS Integration (Joomla, Drupal, wordpress, etc)*E-commerce Website Development (magento, Opencart, OS Commerce, Zen Cart integration etc)*SEO (Get Your Website Top Ranking in Google.*Mobile Application (iOS & Android)*An expert in CCTV,CAR Tracker&Biometric Services

https://www.wikinaija.net can create for low cost contact us

Jose213:

Hosting-$8 Per Month($96 Per year)



Domain-$0.99 First year ($15 During Renewal)



Premium theme-($19 Varies)



Totalling Roughly To:- $120 First year



That is a BIG lie. With $100 i will gets everything for my clients and still design blog for them FREE That is a BIG lie. With $100 i will gets everything for my clients and still design blog for them FREE

DuBLINGreenb:

I want a ".com" not a ".blogspot.com" or ".WordPress.com" what's it gonna cost

Give me N10,000 i will buy .com for you and still design the blog for you Give me N10,000 i will buy .com for you and still design the blog for you

All depnds on what u want .If you need a .com domain , there are some host that gives you free domain upon purchase of any hosting plan. But if you not going by that , you could get a domain for as low as 14$ ,hosting could cost u as high as 100$ depending on the hosting provider , i pay monthly ,but you could use a provider with yearly payment plan





A designer can collect as low as 100$ from you , so everything would be around 250$

Jose213:

Hosting-$8 Per Month($96 Per year)

Domain-$0.99 First year ($15 During Renewal)

Premium theme-($19 Varies)

Totalling Roughly To:- $120 First year guy, get sense... guy, get sense...

It depends which of the block you intend molding. The cost of 9inches block is quite different from that of 6inches. Likewise sales.

I designed mine myself , so u can reach me for details http://www.gadgetsng.com

ghettowriter:

What type of blood do you wanna create? Menstruation blood

pBuhari:





Give me N10,000 i will buy .com for you and still design the blog for you Send me your number let me give you 5k Send me your number let me give you 5k

BabaCommander:



You didn'the mention he will need SEO tools and writing course. This is why Nig bloggers always get frustrated. You said it all, when you join groups of foreign webmaster, you discover that, blogging is a different game compared to how we play it here. I've said it before and I will still say it that, Blogging is business and you should treat it as such. The fact is, you can not do all the necessary optimization alone and still write quality posts with reasonable volume continuously. you need money in blogging.



CEO

http://www.healthriskfood.com You said it all, when you join groups of foreign webmaster, you discover that, blogging is a different game compared to how we play it here. I've said it before and I will still say it that, Blogging is business and you should treat it as such. The fact is, you can not do all the necessary optimization alone and still write quality posts with reasonable volume continuously. you need money in blogging.CEO http://www.wiFicallingiPhone.com



Then you have to buy a domain name, which can take between 1,500 to 5K depending on the name.



You can use a free WordPress theme or buy one.

So many out there so choose wisely.

So just budget like 35K to 40K



I know a guy who knows a guy that can help you Whogohost a Nigerian hosting company can host for you from 20K to 30K a year, depending on the hosting package.Then you have to buy a domain name, which can take between 1,500 to 5K depending on the name.You can use a free WordPress theme or buy one.So many out there so choose wisely.So just budget like 35K to 40KI know a guy who knows a guy that can help you