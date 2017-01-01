₦airaland Forum

Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by berry2fine(f): 4:27pm On Feb 02

This is a wonderful and amazing shot for this wonderful couple it was never easy though they started it and God bless this day as they become one, prayers and happiness shall reign upon there family, Amazing woman and a Hardworking Man

Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by Jibril659(m): 4:30pm On Feb 02
Tch
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by optional1(f): 4:37pm On Feb 02
were them pix...

Naa only d gal dey wed ni??

Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by Vision4God: 5:04pm On Feb 02
no pictures?
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by berry2fine(f): 6:55pm On Feb 02
optional1:
were them pix...


Naa only d gal dey wed ni??


sorry here is the man and the woman pics to further see more click the above link thanks for requesting

Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by ameezy(m): 7:12pm On Feb 02
Yeah the couple qualify
TWALE cool

Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by ichommy(m): 9:55pm On Feb 02
Lovely..........
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by auntysimbiat(f): 9:55pm On Feb 02
cool
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by francescainnoce(f): 9:55pm On Feb 02
Beautiful. Me likey

Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by venorite: 9:56pm On Feb 02
Cute couple, cool photography

Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by Goldenprinz(m): 9:56pm On Feb 02
Ndo
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by adellam16(f): 9:56pm On Feb 02
SMH! Y is d woman d only one dat changed cloth?

Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by Proffdada: 9:57pm On Feb 02
She kinda looks like my crush in secondary school or maybe she's the one grin
Earlier today I had serious toothache but after some painkillers I'm feeling awesomely calm
Maybe I should go to bed and have lovely dreams
I feel like jumping into the ground and swimming into sky grin

Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by NotOfThis(f): 9:57pm On Feb 02
Lovely.
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by orlarbissy(f): 9:57pm On Feb 02
Is the husband from the Tiger world?
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by Rilwayne001: 9:58pm On Feb 02
adellam16:
SMH! Y is d woman d only one dat changed cloth?

Wetin concern you? undecided undecided

Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by Ioannes(m): 9:58pm On Feb 02
Beautiful pictures. smiley
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by mankan2k7(m): 9:58pm On Feb 02
okay
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by zurumking(m): 9:58pm On Feb 02
beautiful...I wish you happy married life
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by Hallynice(m): 9:58pm On Feb 02
Wishing u a blissful home
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by Nofuckgiven: 9:59pm On Feb 02
Igbo Amaka. grin. Always cute unlike our neighbours from the west tongue


BTW


SORRY, A MINUTE PLEASE!

If you've recently been dumped or have a feeling that u will be dumped ,am here as a backup val. No need to throw those gifts away. Please don't throw anything away in anger. I repeat, do not throw it away. Take that bold step, wipe your tears and bring that gift. For those people that like buying underwear and flower please keep scrolling. Ok bye grin grin grin

Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by adellam16(f): 9:59pm On Feb 02
Rilwayne001:

Wetin concern you? undecided undecided
I ask u?
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by rosieflower2(f): 9:59pm On Feb 02
They look gud
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by Divay22(f): 9:59pm On Feb 02
They are cute kiss kiss kiss kiss
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by prince9851(m): 9:59pm On Feb 02
berry2fine:


sorry here is the man and the woman pics to further see more click the above link thanks for requesting
y can't u just show us all d pics at once?
Are u among those hungry bloggers?
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by Coldfeet(f): 10:00pm On Feb 02
Ada Di ora nma kiss very beautiful and sharp pictures.

Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by priscaoge(f): 10:01pm On Feb 02
Nice shot!
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by Coldfeet(f): 10:02pm On Feb 02
adellam16:
SMH! Y is d woman d only one dat changed cloth?
You can help him out aproko.
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by lollmaolol: 10:02pm On Feb 02
Sweet Dumebi, i like the red velvet cake grin

Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by nbright: 10:03pm On Feb 02
Nice
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by Drixxx(m): 10:03pm On Feb 02
THE MAN GO DEY ENJOY SHA...THATS IF SHOWS WASSUP
Re: Cute Traditional Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple by HYOTHi(m): 10:05pm On Feb 02
adellam16:
SMH! Y is d woman d only one dat changed cloth?
That's ur own problem sheyy

