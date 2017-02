Nile University of Nigeria, is a world class university located in the heart of Nigeria, Abuja. Our university community is composed of robust, hardworking, friendly and committed staff from different nationalities all over the world that work tirelessly to help our teeming students actualize their dreams.



Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified, innovative, versatile and proactive candidates with established research areas, publications and competitive citations to occupy the following vacant academic and non-academic positions below:



1: Lecturer I (Physiology)



2: Associate Professor (Anatomy)



3: Senior Lecturer (Anatomy)



4: Lecturer I (Anatomy)



5: Lecturer II (Anatomy)



6: Professor (Biochemistry)



7: Associate Professor (Biochemistry)



8: Senior Lecturer (Biochemistry)



9: Lecturer I (Biochemistry)



10: Lecturer II (Biochemistry)



11: Professor (Physiology)



12: Associate Professor (Physiology)



13: Senior Lecturer (Physiology)



14: Professor (Anatomy)



15: Lecturer II (Physiology)



16: Professor (Community Medicine)



17: Associate Professor (Community Medicine)



18: Senior Lecturer (Community Medicine)



19: Lecturer I (Community Medicine)



20: Technical Staff



How to Apply



Interested and qualified candidates should submit their Applications and CV’s to:

Nile University of Nigeria,

Plot 681 Cadastral Zone,

C-00 Research and Institution Area,

Jabi Airport Road Bypass,

FCT – Abuja.

Or

Forward soft copy of their applications to: jobs@nileuniversity.edu.ng



Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

