A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger state. She has reportedly wrecked a lot of lives useless and destroyed people's destinies through sex. The lady who is from Ondo state revealed that her problem started when her mother took her to a local river in Niger state at the age of 8, to wash clothes and plates.



According to her, after washing them, her mom told her to take her bath in the river. In the process of bathing, something from the river reportedly entered her body making her weak and heavy. That is when it all started.



The lady who is also a good dancer revealed how her seductive moves at night-clubs were bent on one devilish intent - to lure the next naive, lustful victim into bed. Once sexual contact had been made, it was mission accomplished. Although physically they had met Flora, spiritually they had slept with a satanic snake from the pit of hell! The result? Destinies entangled in darkness...



Here is a shocking confession of a lady who received deliverance from an evil spirit at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations in Lagos, Nigeria through the prayer of T.B. Joshua.

God have mercy 1 Like

Nonsense.



She hasn't come across men who eat snakes for dinner, men who use snake oil and wear snake skin as clothes. 54 Likes

Thank God i don't fvck Thank God i don't fvck 6 Likes

lol, e come be like say u carry her matter for head 9 Likes

Humming "this is superstory...." Y is she even red in complexion? Cld it hv been d possession or d deliverance dt caused d redness 8 Likes 1 Share

Nt Everybody U Meet Are Humans. Just Like Ma Former Roomate 5 Likes

Nt Everybody U Meet Are Humans. Just Like Ma Former Roomate Huhtell us abt it 1 Like

Huh tell us abt it come Closer Let me Tell U come Closer Let me Tell U 2 Likes 1 Share

Nt Everybody U Meet Are Humans. Just Like Ma Former Roomate



Did she transform in2 a snake or rat in bed? Jes curious Did she transform in2 a snake or rat in bed? Jes curious 2 Likes

Humming "this is superstory...." Y is she even red in complexion? Cld it hv been d possession or d deliverance dt caused d redness it is no superstories i have seen worse

do you know some women vagina are the anal of a dog? it is no superstories i have seen worsedo you know some women vagina are the anal of a dog? 2 Likes 1 Share

Did she transform in2 a snake or rat in bed? Jes curious



she's At Two Different Places At The Same Time. She Doesnt Sleep At Night. She Talks To Herself Like Shes Having A Conversation With Someone. She Walks Alone In The Middle Of The Night .She Doesnt Like Interacting With People Except Her Roomates Thats If U Talk To Her Oh. But She Seems Nice And Quiet. I Get Scared When Am Alone With Her, And I Dnt Always Sleep In My Room Most Times. I Had To Pack Out Of My Room, and My Other Roomates Did To . The Amazing Part Was That She Just Kept Staring At Us And Smiling Without A Word While We Kept Packing Our Stuffs And Left. Few Days Later We Heard She Left Without Packing Her Things And We Never Saw Or Heard Bou Her Again. She's Just Weird.



You can only scare kids with that bullshit



What will the evil spirit do to me ?? Make my millions of naira in the bank disappear ?? Or make my properties go up in flames ??



I will fucck the Evil spirit out of her 18 Likes

By the time i give her "snake in the monkey shadow" style, even the snake queen mother' sef go come join the party.....

she's At Two Different Places At The Same Time. She Doesnt Sleep At Night. She Talks To Herself Like Shes Having A Conversation With Someone. She Walks Alone In The Middle Of The Night .She Doesnt Like Interacting With People Except Her Roomates Thats If U Talk To Her Oh. But She Seems Nice And Quiet. I Get Scared When Am Alone With Her, And I Dnt Always Sleep In My Room Most Times. I Had To Pack Out Of My Room, and My Other Roomates Did To . The Amazing Part Was That She Just Kept Staring At Us And Smiling Without A Word While We Kept Packing Our Stuffs And Left. Few Days Later We Heard She Left Without Packing Her Things And We Never Saw Or Heard Bou Her Again. She's Just Weird. poor girl she need medical attention poor girl she need medical attention 10 Likes 1 Share

it is no superstories i have seen worse

do you know some women vagina are the anal of a dog?



You saw that??











Thank God i don't fvck bring your prick for questioning bring your prick for questioning 3 Likes

Gabriel Afolayan be like: " Ejo Ife "



Snake of Love

Anything from the Church is Holywood 1 Like

Thank God i don't fvck

Who can endorse your claim. Who can endorse your claim. 1 Like

Spiritual matters. Runs boys good for una.

she's At Two Different Places At The Same Time. She Doesnt Sleep At Night. She Talks To Herself Like Shes Having A Conversation With Someone. She Walks Alone In The Middle Of The Night .She Doesnt Like Interacting With People Except Her Roomates Thats If U Talk To Her Oh. But She Seems Nice And Quiet. I Get Scared When Am Alone With Her, And I Dnt Always Sleep In My Room Most Times. I Had To Pack Out Of My Room, and My Other Roomates Did To . The Amazing Part Was That She Just Kept Staring At Us And Smiling Without A Word While We Kept Packing Our Stuffs And Left. Few Days Later We Heard She Left Without Packing Her Things And We Never Saw Or Heard Bou Her Again. She's Just Weird. Lobatan Lobatan

Mschew, jonsing people.