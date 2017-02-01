₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by PrettyCrystal: 12:15pm
A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger state. She has reportedly wrecked a lot of lives useless and destroyed people's destinies through sex. The lady who is from Ondo state revealed that her problem started when her mother took her to a local river in Niger state at the age of 8, to wash clothes and plates.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/if-you-sleep-with-me-you-sleep-with.html
Watch video >>>>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHiz0P5UV-I
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by madridguy(m): 12:16pm
Okay
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by PrettyCrystal: 12:16pm
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by CastedDude: 12:17pm
God have mercy
1 Like
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by gbosaa(m): 12:30pm
Nonsense.
She hasn't come across men who eat snakes for dinner, men who use snake oil and wear snake skin as clothes.
54 Likes
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by Oblitz(m): 12:30pm
I hear
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by BUHARIISCURSED: 12:34pm
Thank God i don't fvck
6 Likes
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by dainformant(m): 12:39pm
lol, e come be like say u carry her matter for head
gbosaa:
9 Likes
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by Lisaflex(f): 12:47pm
Humming "this is superstory...." Y is she even red in complexion? Cld it hv been d possession or d deliverance dt caused d redness
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by Flekky21(f): 12:50pm
Nt Everybody U Meet Are Humans. Just Like Ma Former Roomate
5 Likes
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by 4tune490(m): 12:52pm
Huh tell us abt it
Flekky21:
1 Like
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by Flekky21(f): 12:57pm
4tune490:come Closer Let me Tell U
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by Lisaflex(f): 12:58pm
Flekky21:
Did she transform in2 a snake or rat in bed? Jes curious
2 Likes
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by enomakos(m): 1:23pm
Lisaflex:it is no superstories i have seen worse
do you know some women vagina are the anal of a dog?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by Flekky21(f): 1:26pm
Lisaflex:she's At Two Different Places At The Same Time. She Doesnt Sleep At Night. She Talks To Herself Like Shes Having A Conversation With Someone. She Walks Alone In The Middle Of The Night .She Doesnt Like Interacting With People Except Her Roomates Thats If U Talk To Her Oh. But She Seems Nice And Quiet. I Get Scared When Am Alone With Her, And I Dnt Always Sleep In My Room Most Times. I Had To Pack Out Of My Room, and My Other Roomates Did To . The Amazing Part Was That She Just Kept Staring At Us And Smiling Without A Word While We Kept Packing Our Stuffs And Left. Few Days Later We Heard She Left Without Packing Her Things And We Never Saw Or Heard Bou Her Again. She's Just Weird.
5 Likes
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by AfonjasMustDie(m): 1:29pm
Taaa
You can only scare kids with that bullshit
What will the evil spirit do to me ?? Make my millions of naira in the bank disappear ?? Or make my properties go up in flames ??
I will fucck the Evil spirit out of her
18 Likes
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by veekid(m): 1:29pm
Lobatan
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by soberdrunk(m): 1:30pm
By the time i give her "snake in the monkey shadow" style, even the snake queen mother' sef go come join the party.....
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by enomakos(m): 1:30pm
Flekky21:poor girl she need medical attention
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by Adonis3: 1:30pm
enomakos:
You saw that??
#Adonis3HasSpoken
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by Chuknovski: 1:30pm
BUHARIISCURSED:bring your prick for questioning
3 Likes
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by winkmart: 1:31pm
Gabriel Afolayan be like: " Ejo Ife "
Snake of Love
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by NameChecker: 1:31pm
ok
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by xage(m): 1:31pm
Anything from the Church is Holywood
1 Like
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by karacta1: 1:31pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
Who can endorse your claim.
1 Like
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by ruggedtimi(m): 1:31pm
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by Divay22(f): 1:31pm
....
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by karacta1: 1:32pm
Spiritual matters. Runs boys good for una.
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by mayoor15(m): 1:33pm
Flekky21:Lobatan
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by freecocoa(f): 1:34pm
Mschew, jonsing people.
|Re: "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A Snake" - Lady At TB Joshua's Church Says by Diekola17(f): 1:34pm
Flekky21:Jesus is lord
3 Likes
