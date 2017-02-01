₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by Ajasco222: 7:38pm
There was great shock in Ububo -Alia, Awara in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo state when 5 human skulls were discovered in a church called the Ark of Covenant Ministry.
The Authority reports that the general overseer of the church, Pastor Ngozi Odika, was beaten blue-black by irate youths of the area believed to be ex-militants. He was also said to have been beaten on the suspicion of using his church as a spiritual ground for militants who patronize him for spiritual powers.
According to a witness, the breeze blew when his alleged accomplice and girlfriend was caught with some fetish objects by some repentant militants from the area. She was accosted by the militants while on a errand for the pastor. When she was searched, items like human hair, animal horns and other fetish objects were found on her.
The shocked youths pounced on her, beating her mercilessly before dragging her to the pastor at the church where he was already waiting for her. The witness further disclosed that the beating continued with the pastor before he was handed to the vigilante in the area.
The witness said: “As the Pastor’s altar was later vandalised, other revelations emerged. In his altar was found 5 human heads buried alongside some other skulls of animals.”
The youths also discovered a basin of blood and fingernails at a discrete area of the church. Odika was also alleged to use strands of hair of babies dedicated at the church for his devilish rituals. During interrogation by the vigilantes, the pastor confessed to being a spiritual father to the militants who come to him for various powers and other members of his church
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/human-blood-skulls-disovered-inside.html
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 7:48pm
GOSH
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by Mrjo(m): 7:48pm
Poor news
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by Adedaniel211(m): 7:50pm
Hmmmm God dey.
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by Obascoetubi: 7:57pm
igbo church or flat head's church?
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by Obinovictor(m): 8:02pm
Brb
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 8:14pm
Anything is possible in Nigeria
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 10:38pm
This is just the reason why some people will rather stay at home and serve God! Just sad
SEE FACE OF THE SHAMELESS PROPHET HERE
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by kropotkin2: 10:38pm
That aint no true Church
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by Nathdoug(m): 10:39pm
Churches of nowadays will do anything to have members
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by nepapole(m): 10:39pm
Ahdonblivit...that is zobo..
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by Kennitrust: 10:39pm
must you called it church?
someone set up his shrine and u quick to name it a church.
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 10:39pm
hmm... wonder shall never end.
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by baski92(m): 10:39pm
Jesus Christ of Nazareth what the hell is this? Why are some people this weak and heartless, den even put Jesus poster
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by sexaddict08(m): 10:39pm
this humans self.
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by unclezuma: 10:39pm
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by Tifemide2017: 10:39pm
.....
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by Elliotwiz1(m): 10:39pm
many more fake churches are yet to be discovered...God help us
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by jericco1(m): 10:40pm
Hmm
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by dhardline(m): 10:40pm
This one na shrine. The real Devils workshop.
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by namedonfinish(f): 10:40pm
Obascoetubi:
U are noted sir..
Anyother observation?
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 10:40pm
All sectors of the Nigerian state is in a serious mess
Things fall apart is an understatement in the Nigerian context
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 10:40pm
Damn
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by jamesbridget13(f): 10:40pm
Hmmm its well
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by slawomir: 10:41pm
just observing from Benin city
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by nabegibeg: 10:41pm
the evil in the east na wa ooo
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by canalily(m): 10:41pm
And Mohammed will say its a Lie
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by favourmic(m): 10:41pm
The Ark of human blood and skull covenant ministry....
My hate for pastors is just too much
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by infogenius(m): 10:41pm
A real end time shrine.
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by Annie2059(f): 10:42pm
just negodu nno o
|Re: Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) by Charleschidera(m): 10:42pm
This one is very strong
