U CANNOT PUT A CROWN ON A CLOWN AND EXPECT A KING.... History Being Repeated? . In 1983: . $1 = N 1 £1 = N2 Volkswagen Beetle = N1,400 Foods were in abundance Kids were in school Businesses were booming with vibrant economy and people were gainfully employed. No illegal arrest or media trial. Rule of law was maintained. . On 31 December, 1983, he and his criminal gang struck with the excuse of tackling widespread corruption and within few months, . $1 = N15 £1 = N40 Volkswagen Beetle = N8, 000 Kids dropped out of school because their parents couldn't afford their school fees anymore. Businesses closed down. Foods were rationed as people queued up for essential commodities. Many Nigerians lost their jobs because the economy collapsed. Innocent Nigerians were arrested for free speech and human rights violated with impunity. The Constitution was suspended. . He blamed Alh. Shagari's govt for this mess. He blamed corruption, yet he jailed Dr. Alex Ekwueme (the Vice President) but left Shagari (the president) in his palace. . But when another gang threw him out, and within few months, Nigerians started smiling again. Our kids returned to school, food was in abundance again, Nigerians got their jobs back and the economy was revived etc. . In 2015: . $1 = N175-190 £1 = N289-320 Cars were affordable with local manufacturers smiling to the bank. Food was in abundance (at least a bag of rice was N7, 000) Kids were in school Businesses were booming with vibrant economy and people were gainfully employed. No illegal arrest or media trial. Protesters (esp BBOG) were not killed or teargassed. . On 29 May, 2015 when he was 'jega-ed' into power: . $1 = N315-510 £1 = N550-610 Local car manufactures shut down their plants due to harsh economic condition. Famine was unleashed on Nigerians and a bag of rice rose to N22, 000/27, 000 while minimum wage remains N18, 000. Kids dropped out of school. Businesses closed down, millions lost their jobs and inflation is in double digits. Illegal arrest, disregard of Rule of Law and media trial is the order of the day. Peaceful Protesters (esp IPOB) are being killed like chicken without provocation. . Just like in 1985, he's blaming corruption and his predecessor for the same mess he created within few months of assumption of office. "YOU CANNOT PUT A CROWN ON A CLOWN AND EXPECT A KING."