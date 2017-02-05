₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,247 members, 3,347,254 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 08:37 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit (1411 Views)
"Buhari Will Bring Doom To Nigeria": Father Obimma, What Holy Spirit Told Me / Ugandan Man Claiming To Be Jesus Christ, And His Nine Followers Arrested (video) / Ese Walter Denounces Jesus, Says She No Longer Believes In God (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit by Orikinla1: 5:27am
"Life Story Of Gulshan Esther"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-4SQakiCOo
1 John 5
Faith in the Incarnate Son of God
1. Everyone who believes that Jesus is the Christ is born of God, and everyone who loves the father loves his child as well.
2. This is how we know that we love the children of God: by loving God and carrying out his commands.
3. In fact, this is love for God: to keep his commands. And his commands are not burdensome,
4. For everyone born of God overcomes the world. This is the victory that has overcome the world, even our faith.
5. Who is it that overcomes the world? Only the one who believes that Jesus is the Son of God.
6 . This is the one who came by water and blood—Jesus Christ. He did not come by water only, but by water and blood. And it is the Spirit who testifies, because the Spirit is the truth.
7. For there are three that testify:
8. The Spirit, the water and the blood; and the three are in agreement.
9. We accept human testimony, but God’s testimony is greater because it is the testimony of God, which he has given about his Son.
10. Whoever believes in the Son of God accepts this testimony. Whoever does not believe God has made him out to be a liar, because they have not believed the testimony God has given about his Son.
11. And this is the testimony: God has given us eternal life, and this life is in his Son.
12 .Whoever has the Son has life; whoever does not have the Son of God does not have life.
1 Like
|Re: The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit by EastGold(m): 5:34am
My faith brought me this far
3 Likes
|Re: The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit by Flexherbal(m): 5:50am
Faith is everything .
1 Like
|Re: The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit by Orikinla1: 6:50am
The size of our faith is the size of our strength.
|Re: The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit by couragekebs: 7:05am
To b honest, been a christian no b beans. Its nt dat easy. We pray for more grace, strength to cary on and heaven @ last.
|Re: The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit by sheguy(m): 7:32am
Faith is the key, i have been there.
|Re: The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit by ekems2017(f): 7:34am
One of the ways you can please God is by having faith in him no matter the situation.
|Re: The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit by Dekatron(m): 7:35am
Yea...... And the JW woman had faith too....
Until the mumu died
If faith works, why hasnt Nigeria changed?
|Re: The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit by theSpark(m): 7:40am
Dekatron:
"Faith without works is dead".
In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.
James 2:17
|Re: The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit by Emereolevanwill(m): 7:41am
Jesus is Lord.
1 Like
|Re: The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit by Dekatron(m): 7:46am
theSpark:
So you mean we are not working in Nigeria?
|Re: The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit by wizjaybee(m): 7:47am
A hell lot of confusion up there
|Re: The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit by tydi(m): 7:51am
If only how faith can be as small as a muster seed.............
My Lord! My God! I believe in your son JESUS CHRIST,he is our salvation.
happy sunday my fellow brothers(branches) joined together to the true vine. JESUS CHRIST.
|Re: The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit by Sanuzi(m): 7:57am
Orikinla1:Glory to God
|Re: The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit by bjay9: 7:58am
Faith the evidence of that which is unseen
|Re: The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit by gbenga4sure(m): 8:03am
mysteries can only be unravel my the Holy Spirit.everything in the world is a mystery.
|Re: The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit by emmabest2000(m): 8:29am
FAITH
|Re: The Mystery And The Power Of Our Faith In God, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit by TeamSimple(m): 8:29am
Them don turn God to Nescafe..Issorai
(0) (Reply)
Can Someone Xplain This::::::::::::::::::::::::: / Tb Joshua Predicts Chile Earthquake / Semi-atheism or Deism
Viewing this topic: 13 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25