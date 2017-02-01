Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Kenyan Doctors Remove Coin Stuck In Boy's Throat For 2 Weeks (photos) (12110 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A52yLKLbWSE A team of doctors at the Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa have successfully removed a coin that got stuck in the throat of a 3-year-old boy for two weeks. The boy identified as Samson Kaingu was said to have swallowed the coin while playing with his friends at school in Bamburi. He lived with the coin for two weeks due to lack of medical services in public hospitals after doctors went on strike.Fortunately, on Friday, February 3, 2017, a pediatric gastroenterologist led a team of doctors in removing the coin that had caused the boy sleepless nights.According to Aga Khan Hospital acting Medical Director, Twahir Ahmed, he said the coin was removed through endoscopy, a nonsurgical procedure used to examine a person's digestive tract using an endoscope, a flexible tube with a light and camera attached to it. 1 Like 1 Share

Wow

Thank God 4 him. 2 Likes









Anyways....









Drabeey was HERE Ole, you go swallow coin, you wan carry money go heaven go dey spend abi? Lailai.... Them don deny you that money. Hoobi!Anyways....Drabeey was HERE 3 Likes

Glory be to the Almighty God .

This is the first good news I read about Kenya since I join NL



Meanwhile somewhere in China ..... 14 Likes 2 Shares

Thanks to God

country filled with dumb news.

worthless news.

if its not some dic getin stuck inside a pekus

its some bastard caught with another woman

or women getting Unclad and shiit



truly nairaland has lost its value.

its a shame 1 Like

its only God that saves little kids..i could remembered when i swallowed pin as a kid and the idio t pin got stucked inside my throat...na only God saved me that day

This news is the only good thing that has come out of Kenya so far

This why I Will partake in the pro Nigeria protest. With or without 2 baba ! 1 Like

Good news from Kenya 1 Like

AHLIAMDULILAHI

Good for him...... Meanwhile!!!!!! 2 Likes















Good news from Kenya!



Praise the Lord!! Something good just happened in Kenya.Praise the Lord!!

atleast it's a successful one....

to hell with d duration

it once happened while i was young, but as a sharp guy, i tried eater up to 5 cups d tin no gree go, but i vomit am back with force nii.

How is this one news.

Naira land has no value now, before. It is just a place I like for pictures. It had never had value Naira land has no value now, before. It is just a place I like for pictures. It had never had value

I thank God for the life for the boy. Meanwhile, it's high time that the Kenyan doctors called off their selfish strike. Who knows what could have happened if their are no specialists in the private hospitals in Kenya. #lifeisbeautiful

I thank God for the life for the boy. Meanwhile, it's high time that the Kenyan doctors called off their selfish strike. Who knows what could have happened if their are no specialists in the private hospitals in Kenya. #lifeisbeautiful even after bieng offered a salary higher than other civil servants they refused to budge....

they want training facilities to be built so doctors can have continious training (refresher course)

1000 doctors to be hired each year from the next 10years.

..

overtime allowance....etc



while all those demands is whats best for everyone if they were all met, the doctors seemed to have forgoten their most important oath even after bieng offered a salary higher than other civil servants they refused to budge....they want training facilities to be built so doctors can have continious training (refresher course)1000 doctors to be hired each year from the next 10years...overtime allowance....etcwhile all those demands is whats best for everyone if they were all met, the doctors seemed to have forgoten their most important oath 1 Like

Eeyah.....





lots of good things happen in kenya, but on NL, such things dont sell especially on FP.

..



people respond to wierd bizzare news.......













examples of good things from kenya you wont find on FP...







KNH doctors separate conjoined twins in 23-hour surgery

By Jeckonia Otieno | Wednesday, Nov 2nd 2016 at 21:35

KNH and UoN School of Health Sciences medical team operating on conjoined twins blessing and Favour. (Photo: Courtesy)

Surgeons at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have successfully separated conjoined twins in a 23-hour operation.

The girls, named Blessing and Favour, were born in September 2014.

The surgery, which ended in the wee hours of Wednesday, took two years of meticulous planning due to the complex nature of the areas shared by the twins. The girls were joined at the lower back.

The complicated procedure, which began on Tuesday, involved a team of 58 professionals. Acting KNH CEO Thomas Mutie said this was the most complex procedure to be done successfully in sub-Saharan Africa apart from South Africa.

"I am humbled by the success and importance of this event. The twins were born in Meru and referred to KNH where they were admitted to the surgical unit," said Dr Mutie.

Mutie said he visited the twins in the morning and they were doing well.

The surgical team was led by paediatric surgeon Fred Kambuni. Dr Kambuni said due to the manner in which the twins were conjoined, various teams had to work together to ensure the separation was successful.

"The two girls were born through normal delivery and it was realised they were conjoined. When they were brought here, we studied them for a whole year - we had planning meetings and looked at images, including three dimensional prints," said Kambuni.

Surgery began first on paper before it was actualised, the doctor said. The procedure will be followed by rehabilitation until the twins get well. This is expected to take another year.

The whole process was slowed down by the realisation that the girls, who were joined mainly on the lower end, shared some vital parts of the body. For instance, they had different guts up to the rectum but shared the anus and genitals.

Utmost care

"There will be reconstruction of these shared areas," Kambuni said.

Nimrod Mwangombe, the head of neurosurgery at University of Nairobi (UoN) and who was part of the team, said the back area and the urogenital system were stuck and required a lot of precision and utmost care.

"Now that the separation has been done, plastic surgeons will come in to restore the areas that were operated on," said Prof Mwangombe.

This is not the first case of conjoined twins that KNH has handled. However, according to Kambuni, it is the most complex but successful case.

"Others came but they were complex mainly because there were shared organs. In other cases, one of the twins has been a parasite such that even separating them would be difficult," explained Kambuni.

With the children spending about 700 days at the hospital, accommodation alone would have cost Sh10.5 million. Equipment would have cost Sh25 million while professional charges would have amounted to about Sh70 million.

The bill will be paid by KNH and the National Hospital Insurance Fund.

Journalists highlighted the girls' case on August 4, 2014, and they were transferred to KNH.







more pics here









-----the surjery was done and led by kenyan doctors in a government public hospital, other doctors came from Unicersity of nairobi school of medicin, meaning the doctors were not foreign trained, they went to school locally meaning the knowledge and experience can easily be passed on to others and the next generation of doctors lots of good things happen in kenya, but on NL, such things dont sell especially on FP...people respond to wierd bizzare news.......examples of good things from kenya you wont find on FP...KNH doctors separate conjoined twins in 23-hour surgeryBy Jeckonia Otieno | Wednesday, Nov 2nd 2016 at 21:35KNH and UoN School of Health Sciences medical team operating on conjoined twins blessing and Favour. (Photo: Courtesy)Surgeons at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have successfully separated conjoined twins in a 23-hour operation.The girls, named Blessing and Favour, were born in September 2014.The surgery, which ended in the wee hours of Wednesday, took two years of meticulous planning due to the complex nature of the areas shared by the twins. The girls were joined at the lower back.The complicated procedure, which began on Tuesday, involved a team of 58 professionals. Acting KNH CEO Thomas Mutie said this was the most complex procedure to be done successfully in sub-Saharan Africa apart from South Africa."I am humbled by the success and importance of this event. The twins were born in Meru and referred to KNH where they were admitted to the surgical unit," said Dr Mutie.Mutie said he visited the twins in the morning and they were doing well.The surgical team was led by paediatric surgeon Fred Kambuni. Dr Kambuni said due to the manner in which the twins were conjoined, various teams had to work together to ensure the separation was successful."The two girls were born through normal delivery and it was realised they were conjoined. When they were brought here, we studied them for a whole year - we had planning meetings and looked at images, including three dimensional prints," said Kambuni.Surgery began first on paper before it was actualised, the doctor said. The procedure will be followed by rehabilitation until the twins get well. This is expected to take another year.The whole process was slowed down by the realisation that the girls, who were joined mainly on the lower end, shared some vital parts of the body. For instance, they had different guts up to the rectum but shared the anus and genitals.Utmost care"There will be reconstruction of these shared areas," Kambuni said.Nimrod Mwangombe, the head of neurosurgery at University of Nairobi (UoN) and who was part of the team, said the back area and the urogenital system were stuck and required a lot of precision and utmost care."Now that the separation has been done, plastic surgeons will come in to restore the areas that were operated on," said Prof Mwangombe.This is not the first case of conjoined twins that KNH has handled. However, according to Kambuni, it is the most complex but successful case."Others came but they were complex mainly because there were shared organs. In other cases, one of the twins has been a parasite such that even separating them would be difficult," explained Kambuni.With the children spending about 700 days at the hospital, accommodation alone would have cost Sh10.5 million. Equipment would have cost Sh25 million while professional charges would have amounted to about Sh70 million.The bill will be paid by KNH and the National Hospital Insurance Fund.Journalists highlighted the girls' case on August 4, 2014, and they were transferred to KNH. https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/mobile/article/2000221961/knh-doctors-separate-conjoined-twins-in-23-hour-surgery more pics here https://www.tuko.co.ke/220769-heartwarming-photos-delicate-operation-separate-conjoined-twins-kenyatta-nat.html -----the surjery was done and led by kenyan doctors in a government public hospital, other doctors came from Unicersity of nairobi school of medicin, meaning the doctors were not foreign trained, they went to school locally meaning the knowledge and experience can easily be passed on to others and the next generation of doctors 1 Like

Wow, it's great to know it was a success.

atleast they can do something good

the father himself looks like someone who has a coin in his throat... don't u think he needs help