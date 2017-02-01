Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident (11465 Views)

The woman and her kids were buried in Helsinki, Finland on Saturday, February 4, 2017.



See more photos after the cut..















Rest in peace

Eiyaa



Rip 3 Likes

Very cute family. Even the rich dies 1 Like

Painful. Can't imagine how the man would feel right now. Virtually lost everything he cared about. 6 Likes

Only God know how the husband we be behaving cos the pain we be too much kids and wife at the same times?





Heavenly Father please I beg you and pray in this 2017 every premature death over us and our family destroy them before they destroy us.....





Amen 15 Likes

RIP

We thank God for Life!!!!!!!! 4 Likes 3 Shares

Painful. sad news all over.

‎‎ إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ 3 Likes

To die dey hungry me. See packaging 1 Like

So sad n painful but cnt question God anyway.... R I P

sirteayeni:

Very cute family. Even the rich dies even animals.. even animals..

Sebastine1994:

To die dey hungry me. See packaging

remorseless remorseless 1 Like

Smh too bad, RIP



See as people carry phone dey snap upandan sha.

Hmmmm! So sad. Nothing can hurt more than this. May God almighty give the husband and families to bear the great loss. 1 Like

May their soul rest in prefect peace. what a great lost.

May their soul rest in prefect peace. what a great lost.

This is very sad. I pray GOD Almighty gives the husband the fortitude to bear the loss.

May their soul rest in peace

bbbabes1:



lalasticlala RIP RIP

Sebastine1994:

To die dey hungry me. See packaging

You can die and never get to see it. 3 Likes 1 Share

Too unfortunate . Rip





..too sad

SO TOUCHING.....RIP

may there souls rest in peace, and may God give d man d fortitude to bear this loss. 1 Like







very sad news...RIP

RIO