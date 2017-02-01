₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by bbbabes1: 7:59am
The Ghanaian woman and her three children who died in a fire outbreak in Finland, have all been laid to rest. The late Nana Ago Prah and her three children died in the early hours of Friday, December 9, 2016, when their home was razed down by the fire. John Kwame Atta Owusu, the husband and father was at work at the time the tragic incident occurred.
The woman and her kids were buried in Helsinki, Finland on Saturday, February 4, 2017.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by xstry: 8:03am
Rest in peace
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by Theyveedo(m): 8:05am
Eiyaa
Rip
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by sirteayeni: 8:12am
Very cute family. Even the rich dies
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by davidmoyes(m): 8:49am
Painful. Can't imagine how the man would feel right now. Virtually lost everything he cared about.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by favourmic(m): 8:54am
Only God know how the husband we be behaving cos the pain we be too much kids and wife at the same times?
Heavenly Father please I beg you and pray in this 2017 every premature death over us and our family destroy them before they destroy us.....
Amen
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by nelsonnw: 8:54am
RIP
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by Nateben(m): 8:55am
We thank God for Life!!!!!!!!
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by seunlly(m): 8:55am
Painful. sad news all over.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by 0b10010011: 8:55am
إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by Sebastine1994: 8:56am
To die dey hungry me. See packaging
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by Onyekwelu7(m): 8:56am
So sad n painful but cnt question God anyway.... R I P
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by Abdulazeez007(m): 8:57am
sirteayeni:even animals..
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by dtruseeker(m): 9:02am
Sebastine1994:remorseless
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by LorDBolton: 9:04am
Smh too bad, RIP
See as people carry phone dey snap upandan sha.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by amdoyin82(m): 9:05am
Hmmmm! So sad. Nothing can hurt more than this. May God almighty give the husband and families to bear the great loss.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by Adaezemum(f): 9:07am
May their soul rest in prefect peace. what a great lost.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by Adaezemum(f): 9:08am
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by Bsmartt(m): 9:09am
This is very sad. I pray GOD Almighty gives the husband the fortitude to bear the loss.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by ufuosman: 9:09am
May their soul rest in peace
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by chudi55: 9:10am
bbbabes1:RIP
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by yinkslinks(m): 9:10am
You can die and never get to see it.
Sebastine1994:
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by Cornerstone2020: 9:16am
Too unfortunate . Rip
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by olaniyanhero: 9:22am
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by ruggedtimi(m): 9:23am
..too sad
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by Sebastine1994: 9:26am
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by madridguy(m): 9:31am
SO TOUCHING.....RIP
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by oyinella(f): 9:41am
may there souls rest in peace, and may God give d man d fortitude to bear this loss.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by cleph: 9:44am
very sad news...RIP
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by bbbabes: 9:56am
RIO
|Re: Burial Photos Of Ghanaian Woman And Her Three Children Who Died In Fire Incident by airminem(f): 10:08am
sirteayeni:Who Told You They Were Rich?
