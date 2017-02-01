



'I want the group admin to look into dis case of my younger bro.let me just gv brief word .Sir on 2nd day of Feb 2017,exactly 10:35am .my bro went to the ATM machine in oke ilewo Abeokuta at FCMB bank there, so every where was occupied so been a sport man he jump over a bike there to d other side.so immediately d police man came and start to swear for him.He ask him wat hv I done to say dis again he slap him and gv him kick on his scrotum but he excspe it so another police man came from no where and shoke him wit his jack knife from behind .

Sir.dis guy was Nigeria ambassador.he has travel to India to represent Nigeria in common wealth game in year 2005 he win gold medal for us he has go for a lot of competition here in nija and abroad .d police refuse to bring Dis man to justice just because he is a police man .we Want d notable Nigerian to help us over Dis issue and bring dis police man to justice'





Source: According to Daniel who shared the pathetic story,his brother was brutalised by police for jumping over a bike park in front of FCMB,Abeokuta.Below is what he wrote....'I want the group admin to look into dis case of my younger bro.let me just gv brief word .Sir on 2nd day of Feb 2017,exactly 10:35am .my bro went to the ATM machine in oke ilewo Abeokuta at FCMB bank there, so every where was occupied so been a sport man he jump over a bike there to d other side.so immediately d police man came and start to swear for him.He ask him wat hv I done to say dis again he slap him and gv him kick on his scrotum but he excspe it so another police man came from no where and shoke him wit his jack knife from behind .Sir.dis guy was Nigeria ambassador.he has travel to India to represent Nigeria in common wealth game in year 2005 he win gold medal for us he has go for a lot of competition here in nija and abroad .d police refuse to bring Dis man to justice just because he is a police man .we Want d notable Nigerian to help us over Dis issue and bring dis police man to justice'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/police-brutalise-nigeria-gold-metalist.html?m=1