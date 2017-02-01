₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by henryanna36: 11:28am
According to Daniel who shared the pathetic story,his brother was brutalised by police for jumping over a bike park in front of FCMB,Abeokuta.Below is what he wrote....
'I want the group admin to look into dis case of my younger bro.let me just gv brief word .Sir on 2nd day of Feb 2017,exactly 10:35am .my bro went to the ATM machine in oke ilewo Abeokuta at FCMB bank there, so every where was occupied so been a sport man he jump over a bike there to d other side.so immediately d police man came and start to swear for him.He ask him wat hv I done to say dis again he slap him and gv him kick on his scrotum but he excspe it so another police man came from no where and shoke him wit his jack knife from behind .
Sir.dis guy was Nigeria ambassador.he has travel to India to represent Nigeria in common wealth game in year 2005 he win gold medal for us he has go for a lot of competition here in nija and abroad .d police refuse to bring Dis man to justice just because he is a police man .we Want d notable Nigerian to help us over Dis issue and bring dis police man to justice'
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by henryanna36: 11:28am
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by madridguy(m): 11:29am
Ok
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by veekid(m): 11:30am
Useless force; Na so dem dey do
3 Likes
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by Tinablack: 11:30am
The police is our problem
3 Likes
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by Mouthgag: 11:31am
For naija? U go dey beh like ọ̀yá in front of naira police.?? The most useless sets of people in the world. Law breakers.
Get well soon bro
3 Likes
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by frankobaba(m): 11:31am
Zoo
13 Likes
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by xstry: 11:31am
Police is your friend
1 Like
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by Adaowerri111: 11:32am
Police can never be our friend
8 Likes
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by iamawara(m): 11:32am
Police is your friend.
Bail is free
Why him no show them him gold medal? Lol 9ja police nowadays......... Carry them go Sambisa jor
1 Like
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by jaymejate(m): 11:32am
Police is the MAIN problem of this nation after sai buhari
Bail is free but service is not free
Police is your friend, only if you give us at least N50
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by MrMcJay(m): 11:32am
Instead of coming to cry on Social media, the best way to handle this matter legally is this:
1. Snap clean, clear photographs of the injuries inflicted.
2. Go to a government hospital and get a Medical report stating the extent of the injuries.
3. Obtain prescription for drugs to be taken to manage the injuries.
4. Sue the policeman for battery and claim that he is unfit for police job. Join the CP Ogun State that his men are acting out his instructions, join the AIG Zone 2 and add that he is unable to supervise his men appropriately. Finally add the IGP and claim 100M in damages.
5. Attach the photographs, the medical report and the prescriptions.
6. Be ready to call the doctors as witnesses. Actually, once doctors hear that you're a victim of police brutality, they would assist you to any lengths.
7. Sit back, relax and see the power of litigation in a uniformed man's career.
* The police need to be sanitised and only the leadership can get this done effectively.*
39 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by Gozzzy(m): 11:33am
xstry:thunder fire satan!!!
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by sweetval: 11:34am
Tufiakwa Nigeria...
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by Fhowe: 11:34am
Naija police and oga why did your brother have to be jumping here and there he was at the ATM not in a sport complex with the rate of bank roberries lately you have to behave yourself
1 Like
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by juman(m): 11:34am
Police = new boko haram.
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by ta4ba3(m): 11:35am
Police are naturally useless but under Buhari regime they are worst
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by donjahsy: 11:37am
something would ve been done if it was a soldier at least they are a little disciplined than the Nigerian police. I urge u to endure and always avoid the police like you would avoid armed bandits
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by dominique(f): 11:37am
I'm not even understanding the story.
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by iSlayer: 11:39am
ccxv
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by diamondstar90(f): 11:42am
Fcmb again
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by DonCortino: 12:02pm
Buhari the vulture!
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by Gboyeboy(m): 12:41pm
The Police is NOT your friend.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by Vision4God: 1:14pm
Wat all Ds?
Nigerian police need to be scrutinised
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by Beno3: 3:31pm
This is Nigeria...
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by 2dugged(f): 3:32pm
Gboyeboy:seconded
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by favourmic(m): 3:32pm
When you see a police man run for your life......
Police is your enemy not friends
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by MakeADifference: 3:33pm
OK. IGP, Commissioner. See your mad boys.
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:34pm
This is serious. Anyway, thank God for his life.
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by drinkgarri: 3:35pm
Nigeria police with their first class foolishness, that was how i was harassed yesterday on my way home,they checked my phone...i don't know what they are up to
|Re: Police Brutalise Nigeria Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta(pix by Maski87: 3:35pm
Whoever wrote this article, what was he doing when his mates were going to school
2 Likes
