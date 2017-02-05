₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,574 members, 3,348,195 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 07:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February (7458 Views)
Football Star Joseph & Adaeze Yobo Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary / Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 34th Birthday Today / Jay-jay Okocha Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by UPDISTIC7: 11:54am
Today three world top players celebrate their birthday. Lets look at their profile.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (February 5, 1985). Born Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro. He is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays for Spanish club Real Madrid and the Portugal national team. He was named Ronaldo in honor of Ronald Reagan, his father's favorite actor. He is one of the top soccer players in the world. He rose to fame as a forward for Real Madrid after being transferred from Manchester United for a $131.6 million transfer fee in 2009. He became captain of the Portuguese national team in 2008. He made his international debut for Portugal in August 2003. He remains Portugal's most capped player of all time with over 130 caps, and has participated in seven major tournaments: four UEFA European Championships (2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016) and three FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010 and 2014). He is also Portugal's all-time top goalscorer.
At Euro 2016, he became the most capped player of all-time in the tournament, the first player to score at four consecutive European Championship finals. Ronaldo lifted the trophy after Portugal defeated France in the final. He is the only player to win four European Golden Shoe awards. Ronaldo was named the best Portuguese player of all time by the Portuguese Football Federation, during its 100th anniversary celebrations in 2015. In 2008, he won his first Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year awards. He also won the FIFA Ballon d'Or in 2013, 2014 and 2016.
Ronaldo scored his 300th career goal in January 2013. In 2015, Ronaldo scored his 500th senior career goal for club and country. He is the only player in the history of football to score more than 50 goals in a season on six consecutive occasions. He has broken a number of La Liga records as well as Real Madrid records. In 2015, he became the all-time top goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League, and also Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer. He is the second highest goalscorer in La Liga history behind Lionel Messi, his football rival. In 2016 Forbes named him the world's best paid athlete. He dated Russian model Irina Shayk from 2010 until 2015 and became a father in July 2010
2. Neymar (February 5, 1992). Born Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior but commonly known as Neymar or Neymar Jr. He is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Spanish club FC Barcelona and the Brazil national team. He began his career playing for Santos's junior team when he was 11. He starred for Santos club from 2009 to 2013 before joining FC Barcelona and becoming one of the team's top scorers. He made his debut for the Brazilian national team in 2010 and won the South American Footballer of the Year Award in 2011 and 2012.
Neymar came into limelight at an early age at Santos, where he made his professional debut aged 17. He was the top scorer at the 2010 Copa do Brasil tournament with 11 goals. In 2011, he helped Santos win its first Continental Double since 1963. Neymar was named twice the South American Footballer of the Year, in 2011 and 2012, before relocating to Europe to join Barcelona.
He became part of Barça's attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, which won the continental treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League in the 2014–15 season. He came third for the FIFA Ballon d'Or in 2015. Neymar is the fourth-highest goalscorer for Brazil national team. He captained Brazil to their first Olympic gold medal in men's football at the 2016 Summer Olympics.In 2011, he had a son with Carolina Nogueira Dantas. He once dated Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine.
3. Carlos Tevez (5 February 1984). Born Carlos Alberto Martínez Tevez. He is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for Shanghai Shenhua and the Argentina national team from 2004 to 2011. Tevez has over 75 caps with Argentine national team. He joined Juventus in 2013. He began his youth soccer career playing for Boca Juniors at the age of 13. He is a gold medal winner at the 2004 Olympics.
Tevez began his career with Boca Juniors, winning the Copa Libertadores and Intercontinental Cup in 2003 before moving to Corinthians where he won the Brasileiro. In 2006 he moved to West Ham United, helping the team remain in the Premier League in his only season. Tevez transferred to Manchester United in 2007 were he help them win several trophies including two league titles and the Champions League. In 2009 he joined Manchester City. He was named South American Footballer of the Year for three consecutive years from 2003 to 2005. He has played at two World Cups, a Confederations Cup, and four Copa América tournaments. He had two daughters, with his wife Vanessa.
Happy Birthday to the trio football icons.
SOURCE: www.dambela.com
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by Branzy(m): 12:23pm
cc lalasticala password = snake
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by ijebuloaded(m): 6:41pm
username nd password..okay
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by NetBizguy: 6:41pm
They are really football giants, I don't love football or even know players much apart from few Nigerias but these three I hear there names often. Happy Birthday to them
1 Like
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by kensandrea: 6:41pm
wow
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by QuietHammer(m): 6:41pm
To be honest, I have nothing reasonable to type here.
3 Likes
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by adonbilivit: 6:41pm
cr7 is ten times greater than messi. don't get me wrong, messi is good but cristiano dwarfs him
4 Likes
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by Hades2016(m): 6:41pm
Nice one
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by Silentscreamer(f): 6:41pm
HBD to them, messi still remains rhe best though,
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by aieromon(m): 6:42pm
Wow wow woao
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by lonelydora(m): 6:42pm
Happy birthday to them all.
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by slurryeye: 6:42pm
Interesting! Hbd to them all
Meanwhile,
1 Like
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by Daniel058(m): 6:43pm
To those who will miss their birthday this year
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by deedondavi(m): 6:43pm
cooolll
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by Proffdada: 6:43pm
Branzy:
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by Life4Varnity: 6:43pm
DAT one self dey
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by 0b10010011: 6:43pm
CR7.......The greatest of them all.......
HBD to all........
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by nmreports: 6:44pm
Awesome
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by DoctorJosh(m): 6:44pm
And how should this concern Nigerians, these guys earn millions weekly..
Lets focus on our national issues please...
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by dayleke(m): 6:45pm
The 1st two comments though.....
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by mrmrmister: 6:45pm
adonbilivit:
Shut up!
This thread was created to celebrate his birthday and not for some dumb arguement.
So celebrate and move on.
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by creamvanilla6: 6:45pm
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by dominique(f): 6:45pm
Also Tiwa Savage, Saheed and Faithia Balogun.
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by DancingSkeleton(m): 6:46pm
adonbilivit:make u still pretend say u get sense na We know say e no dey
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by Adatob(m): 6:46pm
Ronaldo still the greatest player to have played football IMO
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by daniska3yaro(m): 6:46pm
Mahatma Gandhi (1869–1948)
Eleanor Roosevelt (1884–1962)
César Chávez (1927–1993)
Nelson Mandela (1918-2003)
Martin Luther King Jr. (1929–1968)
Desmond Tutu (b. 1931)
Oscar Arias Sánchez (b. 1940)
Muhammad Yunus (b. 1940)
Daw Aung San Suu Kyi (b. 1945)
José Ramos-Horta (b. 1949)
All is names listed above were great people that have one thing in common which is "Helping the hopeless",the made their voice heard louder than the thunders and the made their impact in a different way in our today generation,we nairalanders can make a history today not to be famous bt to help a nairalander sister.
Life is beautiful,if you give out love to the heart broken,Give out help to the needs,make a positive impact to a negative,Add a colourful bright lights to someone darkness.
A nairalander begging fellow nairalanders to help pls his nairaland to pay his sister medical bills,as you do it may God bless you
Pls Tehn help her out.
www.nairaland.com/3612144/dear-nairalanders-please-sister-dont#53442073
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by Adatob(m): 6:47pm
aieromon:
hope your ambulance run outta fuel IJN
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by encryptjay(m): 6:49pm
Happy birthday to them CR7!!!
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by Solari8(m): 6:50pm
Hbd
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by Chikelue2000(m): 6:51pm
QuietHammer:just remember my birthday
|Re: 3 Football Giants Celebrate Their Birthday On 5th Of February by segepol101: 6:52pm
Is This What Kills Most African Footballers / Beijing 2008 Olympics, Opening Ceremony / Dele Alampasu, The Nigerian Under-17 Golden Keeper Was A Pure-water Seller
Viewing this topic: bodmas119(m), ifeajikap(m), elderjohn1(m), kenny1795(m), DrWise, todaynewsreview, miolewaku, Nicemike2, nijascammers, MasterEmmanu3l(m), Apostlevincent(m), Kachidox(m), hahn(m), Davidhero(m), TOmmyJidex, tahoe(m), olujaidi, fweshh(m), superboi(m), enigma3000, martin98(m), amosaluko(m), Bonaventura(m), tropaz(m), valariz, Vaxt(m), magicminister, ayatt(m), Olubukola16(f), Kemimarch16(f), chidiebere2020(m), princeSammyz, kelvinreality, Azyyz0412(m), iOctane, johnbosco5050(m), Carshopper(m), EKEMIL, coalcoal1(m), 12345baba, alabaakin, Lemonade01(m), sholla20(m), RealityShot, senatorebeano(m), spencekat(m), ruxxz, Havilah93(m), bukaeno1, optional1(f), Mykellio, Trails, portnaija(m), DonCortino, azeezbaba(m), sirssb(m), OtunbaAde101(m), Sholexyz(m), KOMZYLEE(m), hippyj(m), justicesky24(m), marve777, Allylic, Gbolabest234, Osyxcel(m), webcalculator, adewumiopeyemi(m), ukejeprecious(m), theblessing, Fran6ik, yomi96(m), propet(m), Peebles23(f), deolu2000(m), sod09(m), hotswagg12 and 121 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17