



1. Cristiano Ronaldo (February 5, 1985). Born Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro. He is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays for Spanish club Real Madrid and the Portugal national team. He was named Ronaldo in honor of Ronald Reagan, his father's favorite actor. He is one of the top soccer players in the world. He rose to fame as a forward for Real Madrid after being transferred from Manchester United for a $131.6 million transfer fee in 2009. He became captain of the Portuguese national team in 2008. He made his international debut for Portugal in August 2003. He remains Portugal's most capped player of all time with over 130 caps, and has participated in seven major tournaments: four UEFA European Championships (2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016) and three FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010 and 2014). He is also Portugal's all-time top goalscorer.

At Euro 2016, he became the most capped player of all-time in the tournament, the first player to score at four consecutive European Championship finals. Ronaldo lifted the trophy after Portugal defeated France in the final. He is the only player to win four European Golden Shoe awards. Ronaldo was named the best Portuguese player of all time by the Portuguese Football Federation, during its 100th anniversary celebrations in 2015. In 2008, he won his first Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year awards. He also won the FIFA Ballon d'Or in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Ronaldo scored his 300th career goal in January 2013. In 2015, Ronaldo scored his 500th senior career goal for club and country. He is the only player in the history of football to score more than 50 goals in a season on six consecutive occasions. He has broken a number of La Liga records as well as Real Madrid records. In 2015, he became the all-time top goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League, and also Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer. He is the second highest goalscorer in La Liga history behind Lionel Messi, his football rival. In 2016 Forbes named him the world's best paid athlete. He dated Russian model Irina Shayk from 2010 until 2015 and became a father in July 2010



2. Neymar (February 5, 1992). Born Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior but commonly known as Neymar or Neymar Jr. He is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Spanish club FC Barcelona and the Brazil national team. He began his career playing for Santos's junior team when he was 11. He starred for Santos club from 2009 to 2013 before joining FC Barcelona and becoming one of the team's top scorers. He made his debut for the Brazilian national team in 2010 and won the South American Footballer of the Year Award in 2011 and 2012.

Neymar came into limelight at an early age at Santos, where he made his professional debut aged 17. He was the top scorer at the 2010 Copa do Brasil tournament with 11 goals. In 2011, he helped Santos win its first Continental Double since 1963. Neymar was named twice the South American Footballer of the Year, in 2011 and 2012, before relocating to Europe to join Barcelona.

He became part of Barça's attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, which won the continental treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League in the 2014–15 season. He came third for the FIFA Ballon d'Or in 2015. Neymar is the fourth-highest goalscorer for Brazil national team. He captained Brazil to their first Olympic gold medal in men's football at the 2016 Summer Olympics.In 2011, he had a son with Carolina Nogueira Dantas. He once dated Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine.



3. Carlos Tevez (5 February 1984). Born Carlos Alberto Martínez Tevez. He is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for Shanghai Shenhua and the Argentina national team from 2004 to 2011. Tevez has over 75 caps with Argentine national team. He joined Juventus in 2013. He began his youth soccer career playing for Boca Juniors at the age of 13. He is a gold medal winner at the 2004 Olympics.

Tevez began his career with Boca Juniors, winning the Copa Libertadores and Intercontinental Cup in 2003 before moving to Corinthians where he won the Brasileiro. In 2006 he moved to West Ham United, helping the team remain in the Premier League in his only season. Tevez transferred to Manchester United in 2007 were he help them win several trophies including two league titles and the Champions League. In 2009 he joined Manchester City. He was named South American Footballer of the Year for three consecutive years from 2003 to 2005. He has played at two World Cups, a Confederations Cup, and four Copa América tournaments. He had two daughters, with his wife Vanessa.

Happy Birthday to the trio football icons.



SOURCE: Today three world top players celebrate their birthday. Lets look at their profile.1. Cristiano Ronaldo (February 5, 1985). Born Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro. He is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays for Spanish club Real Madrid and the Portugal national team. He was named Ronaldo in honor of Ronald Reagan, his father's favorite actor. He is one of the top soccer players in the world. He rose to fame as a forward for Real Madrid after being transferred from Manchester United for a $131.6 million transfer fee in 2009. He became captain of the Portuguese national team in 2008. He made his international debut for Portugal in August 2003. He remains Portugal's most capped player of all time with over 130 caps, and has participated in seven major tournaments: four UEFA European Championships (2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016) and three FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010 and 2014). He is also Portugal's all-time top goalscorer.At Euro 2016, he became the most capped player of all-time in the tournament, the first player to score at four consecutive European Championship finals. Ronaldo lifted the trophy after Portugal defeated France in the final. He is the only player to win four European Golden Shoe awards. Ronaldo was named the best Portuguese player of all time by the Portuguese Football Federation, during its 100th anniversary celebrations in 2015. In 2008, he won his first Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year awards. He also won the FIFA Ballon d'Or in 2013, 2014 and 2016.Ronaldo scored his 300th career goal in January 2013. In 2015, Ronaldo scored his 500th senior career goal for club and country. He is the only player in the history of football to score more than 50 goals in a season on six consecutive occasions. He has broken a number of La Liga records as well as Real Madrid records. In 2015, he became the all-time top goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League, and also Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer. He is the second highest goalscorer in La Liga history behind Lionel Messi, his football rival. In 2016 Forbes named him the world's best paid athlete. He dated Russian model Irina Shayk from 2010 until 2015 and became a father in July 20102. Neymar (February 5, 1992). Born Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior but commonly known as Neymar or Neymar Jr. He is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Spanish club FC Barcelona and the Brazil national team. He began his career playing for Santos's junior team when he was 11. He starred for Santos club from 2009 to 2013 before joining FC Barcelona and becoming one of the team's top scorers. He made his debut for the Brazilian national team in 2010 and won the South American Footballer of the Year Award in 2011 and 2012.Neymar came into limelight at an early age at Santos, where he made his professional debut aged 17. He was the top scorer at the 2010 Copa do Brasil tournament with 11 goals. In 2011, he helped Santos win its first Continental Double since 1963. Neymar was named twice the South American Footballer of the Year, in 2011 and 2012, before relocating to Europe to join Barcelona.He became part of Barça's attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, which won the continental treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League in the 2014–15 season. He came third for the FIFA Ballon d'Or in 2015. Neymar is the fourth-highest goalscorer for Brazil national team. He captained Brazil to their first Olympic gold medal in men's football at the 2016 Summer Olympics.In 2011, he had a son with Carolina Nogueira Dantas. He once dated Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine.3. Carlos Tevez (5 February 1984). Born Carlos Alberto Martínez Tevez. He is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for Shanghai Shenhua and the Argentina national team from 2004 to 2011. Tevez has over 75 caps with Argentine national team. He joined Juventus in 2013. He began his youth soccer career playing for Boca Juniors at the age of 13. He is a gold medal winner at the 2004 Olympics.Tevez began his career with Boca Juniors, winning the Copa Libertadores and Intercontinental Cup in 2003 before moving to Corinthians where he won the Brasileiro. In 2006 he moved to West Ham United, helping the team remain in the Premier League in his only season. Tevez transferred to Manchester United in 2007 were he help them win several trophies including two league titles and the Champions League. In 2009 he joined Manchester City. He was named South American Footballer of the Year for three consecutive years from 2003 to 2005. He has played at two World Cups, a Confederations Cup, and four Copa América tournaments. He had two daughters, with his wife Vanessa.Happy Birthday to the trio football icons.SOURCE: www.dambela.com 2 Likes