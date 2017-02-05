₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,481 members, 3,347,915 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 04:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid (2154 Views)
Mistakes 'upcoming Artistes' Should Avoid / VIDEO: Nigerian Upcoming Actress Twerks | Hottest Waist Dance Ever!! (VIDEO) / Why Your Children Should Avoid Davido's Video "Fans Mi"- Vanguard Newspaper (1) (2) (3) (4)
|13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by Driftingking(m): 3:42pm
There are a thousand and one people who can sing, but not all singers get into the hall of fame.
Over the years, the number of upcoming recording artistes in Nigeria has increased tremendously, and it takes dedication, hard work and consistency to turn a music dream into a successful career.
However, some upcoming artistes will remain “upcoming” if they don’t drop certain myths that lead them into making certain career blunders. These tips are not cast in stones, but are relevant to help push someone’s career forward. If you want to be rich and famous through music, you should take this post seriously.
1. Making Hits Should Not Always Be the Focus
Hits are amazing, cos they bring instant fame, but when an artiste is always aiming at making hits and club bangs, he misses out on the bigger picture. Most artistes are always looking for hits instead of good music, forgetting that good content most times turns out to be hit, not the other way round. You might end up making the hit, but its wackiness will make it fade away in no time.
2. Big Studios Don’t Equate To Big Hits
This myth has been proven over time. Many hits have been produced from small bedroom or home studios. Timaya didn’t get fame working with a big producer, even Alakpomeji Records that produced the first hits of 9ice, was not big until they made Gonga Aso hit. Big studios usually have great gadgets, software and sometimes experienced producers, but then it is not a guarantee that the studio would produce songs that will rule the air waves.
3. Music Doesn’t Promote Itself
Some music promotes itself when it is very good but then, you need to push it out first before it gains ground. Upcoming artistes sometimes feel reluctant to go around promoting their works, maybe due to lack of money or support or even a dying passion. This jinx needs to be broken. If your music must be heard you should not stop promoting it via the Blogs (more effective these days) Radios, TV, interview, Print media and Gigs.
4. Imitating A-list Artistes
Alot of upcoming acts are very fond of this, study shows that 70% of upcoming Nigerian acts imitate already blown musicians, i will advise you desist from such because Uniqueness is all you need to make it through, the industry need new styles and patterns not some recreation of a style we are getting tired of. Don't go rapping exactly like Phyno or start singing like Timaya and expect yourself at the upper chamber, avoid this.
5. Never Say No to Free Gigs
Most upcoming artistes make the mistake of turning down invitations to perform for free in events, forgetting that publicity is key in entertainment. Before you get up there, you must pay your dues and free events are just the perfect path to channel your contributions. Free performances are great platforms like a show room where you showcase your talent and build a fan base. Upcoming artistes should learn to embrace such invitations as it helps upgrade their acts.
6. Be Nice to Everyone
Fans are indirect marketers so you need to have a good attitude towards everyone as they are all your marketers. Nobody likes to be disrespected, not even by a star, so as an upcoming artiste should be friendly with neighbors, manager, producer, clients and the general public. Also be in good terms with family, as they form your backbone that defends and protects you when crisis arises.
7. Be Known For a Sound
Find your sound and never be a copy of another artiste. You can be inspired by them but don’t mimic them, as you’ll be seen as a karaoke singer. Karaoke is a good rehearsal ground. However, artistes should write their own songs and should not try to sound like their favorite artiste. Be YOU! Be original!
8. Never Record Your Songs with a Producer You Don’t Connect With
Recording a song is like making love to a partner. There needs to be a connection for the music to sound right. Most people get their songs to the wrong hands and become unhappy after the session. Sadly, some producers are interested in the money, while only a very few are interested in your success. Find that producer who wants to see you go far and has the right tone to compliment your voice.
9. HUMILITY – Kill those attitudes And Be updated
Learn to always be humble to the last respect people, be disciplined if you have attitudes that turn people off this is the time to drop them. Are you a cultist? Get angry easily? Always live a fake life? Get angry easily, Insultive, stubborn? Are you the type that suffer and still faking rich? Do you brag a lot? Speak fake and unnecessary accents? Now is the right time to drop all this so as not to make your career messier, heard about a cult boy who was shot while on stage, not a good thing. Get yourselves disciplined, learn to talk, let your words and actions speak for you and positively. Also, get yourself updated with the latest news from the music industry, know when every event is Dated, go for competitions, attend music seminars, know the mistakes that top acts have made and learn from it, just be up to date.
10. Do Not Start Your Career As a Feature Artiste
What you step out as would be how people see you henceforth. You might go a bit far with collaborations but might not last with just that. Look around and research artistes in these two categories and confirm for yourself that it is better to own a song than to feature endlessly in other people’s track.
11. You Can’t Make It Alone
To run fast you need to run alone, but to run far, you need company. You’ll need God, People & Talent to get far in a musical career, so make friends the next time you are an entertainment scene. Look for mentors, get a publicity manager, form a team that would help you build a long lasting brand as a musician. Talent will take you up but connections will sustain you.
12. Not Getting Basic Education - EDUCATION IS A FACTOR
Not saying you must be educated to make it, in fact almost 60% of our musicians were not educated or fully educated before the made it. Everything am saying is, as you pursue your music career do the same to your education. If you can Drop music and complete your education then after get back to it, please do so. An Educated upcoming musician has a more advantage over an uneducated act. Do not say because you want music to be your career and that education should wait No, ask yourself, why is it that some of our top notches in the music industry who didn’t complete their education later go for it , if education doesn’t matter they wouldn’t have gone for it or made it a factor, a lot of our acts are graduates the likes of Barrister Falz ,Dr sid ,Tiwa savage Did music , Pilot kiss Daniel, and others. Education may not be a major factor but it is and will be a factor.
13. Get an Entertainment Lawyer
This does not need stressing. An entertainment lawyer helps an artiste to cover his loopholes, draft contracts for him, help him interpret contracts and also put in place every legal aspect of a musician.
If Brymo had a personal lawyer, he would not have found himself in the big mess he did with his former Record Label, Chocolate City. Do not be like those artistes who only know the music art and lack the “business side.” No one ever made it in Music but in Music Business!
All the best as you transform from an upcoming artiste to a real musician.
Cheers!
.
http://otownloaded.com/13-mistakes-nigerian-upcoming-artistes-avoid/
cc: airmark, lalasticlala, mynd44, ishilove
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by Mryallo: 3:52pm
Yes
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by tochivitus(m): 3:52pm
ok
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by jonahsunday97: 3:53pm
#it is well
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 3:54pm
Naija music is easy
1. Get a party beat
2. Mention the producer name
3. Mention your name 3x
4. Talk about a big booty
5.Name of mixer
Bienvenue
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by smackimorn(m): 3:54pm
Just be a bad guy.
Drink, smoke, sex all video vixens or have a baby mama.
Those who act good boys don't last, quote me.
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by hakeem4(m): 3:54pm
They should stop starting like " it's your boy airforce1 "
Who's your boy ? Did we attend the same jamb lesson?
3 Likes
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by ginajet(f): 3:55pm
Udonmeanit
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by tens4real(m): 3:55pm
That is what I have been telling airforce1
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by Driftingking(m): 3:55pm
there is this Guy i met on stage, his music was like the size of a mistape....
.
.
what is his name again, something PoliceAir.......Or Force, ok AirForce.
.
.
Please sir, come oo...Is your head paining you?
1 Share
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by hahn(m): 3:55pm
Let the lyrics of your music have meaning
4 Likes
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by chuksjuve(m): 3:56pm
No 14...
Say no to drugs..thank you..
Check my signature..
Horticulture ,Landscape & Gardening services at its best
1 Like
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by Osibanjokess: 3:56pm
Noted
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by Polyphony(m): 3:57pm
14. Work with me. You won't regret it.
Anyway, free Afrobeat for y'all.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23TL4x-k3s4
See video description for Free download link.
Enjoy.
If you like what you listened to, hit that like button and subscribe.
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by Mophasa: 3:57pm
Is it true Dss arrested 2baba
I heard he was invited by the Dss for questioning and has since been released
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by toluleke(m): 3:57pm
AIRFORCE 1 don enter am today.. badbelle niggas go begin mention him name soon
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by Tazmode(m): 3:58pm
Hehehe,
14.Be less vulgar in your lyrics
15. Don't come out as if you are richer than Aliio Dangote
16. Don't promote moral degradation and obscenity.
17. Never smoke that shii before you enter studio
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by Kaxmytex(m): 4:00pm
nice one
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by CaptainBomb(m): 4:01pm
please help my sister on sick bed and may die if care is not taken
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by BLACKCHARGER(m): 4:01pm
Jesus... First page oh
Nd d post dey frontpage oh
Lemme book space asap
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by hilaomo(m): 4:01pm
Driftingking:Who are you to give advice? A)DADDY YO B)TU FACE C)K.S.A D)NONE OF THE ABOVE
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by Basheer18(m): 4:01pm
Focus mostly on party jams
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by Deejay777(m): 4:03pm
No 6 is mainly meant 4 mr AIRFOR.........
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by Beno3: 4:04pm
Cool.
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by yeezyquan: 4:04pm
smackimorn:and yet one air___ guy never blow
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:04pm
Hmmn..listen to my songs at http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by shadrach77: 4:07pm
They should stop wearing shades. Then it's not compulsory to mention your producer's name in the song e.g "It's young John the wicked producer"
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by OlimsyO10: 4:10pm
Trusted Data Plans:- Data Bundle Reselling Company; we have been offering data bundles since 2014 and are verified and listed by Quickteller and Cashenvoy for Online Payment processing.
Call/Whatsapp/SMS bellow
DAILY PLANS
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
15GB @ 1000
WEEKLY PLANS
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
10GB @ 1000
15GB @ 1300
[MONTHLY PLANS] 38days duration (Both day and night)
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
4GB @ 1000
5GB @ 1200
7.5GB @ 1,500
10GB @ 2,000
15GB @ 2,000
Valid for A MONTH and a WK (38days duration)
NIGHT PLANS
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
5GB @ 800
10GB @ 1000
15gb @ 1200
These Prices are valid if you are paying via Airtime.
To buy Call/Whatsapp/SMS ......
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by Pabloosas(m): 4:13pm
hakeem4:
1 Like
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by martineverest(m): 4:13pm
do nigerian artistes stll sing?..all i see/hear is beats doing the singing,while artistes do the beats........
Team foreign music and nigerian folks
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by timmycris(m): 4:15pm
airforc.....e
|Re: 13 Mistakes Nigerian Upcoming Artistes Should Avoid by vivypretty(f): 4:17pm
hakeem4:u will not kill me with laughter.Amen but na true u talk
Update On Inspiration Fm / Songs On Scamming Should Be Banned! / Nigezie Top 10 Videos For 2008
Viewing this topic: faites(f), sequa, oluseyioba(m), wasd4luv(m), erico2k2(m), samirus, crispyvick(f), Mophasa, lifestyle1(m), zeekz(m), MrMoRitz, DebbieSean(f), EmmGee, Evidence1000(m), Goodyshoes(m), HULABALO(f), mrskin, Lirasg(m), Zico5(m), go4goldnow, mcb60(m), fungle(m), geovidal(m), Wealthyonos(m), barrysome001, porchster, Bigajeff(m), Sincerelyme(f), puresaint12(m), bonfreregong, Raiders, UniqueMB(f), Mayydayy(m), olajay86(m), yissi, aieromon(m), Harrymig1, Henrygreat212(m), obamma, salpingidis(m), kbshow100(m), bjay9 and 79 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10