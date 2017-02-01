₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,574 members, 3,348,195 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 07:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha (9501 Views)
Femi Kuti's Interview About Tuface's Planned Protest (video) / Professor Pius Adesanmi On 2face's Planned Protest. / Akpabio Behind 2face’s Planned Protest (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|"2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by eyesoflagos: 4:17pm
FACEBOOK USER CLAIMS 2FACE WAS PICKED UP BY THE DSS BEFORE CANCELLING HIS PLANNED PROTEST
2face was picked up by the DSS before cancelling his planned protest
source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/02/facebook-user-claims-2face-was-picked.
https://m.facebook.com/nkena.nwokocha?tsid=0.2099687335955407&source=typeahead
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by Baawaa(m): 4:19pm
Cowards will always have excuses to give
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by Beremx(f): 4:20pm
DSS and their stupidity. I knew they have met Tuface and probably warned him to stop the protest.
Tuface has set the pace. He is indeed a hero!
58 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by Splinz(m): 4:22pm
It is very possible. Why? If they could picked up judges on their own caprices, attempted a foiled kidnap of a harmless man like Apostle Suleiman etc, then who is 2baba that they can't pick up
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by merit455(m): 4:22pm
If this is true,then I pray Buhari should die the second time
43 Likes
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by eyesoflagos: 4:23pm
this is their way APC Change
9 Likes
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by dplordx(m): 4:24pm
merit455:
The same Buhorror protested and his satanic cohorts protested hundreds of times when he had no power. Now he's terrified of seeing others see what he did. What a case.
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by EasternActivist: 4:26pm
Beremx:
Which hero, are you hero starved just because your supposed self made messiah of 2015 has failed??
Lick your wounds so dearly, my dog might afterall be a hero to some hero starved individuals someday.
Insha allah
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by nwabobo: 4:27pm
Beremx:
Trying to undo the nonsense you people did.
12 Likes
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by Beremx(f): 4:29pm
They have come again on this thread.
wristbangle, you see them?
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by castrokins(m): 4:35pm
This Is Very Sad And Must Be Condemned By All Men Of Goodwill.
1 Like
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by HelenBee(f): 4:43pm
Why can't he just tell us he was threatened?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by wristbangle(m): 4:47pm
Beremx:
Ignore them, they are disgruntled fellows
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by royalnose: 5:01pm
Which kind yeye hero, wey no get balls
4 Likes
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by Bahddo(m): 5:24pm
HelenBee:would they threaten him and give him permission to tell the world that he was threatened? It's obvious a lot happened behind the scenes.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by Bahddo(m): 5:25pm
royalnose:oya you lead the protest. Afterall you are as much a Nigerian as 2face is.
16 Likes
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by ROSYL(f): 5:34pm
EasternActivist:
Please go check the real meaning of hero!
4 Likes
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by HopeAlive14(m): 6:47pm
Government of intimidation, for intimidation and by intimidation!
This is no democracy!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by NetBizguy: 6:47pm
The way you bloggers are lifting things from people's profile and even publishing their names surprises me, they way this country is going right now do you not know that with this girls picture and facebook profile made this public that you're subjecting her into security risk? Just because you want to make chicken change and the worse is that even nairaland mods will immediately push it to the from page without blurring the name and removing the profile like. idiots
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by remedick: 6:48pm
merit455:it is true. Look at Tuface eyes... he didn;t sleep. look at those eyes well. The eyes looks so stressed and swollen.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by ritababe(f): 6:48pm
naija which way? you talk you get arrested you protest they shoot you. (see 2baba face)
let them enjoy the power now because everything always come to an end, this is their time.
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by amiablesystems: 6:48pm
HelenBee:
it will create the same problem he's avoiding if he speaks.. thats the rule
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by alizma: 6:49pm
the world is looking for men who give reasons why they achieve something not those who will give excuses for their failure. it is a failure on the part of 2face not to have expected whatever he gives as excuse for not going on with the protest.
2face has just justified that the Nigerian Youths are not ready to take the Mantle of leadership even if given the opportunity.
how could you plan a national protest in Nigeria considering our level of mental development and economic situation and not expect some people to hijack the protest at one location or the other for their personal interest, how could you not expect threat from some quarters, how could you not expect that a national protest would likely change your identity either positively or otherwise yet we dare attempt to blame the old ones for their shortcomings when a vibrant Youth like 2face don't even know what follows a particular decision of his.
3 Likes
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by Mophasa: 6:49pm
Is Nigeria actually a democratic nation or we are still in the military era.
I hate that mamman Daura Dss
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by Dabigbroda(m): 6:49pm
k
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by Life4Varnity: 6:49pm
HelenBee:
So that they could threnthened him more abi
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by Iamwrath: 6:49pm
It's possible
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by greatiyk4u(m): 6:49pm
Beremx:
is heroism that cheap?
smh
1 Like
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 6:49pm
Kk
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by OLUWAFUNMISE(f): 6:49pm
|Re: "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha by ajalawole(m): 6:49pm
the pic self show e don chop slap
4 Likes
Lesbian Harasses Genevieve Nnaji / Shocking! What Is He Doing To Waje On Stage? [LOOK] / Most Hated World Famous Celebrities
Viewing this topic: brandmix, topzybabs, Eddiecute86(m), martineverest(m), stnkembu(m), jagabanjbl(m), tino22(m), jidody(m), ekesimo(m), majestique(f), digoster(m), adexsimply(m), finetouch(m), keemsleek(m), NnamdiN, kulikuli45, baroncy, AyamDani(m), 9jaAmerican, gift01, murphymakun(m), josieboy55(m), Lksde, benedictac(f), Sektion, idealsico(m), vansledge(m), Tommmy(m), chyima(f), hemarnuael, Zane2point4(m), FrancisDiote(m), SHEAU(m), blkmum700, ichidodo(m), gab19, wizkidblogger(f), Denn(m), tobilinoP(m), chyke007(m), Umunede, Apollux(m), Haute, allstarfestus, Daniluv2k4(m), michaelmo11(m), FxInvestmentHub(m), maballack(m), ochukwuma15(m), Mikechinos(m), Nnamdd1(m), saint047(m), Enegod(m), Ephyraim1, DonaldTrump(m), Freciprocal, IgweBUIKE1(m), fizzy94(m), Scholar01, auska2(m), stitcheD(m), ewizard1, Toluwani95, hansyllo(m), ZYZZA, drss2(m), realnas(m), malabite3, karee, abiodunbest(m), kayo80, zinnychy(f), leokennedi(m), Boldbode(m), ANIEXTY(m), uchman48(m), FrankLampard, DeltahArmy(m), joey150(m), Gratefulsoul(m), EsanEmmanuel(m), Harwoyeez(m), zaida202(f), HENRY940, Seenyo, KingyKing, Emac34, freddurst, wickedboi, haftob(m), smark61, demelza, chyket(m), Shedysworld(m), fogho198, Greatdre(m), Osu175(m), yeahh(m), no1madman(m), TeejayMaya(m), Atk01(f), tunde2222, SweetAndre, just4fun, botad(m), Geezholla, kenniology(m), breko, chelsea4su(f), sharon395(f), Boleyndynasty2(f), Benjom(m), maclatunji, LorDBolton, phaamsaam, kingsoncj, akinjuly77(m), DaGC(m), Godemcee(m), Danzakidakura(m), narrowpathy(m), EROMS38(m), troubledheart(f), Mrteju(m), Rett0, mightyjj(m), smartiyke78, Stcollins(m), Emyemyberry(m), IstandWitNAIJA, happney65, PrinceKenne(m), AfterEarth(f), Dreambeat, Obienesarah, temicyborg(m), sirRiddy, Becoted001, wayaa007(m), herkeem, lacidi, helinues, PrymChois, boa(m), scantee(m), lilykach02(f) and 199 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22