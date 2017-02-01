Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "2face Was Picked Up By DSS Before Cancelling Planned Protest" - Nkena Nwokocha (9501 Views)

FACEBOOK USER CLAIMS 2FACE WAS PICKED UP BY THE DSS BEFORE CANCELLING HIS PLANNED PROTEST



2face was picked up by the DSS before cancelling his planned protest



2face was picked up by the DSS before cancelling his planned protest

source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/02/facebook-user-claims-2face-was-picked.

Cowards will always have excuses to give 26 Likes 2 Shares

DSS and their stupidity. I knew they have met Tuface and probably warned him to stop the protest.



Tuface has set the pace. He is indeed a hero! 58 Likes 5 Shares

It is very possible. Why? If they could picked up judges on their own caprices, attempted a foiled kidnap of a harmless man like Apostle Suleiman etc, then who is 2baba that they can't pick up 37 Likes 1 Share

If this is true,then I pray Buhari should die the second time 43 Likes

this is their way APC Change 9 Likes

The same Buhorror protested and his satanic cohorts protested hundreds of times when he had no power. Now he's terrified of seeing others see what he did. What a case.

Which hero, are you hero starved just because your supposed self made messiah of 2015 has failed??



Lick your wounds so dearly, my dog might afterall be a hero to some hero starved individuals someday.



Insha allah 16 Likes 2 Shares

Trying to undo the nonsense you people did.





wristbangle, you see them? They have come again on this thread.

This Is Very Sad And Must Be Condemned By All Men Of Goodwill. 1 Like

Why can't he just tell us he was threatened? 6 Likes 1 Share

Ignore them, they are disgruntled fellows

Which kind yeye hero, wey no get balls 4 Likes

would they threaten him and give him permission to tell the world that he was threatened? It's obvious a lot happened behind the scenes.

oya you lead the protest. Afterall you are as much a Nigerian as 2face is.

Which hero, are you hero starved just because your supposed self made messiah of 2015 has failed??



Lick your wounds so dearly, my dog might afterall be a hero to some hero starved individuals someday.



Insha allah

Please go check the real meaning of hero!

Government of intimidation, for intimidation and by intimidation!



This is no democracy! 3 Likes 1 Share

The way you bloggers are lifting things from people's profile and even publishing their names surprises me, they way this country is going right now do you not know that with this girls picture and facebook profile made this public that you're subjecting her into security risk? Just because you want to make chicken change and the worse is that even nairaland mods will immediately push it to the from page without blurring the name and removing the profile like. idiots 8 Likes 1 Share

it is true. Look at Tuface eyes... he didn;t sleep. look at those eyes well. The eyes looks so stressed and swollen.

naija which way? you talk you get arrested you protest they shoot you. (see 2baba face)

let them enjoy the power now because everything always come to an end, this is their time.

it will create the same problem he's avoiding if he speaks.. thats the rule

the world is looking for men who give reasons why they achieve something not those who will give excuses for their failure. it is a failure on the part of 2face not to have expected whatever he gives as excuse for not going on with the protest.

2face has just justified that the Nigerian Youths are not ready to take the Mantle of leadership even if given the opportunity.

how could you plan a national protest in Nigeria considering our level of mental development and economic situation and not expect some people to hijack the protest at one location or the other for their personal interest, how could you not expect threat from some quarters, how could you not expect that a national protest would likely change your identity either positively or otherwise yet we dare attempt to blame the old ones for their shortcomings when a vibrant Youth like 2face don't even know what follows a particular decision of his. 3 Likes

Is Nigeria actually a democratic nation or we are still in the military era.

I hate that mamman Daura Dss

k

So that they could threnthened him more abi

It's possible

is heroism that cheap?

is heroism that cheap?smh

Kk