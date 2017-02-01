Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) (12895 Views)

Popular Yoruba Nollywood Actor Saheed Balogun Share on his Instagram as he celebrates his 50th birthday today

Wow!so he was born the same day with his ex wife. saheed@50 and Fathia@ 48 today.I wish they can settle their quarrel and come back together again. Happy birthday to them 16 Likes

Happy birthday to Oga Saheed.



It would have been a better sight if he and Fathia are still together, like Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva.



Younger Nigerians would have morally benefited more from accomplished entertainers if they had stable and blissful marriages. 5 Likes

Wow!so he was born the same day with his ex wife. Both saheed and Fathia are 50 today.I wish they can settle their quarrel and come back together again. Happy birthday to them wetin concern u with their marriage wetin concern u with their marriage 5 Likes

baba bleach welldone hater. pray u look dis nice and cool at 50, thats if hatred and bad belle neva kill u before then hater. pray u look dis nice and cool at 50, thats if hatred and bad belle neva kill u before then 16 Likes

Happy birthday to both of 'em

So him and him ex-wife don nak 50 years?..... Hmm, time dey fly o





He tried. He should age gracefully.

this guy is 50? Looks young though, happy birthday pa!

wetin concern u with their marriage you be bad belle ednut1:

wetin concern u with their marriage you be bad belle oh you be bad belleyou be bad belle oh

He looks 35....e don tey for the industry... been watching his movies for 15years...he is prolly 50now 1 Like

Happy birthday long life an prosperity

Wow!so he was born the same day with his ex wife. Both saheed and Fathia are 50 today.I wish they can settle their quarrel and come back together again. Happy birthday to them No she was a strong olosho in the uk then and didn't tell him. I am yoruba but hate my sisters in the uk and ireland. Their olosho doesn't have part2. Afonjas shemales.

i wish u more years to ur yours in good health bros you sef don tey for life small oi wish u more years to ur yours in good health

wetin concern u with their marriage



Lol.are you the new gigolo in Fathia's life. More over wish others what you wish for yourself Lol.are you the new gigolo in Fathia's life. More over wish others what you wish for yourself

Happy Birthday to him.... hop is also joining us to protest 2maro? #Nigeriansprotest#

Happy birthday Walata!