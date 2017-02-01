₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,575 members, 3,348,197 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 07:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) (12895 Views)
Anna Banner Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday (Photo) / Saheed Balogun, Adediwura Becky-Adesegha And Princess Allwell Ademola Pictured / Fathia Balogun Celebrates Her 46th Birthday With Nollywood Actors (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by eyesoflagos: 4:52pm
Popular Yoruba Nollywood Actor Saheed Balogun Share on his Instagram as he celebrates his 50th birthday today
source :http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/02/popular-yoruba-nollywood-actor-saheed.html
6 Likes
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by olasaad(f): 5:19pm
Wow!so he was born the same day with his ex wife. saheed@50 and Fathia@ 48 today.I wish they can settle their quarrel and come back together again. Happy birthday to them
16 Likes
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by wilcox(m): 5:25pm
Nice one
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by Tifemide2017: 5:25pm
Happy birthday to Oga Saheed.
It would have been a better sight if he and Fathia are still together, like Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva.
Younger Nigerians would have morally benefited more from accomplished entertainers if they had stable and blissful marriages.
5 Likes
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by ngwababe: 5:25pm
Happy Birthday
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by Handsomebeing(m): 5:25pm
HBD Mr.
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by ednut1(m): 5:25pm
olasaad:wetin concern u with their marriage
5 Likes
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by martineverest(m): 5:26pm
baba bleach welldone
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by juman(m): 5:26pm
Happy Birthday saheed.
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by gabazin080(m): 5:27pm
martineverest:hater. pray u look dis nice and cool at 50, thats if hatred and bad belle neva kill u before then
16 Likes
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by snadguy007(m): 5:27pm
Wale walata.
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by Oyetboy(m): 5:27pm
Happy birthday to both of 'em
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by chuksjuve(m): 5:28pm
HBD
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by Tazmode(m): 5:28pm
So him and him ex-wife don nak 50 years?..... Hmm, time dey fly o
Veering off course...
2 Likes
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by siralos135: 5:28pm
hbd saheed
Abeg check my personal text.....i have a gift for you
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by ajibolabd: 5:28pm
Just in time
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by abdulaz: 5:28pm
He tried. He should age gracefully.
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by Monalisa185(f): 5:28pm
this guy is 50? Looks young though, happy birthday pa!
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by muyibaba222(m): 5:29pm
HBD
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by Iamtosignno(m): 5:29pm
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by mosho2good: 5:29pm
how can balogun be 50years
the guy can lie
I stand with better Nigerian
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by oluemmakay(m): 5:29pm
Congratulations
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by bestspoke: 5:30pm
He looks 35....e don tey for the industry... been watching his movies for 15years...he is prolly 50now
1 Like
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 5:33pm
Happy birthday long life an prosperity
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by yinkslinks(m): 5:34pm
No she was a strong olosho in the uk then and didn't tell him. I am yoruba but hate my sisters in the uk and ireland. Their olosho doesn't have part2. Afonjas shemales.
olasaad:
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by seunlayi(m): 5:34pm
Hi, congratulations Walata
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by noziz(m): 5:34pm
bros you sef don tey for life small o
i wish u more years to ur yours in good health
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by olasaad(f): 5:34pm
ednut1:
Lol.are you the new gigolo in Fathia's life. More over wish others what you wish for yourself
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by INTERMAN: 5:35pm
DIVORCEEE mTchewwww
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by herdekunley9ja: 5:36pm
Happy Birthday to him.... hop is also joining us to protest 2maro? #Nigeriansprotest#
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by Neenie(f): 5:37pm
Happy birthday Walata!
|Re: Saheed Balogun Celebrates His 50th Birthday (Photo) by lonikit: 5:37pm
olasaad:lies. fathia is 48 as at today 5th,feb. 2017.
Actress Anita Joseph Flaunts Sexy Curves & Hot Legs In Hot Mini Gown (Photos) / Beyoncé Knowles Vs. Victoria Beckham - Who Is A Better Dresser? / What Is Wrong With This Picture Of Iyanya At Tiwa Savages Wedding ? [ SEE PHOTO]
Viewing this topic: olan4ward, Od31(m), Standardcosting(f), Akosh01, Boyeseth(m), Missonas(f), Ggee(m), Laos1(m), tunderay(m), ohluoba01(m), Playa0ne, kenneth6901, survLordmayor(m), Inax(m) and 79 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6