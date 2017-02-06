₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,896 members, 3,349,197 topics. Date: Monday, 06 February 2017 at 10:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai (3704 Views)
Ighalo Leaves Watford, Completes Yatai Medical / Mikel Obi With His Tianjin Teda Teammates, Chinese Club (Photo) / Mikel Obi's Letter To His Chelsea Family As He Joins Chinese Club (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by oluwasegun400: 8:51am
Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo yesterday completed his £20m move to Chinese club, Changchun Yatai. Ighalo joined Watford in 2014 from Italian club Udinese after an initial loan spelland scored 39 goals in 100 appearances for the Hornets. Congrats to him!
Source: http://www.flexygist.com.ng/2017/02/06/photo-odion-ighalo-finally-signs-for-chinese-club-changchun-yatai/
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by INTROVERT(f): 8:59am
Chinco.... I wouldn't watch the Chinese League for all the tea in asia
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by Young03: 9:04am
thats good
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by elderken(m): 9:56am
Good
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by Airforce1(m): 9:57am
Not bad
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by chimadabadtguy(m): 9:57am
Is there no Chinese club to come and sign me me too wan chop chinko money
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by jericco1(m): 9:59am
Eyah
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by JamieNaijaBlog: 10:00am
Nigerians blast Lauretta Onochie after she labelled Tuface's cancelled protest, 'PDP protest'
View at: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/nigerians-blast-lauretta-onochie-after.html
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by solpat(m): 10:00am
Good for him. I just hope he starts scoring because that's what he is paid to do.
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by yedidiah(m): 10:02am
Even though he didn't want a move to China, I guess he should make the best of the move and try to work his way back to mainstream European football.
I only worry is the fact that Nigeria players signing for Chinese clubs don't get the kind of publicity as others. Ighalo just like Mikel had no official unveiling with press conference unlike Oscar who was welcomed as a King.
1 Like
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by kennynelcon(m): 10:04am
I pity the guy for Watford, his misses in front of goal was alarming. Maybe China will ease the frustrations.
2 Likes
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by elunico: 10:07am
I Blame watford for this.
1 Like
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 10:07am
Chinko Ekun
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by Phonefanatic: 10:08am
yedidiah:
No top European club will go buy back a player from there no matter the form...... They can only move to United States or UAE.
2 Likes
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by 2dice01: 10:09am
while most africans and south americans hustle for money the white hustle for fame fame bringeth unlimited cash
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by KillerFrost: 10:09am
If you saw what Hazard did to Mustafi, you would understand the reason why footballers prefer to go to China
1 Like
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by Segadem(m): 10:10am
INTROVERT:OK, but anything can happen in the nerest future, if these people continue like this
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by MrBONE2(m): 10:11am
He's gona Guwarad the Shin Fun Ha net with so many Goals. wish him good luck.
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by Mryallo: 10:12am
Ok
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by ichommy(m): 10:16am
Yatai Odion Ighalo, Go and Shine.
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by Tazmode(m): 10:18am
Congrats to him.. We don't know how Chinese football fans are but he may be under a lot of pressure to deliver as always.
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by passyhansome(m): 10:20am
Good
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by balash(m): 10:21am
KillerFrost:
Nonsense! It was Koscielny if you don't know how to watch football with open eyes! Hush your mouth
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by jagorinho: 10:33am
Ighalo! ighalo!! ighalo!!! what happened? exactly a year ago, when ighallo was very hot, a chinese club came calling for him with €300000 per week, he declined saying God is not in support of him moving.He said he loves playing in the premiership week in week out and that cant be substituted for anything,despite pressure from team mates,he declined the bumper chinese deal but exactly a year after the hot ighalo is long gone,he lost his place in starting eleven and i must admit ighallo is very lucky to get the second chinese chance.My point is after claiming God told him to reject the earlier chinese deal,who is now responsible for the chinese deal he signed now?there are some personal decisions religious people tend to credit God for when things are going right for them and later when things are not that good they keep mute .Anyhow wetin be my own. . .. . Ighalo go to china and multiply
|Re: Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai by Kakamorufu(m): 10:33am
I got Cash fill around me. ighalo get the money, dollar dollar bill yo
(0) (Reply)
Portugal Vs Brazil: [0 - 0] @ World Cup 2010 / Nine Things You Didn't Know About Germany And Brazil / Which Language Does The Referee Uses To Talk Wit Players On The Pitch?
Viewing this topic: isahsalee, agboben(m), omoere, Uniqueness01(f), Temas(m), STemidayo23, tobiit(m), dewale1234(m), hakinze00(m), music4me, abbeyomoakin, ichommy(m), EndiaSami, crestedguy(m), Biodex58(m), mymoon123 and 55 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12