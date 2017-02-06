Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Photo: Odion Ighalo Finally Signs For Chinese Club, Changchun Yatai (3704 Views)

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo yesterday completed his £20m move to Chinese club, Changchun Yatai. Ighalo joined Watford in 2014 from Italian club Udinese after an initial loan spelland scored 39 goals in 100 appearances for the Hornets. Congrats to him!

Chinco.... I wouldn't watch the Chinese League for all the tea in asia 6 Likes 1 Share

Is there no Chinese club to come and sign me me too wan chop chinko money 2 Likes 1 Share

Good for him. I just hope he starts scoring because that's what he is paid to do.

Even though he didn't want a move to China, I guess he should make the best of the move and try to work his way back to mainstream European football.



I only worry is the fact that Nigeria players signing for Chinese clubs don't get the kind of publicity as others. Ighalo just like Mikel had no official unveiling with press conference unlike Oscar who was welcomed as a King. 1 Like

I pity the guy for Watford, his misses in front of goal was alarming. Maybe China will ease the frustrations. 2 Likes

I Blame watford for this. 1 Like

Chinko Ekun

No top European club will go buy back a player from there no matter the form...... They can only move to United States or UAE. No top European club will go buy back a player from there no matter the form...... They can only move to United States or UAE. 2 Likes

while most africans and south americans hustle for money the white hustle for fame fame bringeth unlimited cash

If you saw what Hazard did to Mustafi, you would understand the reason why footballers prefer to go to China 1 Like

INTROVERT:

Chinco.... I wouldn't watch the Chinese League for all the tea in asia OK, but anything can happen in the nerest future, if these people continue like this

wish him good luck. He's gona Guwarad the Shin Fun Ha net with so many Goals.wish him good luck.

Yatai Odion Ighalo, Go and Shine.

Congrats to him.. We don't know how Chinese football fans are but he may be under a lot of pressure to deliver as always.

KillerFrost:

If you saw what Hazard did to Mustafi, you would understand the reason why footballers prefer to go to China



Nonsense! It was Koscielny if you don't know how to watch football with open eyes! Hush your mouth Nonsense! It was Koscielny if you don't know how to watch football with open eyes! Hush your mouth

Ighalo! ighalo!! ighalo!!! what happened? exactly a year ago, when ighallo was very hot, a chinese club came calling for him with €300000 per week, he declined saying God is not in support of him moving.He said he loves playing in the premiership week in week out and that cant be substituted for anything,despite pressure from team mates,he declined the bumper chinese deal but exactly a year after the hot ighalo is long gone,he lost his place in starting eleven and i must admit ighallo is very lucky to get the second chinese chance.My point is after claiming God told him to reject the earlier chinese deal,who is now responsible for the chinese deal he signed now?there are some personal decisions religious people tend to credit God for when things are going right for them and later when things are not that good they keep mute .Anyhow wetin be my own. . .. . Ighalo go to china and multiply