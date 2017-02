Even though he didn't want a move to China, I guess he should make the best of the move and try to work his way back to mainstream European football. I only worry is the fact that Nigeria players signing for Chinese clubs don't get the kind of publicity as others. Ighalo just like Mikel had no official unveiling with press conference unlike Oscar who was welcomed as a King.

Ighalo! ighalo!! ighalo!!! what happened? exactly a year ago, when ighallo was very hot, a chinese club came calling for him with €300000 per week, he declined saying God is not in support of him moving.He said he loves playing in the premiership week in week out and that cant be substituted for anything,despite pressure from team mates,he declined the bumper chinese deal but exactly a year after the hot ighalo is long gone,he lost his place in starting eleven and i must admit ighallo is very lucky to get the second chinese chance.My point is after claiming God told him to reject the earlier chinese deal,who is now responsible for the chinese deal he signed now?there are some personal decisions religious people tend to credit God for when things are going right for them and later when things are not that good they keep mute .Anyhow wetin be my own. . .. . Ighalo go to china and multiply