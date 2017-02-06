Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. (31749 Views)

Well sha, as per sharp boy things



Shared on www.palmchatnow.com Like seriously? The kid chose material things over the marital bliss of his parents?! What sort of world are we living in?! Nawa ohWell sha, as per sharp boy things

For real?

The pikin sef nice. if nah me, nah Monthly salary I go demand. 86 Likes 2 Shares

beycity:

The pikin sef nice. if nah me, nah Monthly salary I go demand. hahahahaha badt guy 18 Likes

chai....what has this world turn into 3 Likes 1 Share

South Africa mom

Just the way it goes



Futsek means get out ( go away ) get lost 22 Likes 1 Share

Oh God this is epic

Shameless mother, useless child, doomed father, cursed family. 125 Likes 3 Shares

Disgusting 1 Like

Cant happon in an ideal family 3 Likes

Oh boy

Fabricated chat.. Na lie 46 Likes 2 Shares

See family. O'God guide me in choosing well. 2 Likes

The pikin is an idiot if she conceals it

Staged. 5 Likes

FOR THE LOVE OF PETER PETRELLI 5 Likes

Hmmm, it shows the family is dysfunctional, the mother is a cheat, the father suspects nothing, the child hasn't been trained properly 1 Like 2 Shares

social media will be the end of us 1 Like

Rabbish ,if her mom gets HIV and dies ,I hope the child will enjoy the phone and ps4....shameless lot!!!! 2 Likes

Lol





Burger01:

The silliest lie ever told. The daughter just suddenly demanded gift to conceal immorality? In this jet age? That means the daughter too must be a super prostitute to allow that slide.



This story is super fake and cooked up FakeThe silliest lie ever told. The daughter just suddenly demanded gift to conceal immorality? In this jet age? That means the daughter too must be a super prostitute to allow that slide.This story is super fake and cooked up 8 Likes

Mummy!! Wehdone ma!!

Dat's a broken home

Probably the boy has seen his father's mistress too

So it's best he just make good out of his mum's misfortune 9 Likes

Click like if you had to go back to read the post again so as to understand the whole gist 2 Likes

Is that a family?

What is the assurance he hasn't been collecting pay cheques from his dad too to keep silent?

That reply of his is too fast. 1 Like

You believe this??



Then you need a new brain. 3 Likes

megrimor:

Do you really believe those texts were from a child and her/his mum. The said child even told her to 'enjoy her weekend'.



Rubbish.

Someone was having fun sending messages to one phone and replying with another. Do you really believe those texts were from a child and her/his mum. The said child even told her to 'enjoy her weekend'.Rubbish.Someone was having fun sending messages to one phone and replying with another. 5 Likes

Rubbish! If na Nigeria, the mama go turn the situation around asap, flog that pikin for chatting on phone instead of reading or doing chores. 1 Like

Seriously?



So fake! Which son can be morally debauched? So fake! I can believe that of the mom acting that way but not for the sun.

I actually blame their moronic DAD who fails to monitor his home and make principles that everybody should follow. Like Mother like daughter. They are just whores. There is still the possibility that the dad will be travelling to meet his own side chick. SMH for the family

The pikin is an idiot if she conceals it It's super fake. Don't allow bloggers seeking traffic play with your intelligence It's super fake. Don't allow bloggers seeking traffic play with your intelligence 2 Likes