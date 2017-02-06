₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by Choiszman(m): 12:50pm
Like seriously? The kid chose material things over the marital bliss of his parents?! What sort of world are we living in?! Nawa oh
Well sha, as per sharp boy things
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by thorpido(m): 12:54pm
For real?
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by beycity(m): 12:59pm
The pikin sef nice. if nah me, nah Monthly salary I go demand.
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by Choiszman(m): 1:09pm
hahahahaha badt guy
beycity:
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by Edwinmason(m): 2:09pm
chai....what has this world turn into
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by whiteagbada(m): 6:23pm
South Africa mom
Just the way it goes
Futsek means get out ( go away ) get lost
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by mhigs: 9:13pm
Oh God this is epic
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by kennygee(f): 9:14pm
Shameless mother, useless child, doomed father, cursed family.
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by Harbosede02(f): 9:14pm
Disgusting
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by SeniorZato(m): 9:14pm
Cant happon in an ideal family
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by Opeedo(m): 9:14pm
Oh boy
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by Burger01(m): 9:14pm
Fabricated chat.. Na lie
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by MrHighSea: 9:14pm
See family. O'God guide me in choosing well.
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by megrimor(m): 9:15pm
The pikin is an idiot if she conceals it
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by gbosaa(m): 9:15pm
Staged.
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 9:15pm
FOR THE LOVE OF PETER PETRELLI
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by Tazmode(m): 9:15pm
Hmmm, it shows the family is dysfunctional, the mother is a cheat, the father suspects nothing, the child hasn't been trained properly
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by bsideboii(m): 9:15pm
social media will be the end of us
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by babyfaceafrica(m): 9:17pm
Rabbish ,if her mom gets HIV and dies ,I hope the child will enjoy the phone and ps4....shameless lot!!!!
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by YoungBlackRico: 9:17pm
Lol
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by davodyguy: 9:17pm
Fake
Burger01:
The silliest lie ever told. The daughter just suddenly demanded gift to conceal immorality? In this jet age? That means the daughter too must be a super prostitute to allow that slide.
This story is super fake and cooked up
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by yinkakani(m): 9:17pm
Mummy!! Wehdone ma!!
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by mccoy47(m): 9:17pm
Dat's a broken home
Probably the boy has seen his father's mistress too
So it's best he just make good out of his mum's misfortune
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by Stegomiah(f): 9:17pm
Click like if you had to go back to read the post again so as to understand the whole gist
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by MistadeRegal(m): 9:17pm
Is that a family?
What is the assurance he hasn't been collecting pay cheques from his dad too to keep silent?
That reply of his is too fast.
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by LorDBolton: 9:17pm
You believe this??
Then you need a new brain.
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by gbosaa(m): 9:17pm
megrimor:
Do you really believe those texts were from a child and her/his mum. The said child even told her to 'enjoy her weekend'.
Rubbish.
Someone was having fun sending messages to one phone and replying with another.
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by Vickiweezy(m): 9:17pm
Rubbish! If na Nigeria, the mama go turn the situation around asap, flog that pikin for chatting on phone instead of reading or doing chores.
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by nlanded: 9:17pm
Seriously?
So fake! Which son can be morally debauched? So fake! I can believe that of the mom acting that way but not for the sun.
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by SpecialAdviser: 9:17pm
I actually blame their moronic DAD who fails to monitor his home and make principles that everybody should follow. Like Mother like daughter. They are just whores. There is still the possibility that the dad will be travelling to meet his own side chick. SMH for the family
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by davodyguy: 9:18pm
megrimor:It's super fake. Don't allow bloggers seeking traffic play with your intelligence
|Re: Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. by Ekuru: 9:18pm
The blogger wants me to believe this shiiit
