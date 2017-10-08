₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by NEHLIVE: 11:27am
People, for strange reasons continue to exhibit nudity at every opportunity they get. These photos of a woman who decided to expose her upper body alongside her 1 year daughter to celebrate the little angel has gone viral.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/mother-goes-topless-with-her-daughter-for-her-1-year-birthday-photos
1 Like
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by NEHLIVE: 11:27am
Na wa o
SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/mother-goes-topless-with-her-daughter-for-her-1-year-birthday-photos
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by matrixA(m): 11:29am
i saw shine shine,wha yah see ntie?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by VeeBuzzer(f): 11:30am
jeez what kinda world do we live in.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by RETIREDMUMU(m): 11:31am
i forsee slay mamaing in this girl life
.......... bad parental responsibility
what!!!!!!!
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by Evaberry(f): 11:31am
The little girl has sucked everything from those boobs
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by makydebbie(f): 11:31am
Looks cute tho.
12 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by IamRaizo(m): 11:33am
In the next 10years, pple would walk about Unclad...females especially.
Bwerst that's not pointed anymore, is that one breast
20 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by pyyxxaro: 11:33am
She for nor color am naa
Abi the bweast get ezyma
3 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by Praisles(f): 11:36am
IamRaizo:10 Years is too far bro. awon oniranu!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by IamRaizo(m): 11:38am
Praisles:and by then, rape would be just an ordinary thing...
Women would lose their respect and worth too..
3 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by Papiikush: 11:39am
Boobs with low self esteem. My wife better not try this shìt.
You should be a Hoe to show the world your body. Bìtch I paid the dowry for those silly boobs.
7 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by soberdrunk(m): 11:46am
People will soon start saying 'fallen' boobs, as for me Soberdrunk whether standing, fallen, sitting, laying, dancing, jumping, or flying, boobs is boobs!!
12 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by Larryfest(m): 11:48am
When she is not even the one celebrating her birthday so what if it was hers? I bet she would have gone completely Unclad..... Ladies of nowadays just always finding one excuse or the other to pull everything off for all to see..
2 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by kiddoiLL(m): 11:52am
so na ordinary birthday cus dz wan??
3 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by chrisbaxtian(m): 12:04pm
VeeBuzzer:
the kind of world that contains people like you!
7 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by Rokia2(f): 12:10pm
soberdrunk:
Loolz
1 Like
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by Adaumunocha(f): 12:12pm
Baby looks like mum. She try
1 Like
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by NigerDeltan(m): 1:00pm
Rokia2:
Permission to masturbate with ur dp
1 Like
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by IamSINZ(m): 1:03pm
Hawt mum
2 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by Phrank19(m): 1:21pm
NigerDeltan:
Chaii!!..But she's not even nude
1 Like
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by NigerDeltan(m): 1:26pm
Phrank19:
Wetin concern you...amebo!
3 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by AnodaIT(m): 1:47pm
When you marry a slayqueen, prepare to tackle a slayprincess and all their wahala
1 Like
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by khristal87(m): 1:50pm
Good for them........
1 Like
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by Dharneehell(m): 2:00pm
She just used the birthday as cover for going topless..
She's pretty tho, but the boobs she want us to see sef ain't all that.
Oshi!
1 Like
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by Evablizin(f): 2:04pm
Naso
1 Like
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by doctorkush(m): 2:19pm
those boobs tho.... reason why i want to be a photographer gan gan! ... and body painter too...
3 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by mofeoluwadassah: 2:31pm
he be like say this going topless na new trend now
2 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by kayo80(m): 2:33pm
[quote author=Evaberry post=61218334]The little girl has sucked everything from those boobs [/lquote]
No. The boobs still look good.
5 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by kayo80(m): 2:34pm
Hmm
1 Like
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by hatbricker: 2:35pm
I'll like to bang her...
1 Like
|Re: Mother Goes Topless With Her Daughter For Her 1st Birthday, Rock Body Paint by Lalas247(f): 2:37pm
1 year birthday ke
Well she setting the platform for her daughter . .. her biz her life
1 Like
