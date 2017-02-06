



We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:



1.) Sahara Group Limited Graduate Analyst Program 2017





Purpose Statement: Responsible for financial position to make better business/ investment decisions, as well as monitoring and assessing business performance and determining the matrix for assessment thereof. The Graduate Analyst is responsible for processing and evaluating businesses, projects, budgets and other finance-related entities to determine their suitability for investment. (S)He must be able to perform financial analysis at a micro and macro level to understand the financial health of the company and offer suitable recommendations.



Key Deliverables:



Recommend individual investments and collections of investments, which are known as portfolios

Evaluate current and historical data

Structure and perform analysis and conduct primary research to uncover insights, identify and validate value creation opportunities for the Group

Provide analytic and research support for key strategy projects, market, trend, customer, channel and competitive assessments

Support preparation of senior management and board level communications

Identify key drivers through structured analysis and conceptual thinking to effectively probe problems and causes; work with Strategy Team & and Businesses to develop solutions

Present at team and client meetings, and determine the most practical way to drive lasting results based on your insights and analysis

Conduct valuation analyses and financial assessments

Supports team goals and assessments

Provide support in managing strategy development process

Leverage desktop applications such as Excel, PowerPoint, Access with high proficiency to capture and maximize critical thinking Communicate effectively and persuasively in a business context



Knowledge/Skills:



Must be able to communicate fluently in written and oral English.

Must be able to work in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial & dynamic environment

Must be able to understand market trends and forecast

Must be thorough in research finding and methodology

Must possess a flare for numbers and be business savvy

Must possess excellent numerical and quantitative skills

Must be a critical thinker with good judgement and decision making

Must have excellent presentation skills

Ability to collect, integrate and analyze information from multiple sources to create a cohesive, fact-based analysis

Must be MS Word, Excel and Internet Browser proficient





Minimum Qualification / Experience:



University degree in any of the following Management Science courses; Economics, Actuarial Science, Statistics, Business Management, Accounting and Finance or any other degree i.e. Candidates with a bias for Business Analysis. (Minimum Second Class Upper).

Maximum of 2 years of cognate working experience (Post NYSC) in a similar capacity within an organisation

Certification as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) will be an added advantage.





Personality Traits:



Must be hard working and resourceful

Must possess the ability to multitask and work under pressure

Must be a person of high integrity

Must be a self-starter and a team player with proactive approach to work





Working Relationships



Internal: Develop efficient and effective cross-divisional relationships among core teams throughout the company including, Finance Managers, Managing Directors, Executive Directors and the Company Board.

External: Is expected to develop relationships with financial advisory service firms, consulting firms, tax authorities, treasury houses, Investor Relations etc.



https://e-recruiter.ng/vacancy/details/6260



2.) Sahara Group Limited Graduate Audit & Accounting Program 2017



Purpose Statement:



In support of the Sahara Group's Strategy on sustainability, an important element of our HR strategy is to develop leadership and management capacity throughout the organization.



The goal of this “Graduate Audit & Accounting” program is to attract, develop and train professional finance & accounting talent to give Sahara an edge by accurate monitoring, reporting and partnering business units to strengthen strategic analysis. We have an opportunity for you whatever your numeracy and analytical background.



A “Graduate Audit & Accounting Analyst” would work on a number of different duties spanning costing, accounting, financial analysis, budgeting and tax within the operating companies of the Group. The programme will be focused on standard internal accounting procedures and your ability to analyze financial documents & data efficiently. This will be supported by a number of rudimentary soft skills training exercises and tasks targeted towards building well-rounded individuals.



They will receive ‘on the job' training and their review process will include the setting of performance objectives against which their progress will be monitored.



After successful completion of the programme, successful candidates would perform in any of the following capacities; Financial and Accounting Analyst with a focus on Energy, and Infrastructure.



Throughout the programme, you will be supervised by a Talent Manager from our Talent Management department.



Knowledge/Skills:



Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office Suite with emphasis on Excel (Word, Power Point)

Knowledge of accounting and financial principles and practices for Business Analysis.

Experience with accounting packages ( Oracle, SAP, Peachtree )



Minimum Qualification / Experience:



University degree (B.Sc./B.A) Finance related Courses i.e. Accounting, Economics, Banking & Finance - Full Qualification (ACA, ACCA, CFA). (Minimum Second Class Upper).

Candidates with Non-Finance University degrees must have MUST have Partial professional qualification – ACA, ACCA or CFA

Fresh Graduate in the final stage of any relevant certification or candidates with 1-2 years of cognate experience in a similar role with relevant certification.

Maximum age of 25 years as of December 2017.



Personality Traits:



Candidate must be able to work in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial & dynamic environment.

Candidate must possess Numeracy & Quantitative Skills.

Candidate must be highly analytical.

Candidate must be a strong communicator with ability to connect with people at all levels.

Candidate must be hardworking and one who thinks “out of the box”

Candidate must be a self-starter and a team player with proactive approach to work.

Candidate must be ambitious with a ‘can-do’ attitude.

Candidate must be assertive.



Working Relationships



Board of Directors

Managing Directors

Group Human Resources

Line Manager

All staff



https://e-recruiter.ng/vacancy/details/6261



3.) Sahara Group Limited Graduate Management Talent Program 2017



Purpose Statement:



An important element of our HR Strategy is to support Sahara Group's Strategy on sustainability by developing leadership and management capacity throughout the organization.



A “Graduate Management Talent” would work on various projects within the operating companies of the Group. The assignments are generally dynamic and aim to test the creativity business savvy and quick thinking ability of the talent; with many of the projects carried out in teams. Each individual will receive both coaching and supervision during the course of the programme. This way, you get to know not only the Sahara Group and its core fields of activity and people, but also yourself. The possibilities are endless!!!



The goal of this “Graduate Management Talent” programme is to develop high-value individuals in an cross-cultural environment with a focus on Energy, and Infrastructure.



A high degree of initiative, resourcefulness, flexibility and pro-active approach to achieve both business objectives and personal success is required in order to succeed as a Graduate Management Talent. Conceptual and innovative thinking informing an analytical approach to complex problems and ability to identify, through comprehension of the ‘bigger picture' to give practical options and solutions.



Following the initial intense training programme, Trainees will be appointed to roles within the Group and will be expected to deliver all the job expectations for that position with possibility of rotation. They will receive ‘on the job' training and their performance monitoring will include the setting of performance objectives against which their performance will be monitored.



Throughout this programme, they will be supervised by a Talent Manager from our Talent Management department.



Knowledge/Skills:



Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Power Point)

Other than English, at least one foreign international language would be an added advantage.





Minimum Qualification / Experience:



University degree in a reputable University (Minimum Second Class Upper)

0-2 years post-NYSC Experience

Maximum age of 25 years by December 2017





Personality Traits:



Candidate must be able to work in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial & dynamic environment.

Candidate must be an effective communicator with ability to connect with people at all levels.

Candidate must be hardworking and one who thinks “out of the box”

Candidate must be a self-starter and a team player with a proactive approach to work.

Candidate must be ambitious with a ‘can-do’ attitude.

Candidate should have poise & finesse.

Candidate must be assertive.





Working Relationships



Board of Directors

Managing Directors

Group Human Resources

Line Manager

All staff



