Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by Mophasa: 10:37pm On Feb 06
Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, s Birthday Party
Some few weeks back, there were rumours that Tiwa savage and her estranged husband were on the part of reconciliation, but
it seems the couple are not getting back anytime soon due to recent developments, as on her birthday recently everyone wished her a happy birthday except Tee Billz, He was also missing at her birthday party which held at tunnel night club, London.
The estranged couple were spotted together in December for the first time since their marital issues started last April.
They were spotted together at the wedding ceremony of TV presenter Stephanie Coker, making it their first outing together since April last year.[i][/i]
Source https://viewsnaija.blogspot.com.ng/2017/02/tee-billz-shuns-tiwa-savage-s-birthday.html
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by BreadandBeans: 10:38pm On Feb 06
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by ToriBlue(f): 10:42pm On Feb 06
Let the drama go on.
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by obowunmi(m): 10:45pm On Feb 06
They should both go their own way.
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by josephine123: 10:55pm On Feb 06
hmmmm... really?
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by BUHARIISCURSED: 11:00pm On Feb 06
tiwa na olosho
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by seunlayi(m): 11:16pm On Feb 06
They will reunite
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by Jacksparr0w127: 11:24pm On Feb 06
Must he be there? Who is supposed to be with Jam jam?
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by Chidonc: 11:28pm On Feb 06
wetin him want use gala leather do, when bigi na free.
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by Gofwane(m): 11:31pm On Feb 06
Ehen..., so what if he shuns her birthday party? How is this even a news worth posting to the whole world? Learn to mind your business
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by adewumiopeyemi(m): 11:34pm On Feb 06
Ok next
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by ReneeNuttall(f): 11:42pm On Feb 06
wetin consign me? abeg who get EBA or santaclux I get small soup to complement am#hungry and broke#
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by SillyeRabbit: 11:42pm On Feb 06
Do you expect him to be there ?
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by babyfaceafrica(m): 11:50pm On Feb 06
So?....so he should go abi,so she can wash him...yimu
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by tron23(m): 2:39am
No comment...
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by talk2archy: 7:31am
t
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by NetBizguy: 7:31am
s
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by nmreports: 7:32am
What if he is ill or something
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by Deeypeey(m): 7:32am
hdh
Re: Tee Billz Shuns Tiwa Savage, S Birthday Party by lielbree: 7:32am
