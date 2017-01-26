Amd despite being a burnt-out dullard constituting more of a nuisance than anything else, somebody and his band of mad sycophants and power-mongers insist on still running and ruining this country into hellJust imagine the spectacle if the owner of this car insanely insists on still driving its carcass home, telling all who care to hear that the burnt out car is still waiting for its test results to confirm if it's really a useless carcass now or notSome things and persons are dustbin material....nothing more, nothing less

autojosh:

Don't forget.. #Call112 #LRU112 #LagosCares.



https://autojosh.com/car-burns/





Bruv tell them the gospel truth... they should always have fire extinguisher in their vehicles.



I posted it on a thread 2days ago @ that same ketu, I saw a vehicle's engine suddenly flame up and the driver was shouting 'water water'



It was someone else who used his OWN fire extinguisher to douse the flame... guess this one wasn't so lucky.



But if frsc abi vio or whatever detains them for not having an extinguisher in their vehicle...they'll come to NL to complain.



The people must CHANGE Bruv tell them the gospel truth... they should always have fire extinguisher in their vehicles.I posted it on a thread 2days ago @ that same ketu, I saw a vehicle's engine suddenly flame up and the driver was shouting 'water water'It was someone else who used his OWN fire extinguisher to douse the flame... guess this one wasn't so lucky.But if frsc abi vio or whatever detains them for not having an extinguisher in their vehicle...they'll come to NL to complain.The people must CHANGE 1 Like