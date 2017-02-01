₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,549 members, 3,351,266 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 February 2017 at 11:43 AM

Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation (4035 Views)

Tiwa Savage Denies Joining Illuminati, Explain ROC Nation Sign / ROC Nation Welcomes Tiwa Savage To Record Label [PICS] / DonJazzy Remembers Working With Jay Z And Kanye West With A Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Jamiemedia: 10:14am
Mavin Records star, Iyanya just dropped a hint suggesting he might be up to something big with Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation.
Iyanya, who's currently in the United States attending the Africa Business Conference in Georgetown University, tweeted;


"We #up2sumthin and it's going to be groundbreaking!!! #TMC #MAVIN #ROC".


http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/iyanya-about-to-sign-with-jay-z-roc.html

Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Jimi23(m): 10:15am
Iyanya still dey sing?

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:26am
Jimi23:
Iyanya still dey sing?
no he is now a Tailor

28 Likes 1 Share

Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:27am
good for him.his bizz not mine
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Jimi23(m): 10:31am
fuckingAyaya:
no he is now a Tailor

I talk am. No wonder.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by angelTI(f): 10:34am
What happened/is happening to those that were earlier signed on to ROC nation undecided undecided undecided

9 Likes

Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Atmmachine(m): 10:50am

Why are Nigerians so stupid and dumb ??

They think that artist signing to an international label record means selling his/her right to the label and it leads to losing some money

Signing to an international label record means that the artist is really big and developed and couldn't handle most of the businesses by himself

He only pays the label record according to the monetary gains they give him

The record label will be securing shows for him and giving him endorsements and other avenues he will make money

Koredo Bello made 150 million naira for his record label last year, imagine what Iyanya makes

Rick Ross is signed to Epic Records

Rihanna is signed to ROC Nation

Drake is signed to Young money

Nicki Minaj is signed to Young money

And these people are still making money

Nigerians are dumb as fucck

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Atmmachine(m): 10:50am
angelTI:
What happened/is happening to those that were earlier signed on to ROC nation undecided undecided undecided



What drugs are you on ?? Stupidity pills ??

What do you know about music ??

Only Tiwa Savage signed to ROC Nation when her career is already dead

Don jazzy pushed her to ROC Nation to revive her dead and buried music career

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by HolyCraig: 10:50am
Nice
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by verygudbadguy(m): 10:50am
And that's whats up.

Big ups to Iyanya, he could have pulled this off on his own but he thought it necessary to have someone like Don Papa Jay by his side. Two good heads are better than one.

1 Like

Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by brunofarad(m): 10:51am
Ok
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by nepapole(m): 10:51am
This nigga dead mehn....nofn more to offer.
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by nabegibeg: 10:51am
good one for him
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Naughtytboy: 10:51am
He's gonna start using his vocals to the highest quality now
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by unclezuma: 10:51am
grin grin grin grin

Everybody must Sign this year oooh...



Nah Tekno I dey blame...only you $ 4 Million.

1 Like

Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by josephine123: 10:52am
good
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by maxiuc(m): 10:52am
Inyanya pls don't leave jay Z alone abeg ooo
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:52am
Watch his career go down the drain

1 Like

Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by ameboismyhobby(f): 10:53am
D ple bfor u also said the same tin, awon groundbreaking team. wink
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by moendowed(m): 10:53am
What is Iyanya?
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Elnino4ladies: 10:53am
Nigga can't sing

Roc nation ko zuma rock ni

1 Like

Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by BrutalJab: 10:53am
Wetin dey this guy mouth again to sing?
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Naughtytboy: 10:54am
maxiuc:
Inyanya pls don't leave jay Z alone abeg ooo
u have nothing meaningful to say

4 Likes

Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by dragonking2: 10:54am
Iyanya the house boy. grin
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by passyhansome(m): 10:54am
You mean the popular Bouncer we know
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by ojun50(m): 10:54am
D only tin wey i dey expected na make food item come down no be all dis poo
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Vickiweezy(m): 10:55am
So, if i drop a tweet with #ROC it means I'm about to sign with Roc Nation. undecided Ok o!
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Elnino4ladies: 10:56am
Atmmachine:



What drugs are you on ?? Stupidity pills ??

What do you know about music ??

Only Tiwa Savage signed to ROC Nation when her career is already dead

Don jazzy pushed her to ROC Nation to revive her dead and buried music career

grin grin grin
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by martineverest(m): 10:56am
smh for semseless nigerian artistes
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by efilefun(m): 10:58am
angelTI:
What happened/is happening to those that were earlier signed on to ROC nation undecided undecided undecided

Dbanj wasn't signed to ROC he was under Kanye wey dey switch mood like nepa light
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by annexworld(m): 10:58am
Good for him. He is an adult so he can make decisions on his own.
Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by peter0071(m): 10:59am
nooo... he is now a butcher....
fuckingAyaya:
no he is now a Tailor

(0) (1) (Reply)

Why I’ve Never Worn A Wedding Ring —john Fashanu / BLACKBERRY PHONE Has Immortalized Linda Ikeji. / Joshua Agai The Nigeria’s Hottest ‘female’ Man Releases More Pictures

Viewing this topic: Segbu1, hatchetman(m), emmanuelpopson(m), benardemma(m), stella122, YellowEyeBalls(f), benmon(m), KINGROLAND1(m), Asolukah, BornStunner1, yummy001, Jimi23(m), ejamahrandy, ezechinwa2, solasoulmusic(f), emmanuel1990, ObaKlaz(m), onismate, Win95, tundafayaBuhari, jonili(m), omenti(m), 900warriorz(m), Obaofnaija(m), faeman, umoh461(m), adamsdavid7741, softwerk(f), labakeJ(f), anyifentysneh, icebot, ojonemile(f), verygudbadguy(m), Zhirinovsky, sango147(m), kmoula1, tgmac24, Graphene(m), shakurkings(m), nairaland94(m), oluwayimika123, mayim(m), hushshinani(m), seriesjay(m), slodot2000 and 71 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.