Iyanya, who's currently in the United States attending the Africa Business Conference in Georgetown University, tweeted;





"We #up2sumthin and it's going to be groundbreaking!!! #TMC #MAVIN #ROC".





Iyanya still dey sing? 8 Likes 1 Share

Jimi23:

Iyanya still dey sing? no he is now a Tailor no he is now a Tailor 28 Likes 1 Share

good for him.his bizz not mine

fuckingAyaya:

no he is now a Tailor

I talk am. No wonder. I talk am. No wonder. 12 Likes 1 Share

What happened/is happening to those that were earlier signed on to ROC nation 9 Likes



Why are Nigerians so stupid and dumb ??



They think that artist signing to an international label record means selling his/her right to the label and it leads to losing some money



Signing to an international label record means that the artist is really big and developed and couldn't handle most of the businesses by himself



He only pays the label record according to the monetary gains they give him



The record label will be securing shows for him and giving him endorsements and other avenues he will make money



Koredo Bello made 150 million naira for his record label last year, imagine what Iyanya makes



Rick Ross is signed to Epic Records



Rihanna is signed to ROC Nation



Drake is signed to Young money



Nicki Minaj is signed to Young money



And these people are still making money



Nigerians are dumb as fucck 2 Likes 1 Share

angelTI:

What happened/is happening to those that were earlier signed on to ROC nation







What drugs are you on ?? Stupidity pills ??



What do you know about music ??



Only Tiwa Savage signed to ROC Nation when her career is already dead



Don jazzy pushed her to ROC Nation to revive her dead and buried music career 3 Likes 1 Share

Nice

And that's whats up.



Big ups to Iyanya, he could have pulled this off on his own but he thought it necessary to have someone like Don Papa Jay by his side. Two good heads are better than one.

1 Like

Ok

This nigga dead mehn....nofn more to offer.

good one for him

He's gonna start using his vocals to the highest quality now





Everybody must Sign this year oooh...







Nah Tekno I dey blame...only you $ 4 Million. 1 Like

good

Inyanya pls don't leave jay Z alone abeg ooo

Watch his career go down the drain 1 Like

D ple bfor u also said the same tin, awon groundbreaking team.

What is Iyanya?

Nigga can't sing



Roc nation ko zuma rock ni 1 Like

Wetin dey this guy mouth again to sing?

maxiuc:

Inyanya pls don't leave jay Z alone abeg ooo u have nothing meaningful to say u have nothing meaningful to say 4 Likes

Iyanya the house boy.

You mean the popular Bouncer we know

D only tin wey i dey expected na make food item come down no be all dis poo

Ok o! So, if i drop a tweet with #ROC it means I'm about to sign with Roc Nation.Ok o!

Atmmachine:







What drugs are you on ?? Stupidity pills ??



What do you know about music ??



Only Tiwa Savage signed to ROC Nation when her career is already dead



Don jazzy pushed her to ROC Nation to revive her dead and buried music career



smh for semseless nigerian artistes

angelTI:

What happened/is happening to those that were earlier signed on to ROC nation



Dbanj wasn't signed to ROC he was under Kanye wey dey switch mood like nepa light Dbanj wasn't signed to ROC he was under Kanye wey dey switch mood like nepa light

Good for him. He is an adult so he can make decisions on his own.