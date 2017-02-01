₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Jamiemedia: 10:14am
Mavin Records star, Iyanya just dropped a hint suggesting he might be up to something big with Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation.
Iyanya, who's currently in the United States attending the Africa Business Conference in Georgetown University, tweeted;
"We #up2sumthin and it's going to be groundbreaking!!! #TMC #MAVIN #ROC".
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Jimi23(m): 10:15am
Iyanya still dey sing?
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:26am
Jimi23:no he is now a Tailor
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:27am
good for him.his bizz not mine
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Jimi23(m): 10:31am
fuckingAyaya:
I talk am. No wonder.
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by angelTI(f): 10:34am
What happened/is happening to those that were earlier signed on to ROC nation
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Atmmachine(m): 10:50am
Why are Nigerians so stupid and dumb ??
They think that artist signing to an international label record means selling his/her right to the label and it leads to losing some money
Signing to an international label record means that the artist is really big and developed and couldn't handle most of the businesses by himself
He only pays the label record according to the monetary gains they give him
The record label will be securing shows for him and giving him endorsements and other avenues he will make money
Koredo Bello made 150 million naira for his record label last year, imagine what Iyanya makes
Rick Ross is signed to Epic Records
Rihanna is signed to ROC Nation
Drake is signed to Young money
Nicki Minaj is signed to Young money
And these people are still making money
Nigerians are dumb as fucck
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Atmmachine(m): 10:50am
angelTI:
What drugs are you on ?? Stupidity pills ??
What do you know about music ??
Only Tiwa Savage signed to ROC Nation when her career is already dead
Don jazzy pushed her to ROC Nation to revive her dead and buried music career
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by HolyCraig: 10:50am
Nice
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by verygudbadguy(m): 10:50am
And that's whats up.
Big ups to Iyanya, he could have pulled this off on his own but he thought it necessary to have someone like Don Papa Jay by his side. Two good heads are better than one.
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by brunofarad(m): 10:51am
Ok
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by nepapole(m): 10:51am
This nigga dead mehn....nofn more to offer.
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by nabegibeg: 10:51am
good one for him
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Naughtytboy: 10:51am
He's gonna start using his vocals to the highest quality now
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by unclezuma: 10:51am
Everybody must Sign this year oooh...
Nah Tekno I dey blame...only you $ 4 Million.
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by josephine123: 10:52am
good
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by maxiuc(m): 10:52am
Inyanya pls don't leave jay Z alone abeg ooo
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:52am
Watch his career go down the drain
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by ameboismyhobby(f): 10:53am
D ple bfor u also said the same tin, awon groundbreaking team.
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by moendowed(m): 10:53am
What is Iyanya?
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Elnino4ladies: 10:53am
Nigga can't sing
Roc nation ko zuma rock ni
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by BrutalJab: 10:53am
Wetin dey this guy mouth again to sing?
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Naughtytboy: 10:54am
maxiuc:u have nothing meaningful to say
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by dragonking2: 10:54am
Iyanya the house boy.
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by passyhansome(m): 10:54am
You mean the popular Bouncer we know
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by ojun50(m): 10:54am
D only tin wey i dey expected na make food item come down no be all dis poo
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Vickiweezy(m): 10:55am
So, if i drop a tweet with #ROC it means I'm about to sign with Roc Nation. Ok o!
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by Elnino4ladies: 10:56am
Atmmachine:
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by martineverest(m): 10:56am
smh for semseless nigerian artistes
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by efilefun(m): 10:58am
angelTI:Dbanj wasn't signed to ROC he was under Kanye wey dey switch mood like nepa light
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by annexworld(m): 10:58am
Good for him. He is an adult so he can make decisions on his own.
|Re: Iyanya About To Sign With Jay Z Roc Nation by peter0071(m): 10:59am
nooo... he is now a butcher....
fuckingAyaya:
