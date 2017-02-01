₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by MxtaMichealz(m): 6:36pm
She shared this photo on her Instagram Page!
"Always Pad now N400, kuku impregnate me"
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by HungerBAD: 6:38pm
Funny.
Always something about chubby ladies I find appealing and sexy.
Chubby ladies are beautiful ladies.
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by Thecassanova: 6:46pm
Lol so she can skip buying pad for 9months
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by axeman2(m): 6:49pm
21ST CETURY GIRLS ARE SO WAYWARD.
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by Noblesoul123: 7:37pm
Sharp babe!
See as she take style dey solicit for Konji.
Valentine is around the corner.
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by brunofarad(m): 7:37pm
Lol
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by ednut1(m): 7:37pm
everybody na actress now , try pregnancy na make u begin buy diapers and baby food. aunty goan remove ur womb and keep inside fridge
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by adewumiopeyemi(m): 7:37pm
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by bigwig10(m): 7:38pm
This is serious.....
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by megrimor(m): 7:38pm
So that you can go and carry out another abortion abi?
No, I would rather use Vaseline
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by coollabman(m): 7:38pm
axeman2:
hopelessly wayward!
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by Kayendy(m): 7:38pm
But on a serious note, pad should be subsidized and condom sold costly sha
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by mrmrmister: 7:38pm
But diapers are more expensive
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by jd1986(m): 7:38pm
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by MadeInTokyo: 7:38pm
Olosho
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by timidapsin(m): 7:39pm
Men boxers now 1000N
I will kuku walk without it
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by edlion57(m): 7:39pm
Who is even sure u are not pregnant
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by bjhaid: 7:39pm
Olosho
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by JimloveTM(m): 7:39pm
And this is funny??
And this is funny??
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by Tazmode(m): 7:39pm
Hehehe
But wait.....
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by Nathdoug(m): 7:39pm
Olosho...in Lil waynes voice
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by veeceesynergy: 7:39pm
If u knew d price of PAMPERS and NAN........u won't wish to be pregnant.
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by castrokins(m): 7:39pm
She's Beautiful
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by silent10(m): 7:39pm
She dey advertise her market
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by lmm4real: 7:39pm
the fact is there are people who are struggling with the new price. this thing should be subsidised just like con.dom
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by youngjoy(f): 7:40pm
hahahaahaha this government is the worst ever
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by slawomir: 7:40pm
all these guys saying they like chubby girls
oh. I guess you guyz have not tasted slim ladies
slim ladies posess this body that exemplify a true beauty
I go crazy for slim and agbani like females.
they are even more deeper
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by Philpham: 7:40pm
My dear no Nigerian man will impregnate you o, they are irresponsible, dead beat baby daddies... just go and buy your pad..
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by Jungleluv5: 7:40pm
MxtaMichealz:ok let me have ur phone number or address
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by chronique(m): 7:40pm
Lol. E be like say this babe nor know how much sma gold and enfamil be. As far as 2004/05,i was buying a big tin from alade market for around 7,500 - 8,000. Only God knows how much it is now.
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by advocatebaba(m): 7:41pm
EVEN THOUGH I IMPREGNATE U, U GO STILL CONTINUE D PERIOD AFTER SUM YEARS EXCEPT U R ALREADY MENUPAUSED... I ALWAZ DAY HAPI WEN SHE SAYS "BABY M ON MA PERIOD, WEN COMING BUY ME ALWAYS"
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard by gurunlocker: 7:41pm
HungerBAD:
This guy go like Bress. ..
