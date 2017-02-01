Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / #IStandWithNigeria: Ani Amatosero's Hilarious Placard (25900 Views)

#IStandWithNigeria: Yemi Alade Reacts To Nationwide Protest / #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) / Man Who Wants To Work For Linda Ikeji Carries Placard In Port Harcourt (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)



She shared this photo on her Instagram Page!



http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/istandwithnigeria-checkout-nollywood.html





"Always Pad now N400, kuku impregnate me"



https://www.instagram.com/p/BQN6EwEhEnT/?hl=en She shared this photo on her Instagram Page! 10 Likes 2 Shares

Funny.



Always something about chubby ladies I find appealing and sexy.



Chubby ladies are beautiful ladies. 91 Likes

Lol so she can skip buying pad for 9months 12 Likes 1 Share

21ST CETURY GIRLS ARE SO WAYWARD. 16 Likes 1 Share

Sharp babe!



See as she take style dey solicit for Konji.



Valentine is around the corner. 39 Likes 2 Shares

Lol

, try pregnancy na make u begin buy diapers and baby food. aunty goan remove ur womb and keep inside fridge everybody na actress now, try pregnancy na make u begin buy diapers and baby food. aunty goan remove ur womb and keep inside fridge 27 Likes 3 Shares

This is serious.....

So that you can go and carry out another abortion abi?



No, I would rather use Vaseline 13 Likes

axeman2:

21ST CETURY GIRLS ARE SO WAYWARD.

hopelessly wayward! hopelessly wayward! 5 Likes 1 Share

But on a serious note, pad should be subsidized and condom sold costly sha 6 Likes 2 Shares



But diapers are more expensive But diapers are more expensive 7 Likes





Olosho

Men boxers now 1000N

I will kuku walk without it 21 Likes 1 Share

Who is even sure u are not pregnant 3 Likes

Olosho 2 Likes











































Learn Web Design here And this is funny??Learn Web Design here http://cm.pn/2e0a 1 Like 1 Share

Hehehe







But wait..... 1 Like

Olosho...in Lil waynes voice

If u knew d price of PAMPERS and NAN........u won't wish to be pregnant. 3 Likes 1 Share

She's Beautiful 10 Likes 1 Share

She dey advertise her market 2 Likes

the fact is there are people who are struggling with the new price. this thing should be subsidised just like con.dom 2 Likes

hahahaahaha this government is the worst ever 7 Likes 1 Share

all these guys saying they like chubby girls

oh. I guess you guyz have not tasted slim ladies

slim ladies posess this body that exemplify a true beauty

I go crazy for slim and agbani like females.

they are even more deeper 5 Likes 1 Share

My dear no Nigerian man will impregnate you o, they are irresponsible, dead beat baby daddies... just go and buy your pad.. My dear no Nigerian man will impregnate you o, they are irresponsible, dead beat baby daddies... just go and buy your pad.. 1 Like

MxtaMichealz:



She shared this photo on her Instagram Page!



http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/istandwithnigeria-checkout-nollywood.html





"Always Pad now N400, kuku impregnate me"



https://www.instagram.com/p/BQN6EwEhEnT/?hl=en ok let me have ur phone number or address ok let me have ur phone number or address 2 Likes 1 Share

Lol. E be like say this babe nor know how much sma gold and enfamil be. As far as 2004/05,i was buying a big tin from alade market for around 7,500 - 8,000. Only God knows how much it is now. 8 Likes 1 Share

EVEN THOUGH I IMPREGNATE U, U GO STILL CONTINUE D PERIOD AFTER SUM YEARS EXCEPT U R ALREADY MENUPAUSED... I ALWAZ DAY HAPI WEN SHE SAYS "BABY M ON MA PERIOD, WEN COMING BUY ME ALWAYS" 3 Likes