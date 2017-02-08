₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by rollybest: 6:12am
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says Lai Mohammed, minister of information, never dares to speak against Muslim leaders who make hate speeches, but that he comes after those of the church.
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by AntiWailer: 6:14am
As usual
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by sarrki(m): 6:16am
Is Can now a political party?
They should channel there complain to the appropriate party
The more reason I love catholic die
They hardly involves in politicking
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by axeman2(m): 6:18am
LIE MOHAMMED the root of nigerian problem is as a result of religion.
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by rejoice4eva(m): 6:35am
sarrki:Stop disgracing yourself
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by Nogodye(m): 6:54am
CAN should just stop politicking...They should face the mission of the organization
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by proeast(m): 6:57am
Lai Mohamed is a lunatic
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by petrov10: 6:57am
Lol lai the lines Man
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by Lanretoye(m): 7:04am
lai Mohammed will soon go on a trip of no return like someone I dont wan to mention.
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by Flyingngel(m): 7:06am
sarrki post:Is Can now a political party?
They should channel there complain to the appropriate party
The more reason I love catholic die
They hardly involves in politicking.
Guy man, i have been reading ur comments of late here, it is quite unfortunate that you have taken this loyalty too far, may be there is something you are not telling us.
Back to ur comment, has CAN not channel their grievances to the appropriate channel and nothing is done. If this people attack ur village is this what you will say?
One thing in life that is certain is death, we will all die and stand to account to every idle word or action that we undertake in this world. Peace.
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by Beadex1(m): 7:08am
All I need to know is Lai childhood friends, got series of question to ask them
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by helpee: 7:09am
Nogodye:ok . It is politics to ask your muslim brothers to stop killing them abi? Which mission do you want them to face?.....okayyyy, to allow themselves to be slaughtered by islamic jihadist who present their dead bodies as trophies to Allah. That must be the missiOn you are talking about. You guys are sick
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:14am
sarrki:Sarrki is your head paining you again this morning? Why have you decided to stop being reasonable? You weren't like this before now, what happened? Is the hunger/change real now??
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by ganye1: 7:20am
“That our members are being killed by the Fulani herdsmen in Plateau, Benue and now Southern Kaduna?`` When I read the part where CAN said that their members are now being killed in southern Kaduna I know that they have gone political because the conflict in southern did not start now and it is not a case of one side killing another but a case of mutual violence. CAN. should be responsible and stop playing politics with lives of the citizens of this country.
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by Nogodye(m): 7:20am
helpee:"You guys are sick" hey i won't take that from you. I stated my opinion without verbal assault, you can make you opinion known as well without verbal attack okay! We can't have the same thought on issues that is why we are called human being...Mind you i'm a Christian and i don't support the killing of Christians.CAN mission that i mention earlier is to preach Peace and Love and not to quote words that can cause war...
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by Chiboyz40(m): 7:21am
Hmmm, well this is a different lai compared to the one in opposition then.
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by prolove22(m): 7:24am
rollybest:
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by helpee: 8:10am
Nogodye:sorry for whatever part of my post you found offensive. But jesus preached peace and love but he didnt teach stupidity. He preached peace yet he beat the hell out of traders in the temple. You yourself agreed it is not CAN saying things that can cause war...they are only QUOTING according to you. Why not ask the people making statements stop so that CAN wont have to quote them. Christians wont hide under jesus preach peace sermon again while the muslim vampires keep feeding on their blood. The message jesus sent to CAN is this...WATCH OVER MY SHEEP and if CAN should keep quiet while those sheep are being slaughtered they have failed in their mission
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by Nogodye(m): 8:58am
helpee:I agreed with you but our hands are tied due to our belief in the Holy Book.What we need now is to keep praying for Peace, Love and Unity...Jesus even said it that we should love our neighbour and pray for our enemy...What's the way forward?
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by veekid(m): 9:14am
Lai Muhammed; lieing is his hobby. I've seen his CV
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by nmreports: 9:15am
Sick politicians. CAN is really disappointing me. Meddling in things that do not concern them. Focus on getting people to repent and make Heaven and let the rulers do their own.
Even the so called rulers are sick and confused. The problem is they do not know they are sick and confused. Like I said yesterday in the below quote:
All sick folks. Bad unfit leaders. Painful crop of executives and judges with fat stomach.
nmreports:
Amaechi said we should wait four years before judging them. Here is my comment to him: (Guys dont mind this politician. They do not have your good at heart).
Frankly speaking, I doubt if there is any other country on earth with so much wealth and resources like Nigeria. I am made to believe sometimes that this country may never make it. I sometimes want to believe so but my faith wont let me.
nmreports:
These guys dont even buy their own rice. Even these pastors just get free money. At least most of them who are in the business for profit. Discussing what does not benefit the populace. Really so angry. This country should not be in this situation.
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by Dani4tech(m): 9:15am
Title of the thread just got me...
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by obembet(m): 9:15am
So everybody don identify liar Muhammed as .......
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by unclezuma: 9:17am
Only God "CAN" judge me...
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by NNVanguard(m): 9:17am
sarrki:What legacy are you leaving for posterity?
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by Antoeni(m): 9:17am
LAI Mohammed and Femi Adeshina the both of u re like bread and butter, una can lie,
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by Category1: 9:17am
U should know is name is lie Mohammed
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by napoleon77(m): 9:18am
sarrki:
As per the highlighted in bold, work on your grammar.
So what is the appropriate party? CAN should not respond to the spokesperson of the FG?
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by dust144(m): 9:18am
Enough of these lies by lies Mohammed
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by Cope1(m): 9:18am
It's quite unfortunate that Christians are been killed and nothing is been done by the government to protect the Christians instead lie mohammed is everywhere peddling falsehood and deceit to cover all atrocities of this Islamic hitmen
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by scachy(m): 9:20am
sarrki:Keep deceiving yourself.
|Re: Enough Of These Lies By Lai Mohammed – CAN by cr7lomo: 9:20am
sarrki:
This guy...u sure say u well so?? Hv u not noticed that u are the only person that constantly defends apc failed government...ur likes hv even given up...can't u see that u are now making a f.ool of urself...do u hv to always comment...guy , u are swimming alone and drowning fast... Its either u are related to and a beneficiary to this failed government or u are out rightly delusional... I will advice u to retire ur moniker , start to use a new one and then start being truthful to urself just like ur cohorts have done
