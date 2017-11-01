Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) (5598 Views)

UBA Entry-level Customer Service Officers Recruitment 2017 / Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) Recruitment 2017 / Nigerian Air Force Airmen & Airwomen Recruitment 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

An Independent company with significant interest in Oil and Gas Industry, seeks to engage experienced Intelligent and self-driven candidates, to fill the following positions below:



1: Senior Gas Engineer



2: Senior Legal Officer



3: Drilling Supervisor



4: PSC Accountant



5: Senior Completions Engineer



6: Senior Drilling Engineer



7: Drilling Engineer



8: Drilling Manager



9: General Manager, Drilling & Logistics



10: Senior Geoscientist/Seismic Interpreter



11: Production Geologist / Seismologist



Method of Application



Interested and qualified candidates should send their Curriculum Vitae (prepared as a Microsoft Word document) with contact telephone numbers, current work location, e-mail address and scanned passport size photographs to: jobgas212@gmail.com



Note: All applications will be treated in strict confidence and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.



Application Closing Date

21st February, 2017.

http://careerhob.com/oil-and-gas-sector-latest-recruitment-2017-11-vacant-positions/

K

Oboi

Nice... All the best to the applicants. 1 Like

pls I'm seeking IT attachment, Am a student of Mechatronics and systems engineering...... help

Not my field. Proudly mathematician

An Independent company with significant interest in Oil and Gas Industry, seeks to engage experienced Intelligent and self-driven candidates, to fill the following positions below:

Freshers & Internship Candidate!!!

Job Advert has been compromised.

I repeat, Job Advert has been compromised

all those posts have been given out already, they're just making the public know to fulfill all righteousness....mtcheww 1 Like

Nice one

I am coming to u. Till then!

hmmmm hmmmmhmmmm

that email looks fake 5 Likes

What is the required qualification?

Teawhy2011:

What is the required qualification?

school cert school cert 1 Like

How do they keep advertising a job thats already taken 4 Likes 1 Share

Thread carefully. Too many scammers out there 1 Like

I get Nepa bill like Sai baba, i fit take am apply?

I no trust that email 3 Likes

My cv is dusted

OGAJosy:

that email looks fake

That's what I wanted to say. An oil firm can not use personal email for recruiting.

Gullible fellows everywhere. That's what I wanted to say. An oil firm can not use personal email for recruiting.Gullible fellows everywhere. 1 Like

OGAJosy:

that email looks fake

It's not fake, it belongs to the scammer to whom payment will be made

before further information can be obtained.

Please is anyone aware of the Fidelity Bank recruitment as i want to know the authenticity. Thanks

bilikisu02:





http://careerhob.com/oil-and-gas-sector-latest-recruitment-2017-11-vacant-positions/ and the firm does not have a name and the firm does not have a name 1 Like

#OurMumuDonDo

Applying

So, the company no get name? Abi which one be Oil and Gas sector?

is good to be self employed l am an Architect am not writing any employement leta

NameChecker:





It's not fake, it belongs to the scammer to whom payment will be made

before further information can be obtained.



Looks like a scam to me. An independent oil and gas company that uses gmail and can't get it's own domain? Even if they hired the recruitment process out to headhunters still they couldn't have given it to a credible one that has it's own email server? Well OP and mods should be very careful of spreading scam in the name of job application. Soon they would fleece the applicants of the little they have left in this Buhari's recession.

OgidiOlu3:

So, the company no get name? Abi which one be Oil and Gas sector? I wonder ooooo no name jst to apply I wonder ooooo no name jst to apply