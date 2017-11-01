₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by bilikisu02: 11:30am
An Independent company with significant interest in Oil and Gas Industry, seeks to engage experienced Intelligent and self-driven candidates, to fill the following positions below:
http://careerhob.com/oil-and-gas-sector-latest-recruitment-2017-11-vacant-positions/
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by TINALETC3(f): 3:02pm
K
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by SeniorZato(m): 3:02pm
Oboi
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by verygudbadguy(m): 3:02pm
Nice... All the best to the applicants.
1 Like
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Walexey(m): 3:02pm
pls I'm seeking IT attachment, Am a student of Mechatronics and systems engineering...... help
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Brightology2(m): 3:02pm
Not my field. Proudly mathematician
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by NameChecker: 3:02pm
Freshers & Internship Candidate!!!
Job Advert has been compromised.
I repeat, Job Advert has been compromised
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by bro4u: 3:03pm
all those posts have been given out already, they're just making the public know to fulfill all righteousness....mtcheww
1 Like
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by mpaulo(m): 3:03pm
Nice one
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Liturgy(m): 3:05pm
I am coming to u. Till then!
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by kinghold(m): 3:05pm
hmmmm hmmmm
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by OGAJosy: 3:06pm
that email looks fake
5 Likes
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Teawhy2011: 3:06pm
What is the required qualification?
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by TheMatrix3: 3:07pm
Teawhy2011:
school cert
1 Like
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Aliyu333: 3:07pm
How do they keep advertising a job thats already taken
4 Likes 1 Share
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by davodyguy: 3:08pm
Thread carefully. Too many scammers out there
1 Like
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by olaezebala: 3:09pm
I get Nepa bill like Sai baba, i fit take am apply?
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Chidexter(m): 3:09pm
I no trust that email
3 Likes
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Chikelue2000(m): 3:09pm
My cv is dusted
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by menwongo(m): 3:10pm
OGAJosy:
That's what I wanted to say. An oil firm can not use personal email for recruiting.
Gullible fellows everywhere.
1 Like
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by NameChecker: 3:11pm
OGAJosy:
It's not fake, it belongs to the scammer to whom payment will be made
before further information can be obtained.
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by FortuneLovely: 3:11pm
Please is anyone aware of the Fidelity Bank recruitment as i want to know the authenticity. Thanks
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by GreenMavro: 3:12pm
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Aishaalameen(f): 3:12pm
bilikisu02:and the firm does not have a name
1 Like
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Jaytecq(m): 3:13pm
#OurMumuDonDo
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by ustavo(m): 3:16pm
Applying
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by OgidiOlu3(m): 3:24pm
So, the company no get name? Abi which one be Oil and Gas sector?
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by afamaustin: 3:29pm
is good to be self employed l am an Architect am not writing any employement leta
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Kobicove(m): 3:30pm
NameChecker:
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by africandollar: 3:30pm
Looks like a scam to me. An independent oil and gas company that uses gmail and can't get it's own domain? Even if they hired the recruitment process out to headhunters still they couldn't have given it to a credible one that has it's own email server? Well OP and mods should be very careful of spreading scam in the name of job application. Soon they would fleece the applicants of the little they have left in this Buhari's recession.
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by people3: 3:33pm
OgidiOlu3:I wonder ooooo no name jst to apply
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by czaratwork: 3:33pm
wayo@gmail.com
Shine your eyes
