Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by bilikisu02: 11:30am
An Independent company with significant interest in Oil and Gas Industry, seeks to engage experienced Intelligent and self-driven candidates, to fill the following positions below:

1: Senior Gas Engineer

2: Senior Legal Officer

3: Drilling Supervisor

4: PSC Accountant

5: Senior Completions Engineer

6: Senior Drilling Engineer

7: Drilling Engineer

8: Drilling Manager

9: General Manager, Drilling & Logistics

10: Senior Geoscientist/Seismic Interpreter

11: Production Geologist / Seismologist

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Curriculum Vitae (prepared as a Microsoft Word document) with contact telephone numbers, current work location, e-mail address and scanned passport size photographs to: jobgas212@gmail.com

Note: All applications will be treated in strict confidence and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Application Closing Date
21st February, 2017.

Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by TINALETC3(f): 3:02pm
K
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by SeniorZato(m): 3:02pm
Oboi
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by verygudbadguy(m): 3:02pm
Nice... All the best to the applicants.

1 Like

Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Walexey(m): 3:02pm
pls I'm seeking IT attachment, Am a student of Mechatronics and systems engineering...... help
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Brightology2(m): 3:02pm
Not my field. Proudly mathematician
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by NameChecker: 3:02pm
An Independent company with significant interest in Oil and Gas Industry, seeks to engage experienced Intelligent and self-driven candidates, to fill the following positions below:

Freshers & Internship Candidate!!!
Job Advert has been compromised.
I repeat, Job Advert has been compromised
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by bro4u: 3:03pm
all those posts have been given out already, they're just making the public know to fulfill all righteousness....mtcheww

1 Like

Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by mpaulo(m): 3:03pm
Nice one
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Liturgy(m): 3:05pm
I am coming to u. Till then!
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by kinghold(m): 3:05pm
hmmmm cryhmmmm
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by OGAJosy: 3:06pm
that email looks fake

5 Likes

Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Teawhy2011: 3:06pm
What is the required qualification?
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by TheMatrix3: 3:07pm
Teawhy2011:
What is the required qualification?

school cert wink

1 Like

Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Aliyu333: 3:07pm
How do they keep advertising a job thats already taken

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by davodyguy: 3:08pm
Thread carefully. Too many scammers out there

1 Like

Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by olaezebala: 3:09pm
I get Nepa bill like Sai baba, i fit take am apply?
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Chidexter(m): 3:09pm
I no trust that email

3 Likes

Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Chikelue2000(m): 3:09pm
My cv is dusted
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by menwongo(m): 3:10pm
OGAJosy:
that email looks fake

That's what I wanted to say. An oil firm can not use personal email for recruiting.
Gullible fellows everywhere.

1 Like

Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by NameChecker: 3:11pm
OGAJosy:
that email looks fake

It's not fake, it belongs to the scammer to whom payment will be made
before further information can be obtained.
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by FortuneLovely: 3:11pm
Please is anyone aware of the Fidelity Bank recruitment as i want to know the authenticity. Thanks
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by GreenMavro: 3:12pm
cheesy
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Aishaalameen(f): 3:12pm
bilikisu02:


and the firm does not have a name

1 Like

Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Jaytecq(m): 3:13pm
#OurMumuDonDo
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by ustavo(m): 3:16pm
Applying
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by OgidiOlu3(m): 3:24pm
So, the company no get name? Abi which one be Oil and Gas sector?
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by afamaustin: 3:29pm
is good to be self employed l am an Architect am not writing any employement leta
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by Kobicove(m): 3:30pm
NameChecker:


It's not fake, it belongs to the scammer to whom payment will be made
before further information can be obtained.

grin
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by africandollar: 3:30pm
Looks like a scam to me. An independent oil and gas company that uses gmail and can't get it's own domain? Even if they hired the recruitment process out to headhunters still they couldn't have given it to a credible one that has it's own email server? Well OP and mods should be very careful of spreading scam in the name of job application. Soon they would fleece the applicants of the little they have left in this Buhari's recession.
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by people3: 3:33pm
OgidiOlu3:
So, the company no get name? Abi which one be Oil and Gas sector?
I wonder ooooo no name jst to apply
Re: Oil And Gas Sector Latest Recruitment 2017 (11 Vacant Positions) by czaratwork: 3:33pm
wayo@gmail.com

Shine your eyes

