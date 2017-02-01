₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,259 members, 3,353,361 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 01:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured (3785 Views)
Brake Failure Causes Accident In Lekki, One Dead, Others Injured (Photos) / Multiple Crash In Abia Leaves 4 People Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Photos) / Accident Along Benin Highway Few Days Ago,Some Dead,Others Injured(Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by ebosie11(f): 12:43pm
From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Rariya,a golf car conveying people to Kaduna was involved in accident on Tuesday.The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Zaria.From the photos,it appears that some of them lost their lives in the accident.Our Hausa readers should please explain more after going through the screenshot
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/passengers-going-to-kaduna-involved-in.html
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by ebosie11(f): 12:43pm
1 Like
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by denko(m): 12:47pm
HAAA MAY THEIR SOUL REST IN PEACE
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by Theyveedo(m): 12:54pm
God of mercy
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by EYIBLESSN(m): 12:58pm
When they finally divert the airport. How will the story be?
2 Likes
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by NotOfThis(f): 12:58pm
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by seunlayi(m): 12:58pm
ok
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by banjoodo(m): 12:58pm
RIP.
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by Larrykaysail(m): 12:58pm
RIP, but women and bag, look how she grab her bag lol
2 Likes
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by lonelydora(m): 12:59pm
RIP to the dead
1 Like
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by Kekekenny(m): 12:59pm
So sad!
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by PastorandMentor(m): 12:59pm
She is holding her bag self
If you dey in pains you no go remember money and document.
Money only serves its purpose when you are strong and stable. Ask bubu
1 Like
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by Buharimustgo: 1:00pm
That road is not Good,yet the bigots cum slave Amaechi insist on diverting all international flights to Kaduna,just to please his slave masters
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by Newbiee: 1:00pm
RIP to those who lost their lives.
2 Likes
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by Gwan2(m): 1:00pm
.
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by kulrunsman79(m): 1:02pm
Why is that woman holding tight to the hand bag despite seemingly lying helpless?
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by Icecomrade: 1:03pm
Sad
Cant wait for the government to close Abuja Airport so our Politicians can start travelling on this Kaduna road.
Maybe it will be a blessing in disguise.
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:03pm
Rip to the dead
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by akp202(m): 1:04pm
Pls Lord let ur mercy prevail
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by KingJeremy(m): 1:05pm
I think d lady is in shock.
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by PapaBrowne(m): 1:05pm
Those drivers on Kaduna Kano road drive recklessly.
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by jetuploader: 1:05pm
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by 9jakohai(m): 1:06pm
Buharimustgo:
So, we should leave the Abuja airport runway like that....till it causes a major air disaster.
What other solution do you have. We should have repaired that runway 20 years ago. We did not. Now it is bad....and it needs repair urgently. We have no choice.
And flights are being diverted to Kaduna because it is connected to Abuja by rail and by a dual carriageway.
We have to build a second airport for Abuja eventually though.
I am not much of an Amaechi fan....but this is not one of his bad decisions.
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by shamecurls(m): 1:07pm
إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by holluphemydavid(m): 1:07pm
rest in peace to the dead,and quick recovery to the injured ones
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by LastProphet: 1:07pm
most likely the tyre removed on high speed which is common with that car. but because most nigerians have no head for details FRSC will continue to be ignorant of the main reasons for these accidents. Even the people that report these accidents hardly ask what caused it. That's why you read topics like 'pretty lady die of accident' blah blah blah without ever knowing what caused the accident.
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by 9jakohai(m): 1:07pm
EYIBLESSN:
OK....let us leave the old Abuja runway alone....till there is a major crash due to its bad state....and people die...and you chaps will come on line to blame the govt....for something.
We should have fixed this thing when GEJ was in office....but you Nigerians refused to agree.
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by piagetskinner(m): 1:07pm
I'm sure his was caused by over speeding...hausa people and over speeding
Rip to the dead
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by wellmax(m): 1:09pm
Interpretation.
This gulf car had an accident on its way to Kaduna yesterday Tuesday. The injured have been taken to Shika (ABU teaching hospital) in Zaria.
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by lilybonny(f): 1:09pm
Speedy recovery to all those injured and rest in peace to the dead.
|Re: Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured by Jkkent: 1:10pm
God forbid
Where have you been in Nigeria? / How To Get Nigerian Birth Certificate From National Population Commission? / Refugee Status In Canada
Viewing this topic: wallaby, ask4double(m), samsamgo, WhoDeyThere(m), softheart4love(m), orjaha(m), wtfCode, lilybonny(f), NubianX, Basheer18(m), Babinski, bat280514, ayili, elMacho(m), LastProphet, Ayostephen1(m), Phargbemmy(m), Jkkent, code9(m), cxsdayo, Gwan2(m), Saintp(m), folly22(f), Sankabson(m), iknopro(m), CollinsWeGlobe(m), Dahlia777(f), Jadeite(f), daddyyo(m), baturezango(m), grocery(f), Marvel1206, Cuntslayer, Bunk20, Alonu(m), Essont(m), Beboy23(m), Aliyu333, gab19, pepetua(m), RoyalMail, wellmax(m), bigboss80s(m), jetuploader, dahaz(m), Deniyi76, purposedriven, mrsough(m), onos1979(f), rbjimoh, Osahon7(m), Austin4lif, murmee, chiefbuchiV12(m), otunbakolawole(m), lungtruth(m), wizkidblogger(f), omogidi234(m), prest(m), smilethatcharm(f), Baroba(m), 7agaza(m), Tosejik, smartblu(m), imiekeri(f), saydfact(m), nobilie, dapachez, chakoty12, RockHard, doyin68, donmat, maeximilano(m), NnaMEN1(m), cutestcuty84(f), ElTommyBlaq(m), omatule2000, 9jakohai(m), rexpeter13(m), omakay(m), damzy88, Lagoonhospitals, chops33(m), jayney404, anthonykezy, jaymejate(m), crisycent, phenom57(m) and 227 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6