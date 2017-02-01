Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead, Others Injured (3785 Views)

Source: From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Rariya,a golf car conveying people to Kaduna was involved in accident on Tuesday.The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Zaria.From the photos,it appears that some of them lost their lives in the accident.Our Hausa readers should please explain more after going through the screenshotSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/passengers-going-to-kaduna-involved-in.html

HAAA MAY THEIR SOUL REST IN PEACE

God of mercy

When they finally divert the airport. How will the story be? 2 Likes

ok

RIP.

RIP, but women and bag, look how she grab her bag lol 2 Likes

RIP to the dead 1 Like

So sad!

She is holding her bag self

If you dey in pains you no go remember money and document.

Money only serves its purpose when you are strong and stable. Ask bubu 1 Like

That road is not Good,yet the bigots cum slave Amaechi insist on diverting all international flights to Kaduna,just to please his slave masters

RIP to those who lost their lives. 2 Likes

Why is that woman holding tight to the hand bag despite seemingly lying helpless?

Cant wait for the government to close Abuja Airport so our Politicians can start travelling on this Kaduna road.



Maybe it will be a blessing in disguise.





Rip to the dead

Pls Lord let ur mercy prevail

I think d lady is in shock.

Those drivers on Kaduna Kano road drive recklessly.

Buharimustgo:

That road is not Good,yet the bigots cum slave Amaechi insist on diverting all international flights to Kaduna,just to please his slave masters

So, we should leave the Abuja airport runway like that....till it causes a major air disaster.



What other solution do you have. We should have repaired that runway 20 years ago. We did not. Now it is bad....and it needs repair urgently. We have no choice.



And flights are being diverted to Kaduna because it is connected to Abuja by rail and by a dual carriageway.



We have to build a second airport for Abuja eventually though.



إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ‎‎

rest in peace to the dead,and quick recovery to the injured ones

most likely the tyre removed on high speed which is common with that car. but because most nigerians have no head for details FRSC will continue to be ignorant of the main reasons for these accidents. Even the people that report these accidents hardly ask what caused it. That's why you read topics like 'pretty lady die of accident' blah blah blah without ever knowing what caused the accident.

EYIBLESSN:

OK....let us leave the old Abuja runway alone....till there is a major crash due to its bad state....and people die...and you chaps will come on line to blame the govt....for something.



We should have fixed this thing when GEJ was in office....but you Nigerians refused to agree. OK....let us leave the old Abuja runway alone....till there is a major crash due to its bad state....and people die...and you chaps will come on line to blame the govt....for something.We should have fixed this thing when GEJ was in office....but you Nigerians refused to agree.

I'm sure his was caused by over speeding...hausa people and over speeding



Rip to the dead

Interpretation.



This gulf car had an accident on its way to Kaduna yesterday Tuesday. The injured have been taken to Shika (ABU teaching hospital) in Zaria.

Speedy recovery to all those injured and rest in peace to the dead.