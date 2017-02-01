₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,345 members, 3,353,612 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 03:38 PM

Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) (5827 Views)

Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) / Epic Throwback Of Marina Lagos In The 1960s / LASTMA Impounds Indian Man's Car On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 2:22pm
Below are photos of a car which is currently burning opposite Lagos State House, Marina, Lagos

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/car-goes-into-flame-in-lagosphotos.html?m=1

Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by slimthugchimee(f): 2:23pm
hope nobody got or gets hurt


the whole place looks diserted
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 2:33pm
How come?
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by dotuna3(m): 2:34pm
Gbesere oooo
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by TheArticleNG(m): 2:40pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS BELOW

http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/car-on-fire-opposite-lagos-state-house.html
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Lighthammer: 2:40pm
What a pity
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by baski92(m): 2:40pm
Na sign say there village people dey follow the driver, hope no life was lost
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 2:41pm
grin
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by tommykiwi(m): 2:41pm
Ok
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by figure007: 2:41pm
And your busy taking pictures instead of trying to help quench the fire ... At least there are sands around or just make attempt .... I think we have problem nowadays because of what we want to post on medias.... God have mercy on us all

2 Likes

Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by KingSarzy: 2:41pm
Ehya.... Dooh aha
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by gentlejay007(m): 2:42pm
shocked
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by biggz82: 2:43pm
On my way 2 put out d fire



Hang on
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by manchester1: 2:43pm
see gbeke. instead of helping quench d fire
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Atanda01: 2:43pm
It is well
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Anoruo(m): 2:45pm
ehya
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by darick1: 2:46pm
Lighthammer:
What a pity
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Iamwrath: 2:46pm
Wetin cause am?
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by GreatLibra: 2:47pm
God save us
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by marshalcarter: 2:48pm
plss....sumone help me with 2k pls....I need to get drugs...plsss....anybody plsss
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Lisaint(m): 2:48pm
Dont just stand dere to snap
cal FIRE BRIGAGE nd Lasema
ahh
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by NameChecker: 2:50pm
Buhari Again!!!
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Blurryface(m): 2:52pm
Opposite Lagos State House and very close to Atlantic Ocean but still no help.

1 Like

Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by dayleke(m): 2:56pm
Igbese re o!!!!!
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by 2shur: 3:02pm
can anything good eva come out from lagos.
so so bad news upandan.
if its not a burning dead car on the express
it wud be a fallen trailer or lorry or dangote truck accident shiit
or how army is beating up someone
or police harrassing african china
or one chance robbery.
local yahoo.
i mean lag is filled with too many miscreants
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Adesiji77: 3:06pm
This is becoming too frequent on Lagos roads angry
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Madeu(m): 3:10pm
figure007:
And your busy taking pictures instead of trying to help quench the fire ... At least there are sands around or just make attempt .... I think we have problem nowadays because of what we want to post on medias.... God have mercy on us all

You don't sound sensible. You quench fire with equipment.

Only fight a fire if:

The fire is small and contained
You are safe from toxic smoke
You have a means of escape
Your instincts tell you it's OK
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by richeeyo(m): 3:10pm
manchester1:
see gbeke. instead of helping quench d fire

Quench watin
Something way be like sa na missile hit am

1 Like

Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by GreenMavro: 3:12pm
angry
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Mrsufarguw: 3:20pm
Fire
Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by buchilino(m): 3:22pm
I BET IT'S EITHER DANFO OR FARAGON

(0) (1) (Reply)

Did You Ever Imagined The World Without Nigeria? / Austria Student Visa. / Study And Work In Usa

Viewing this topic: Bonzoker(m), nefertitiram, kings09(m), murphy02, bobbybiggs(m), nodimples, opius, olak4gold(m), Unbeliever(m), pinkhill(f), calyto, kollysnut(m), shenaxy, rexfada(m), Tlaw01(m), davidcolecole, ytunes89, Austinoiz(m), moffat(m), adeco2, Jidefido(m), supermuyi, africanb(m), Clakyvip and 62 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.