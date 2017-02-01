₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 2:22pm
Below are photos of a car which is currently burning opposite Lagos State House, Marina, Lagos
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/car-goes-into-flame-in-lagosphotos.html?m=1
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by slimthugchimee(f): 2:23pm
hope nobody got or gets hurt
the whole place looks diserted
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 2:33pm
How come?
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by dotuna3(m): 2:34pm
Gbesere oooo
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by TheArticleNG(m): 2:40pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS BELOW
http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/car-on-fire-opposite-lagos-state-house.html
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Lighthammer: 2:40pm
What a pity
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by baski92(m): 2:40pm
Na sign say there village people dey follow the driver, hope no life was lost
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 2:41pm
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by tommykiwi(m): 2:41pm
Ok
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by figure007: 2:41pm
And your busy taking pictures instead of trying to help quench the fire ... At least there are sands around or just make attempt .... I think we have problem nowadays because of what we want to post on medias.... God have mercy on us all
2 Likes
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by KingSarzy: 2:41pm
Ehya.... Dooh aha
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by gentlejay007(m): 2:42pm
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by biggz82: 2:43pm
On my way 2 put out d fire
Hang on
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by manchester1: 2:43pm
see gbeke. instead of helping quench d fire
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Atanda01: 2:43pm
It is well
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Anoruo(m): 2:45pm
ehya
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by darick1: 2:46pm
Lighthammer:
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Iamwrath: 2:46pm
Wetin cause am?
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by GreatLibra: 2:47pm
God save us
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by marshalcarter: 2:48pm
plss....sumone help me with 2k pls....I need to get drugs...plsss....anybody plsss
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Lisaint(m): 2:48pm
Dont just stand dere to snap
cal FIRE BRIGAGE nd Lasema
ahh
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by NameChecker: 2:50pm
Buhari Again!!!
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Blurryface(m): 2:52pm
Opposite Lagos State House and very close to Atlantic Ocean but still no help.
1 Like
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by dayleke(m): 2:56pm
Igbese re o!!!!!
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by 2shur: 3:02pm
can anything good eva come out from lagos.
so so bad news upandan.
if its not a burning dead car on the express
it wud be a fallen trailer or lorry or dangote truck accident shiit
or how army is beating up someone
or police harrassing african china
or one chance robbery.
local yahoo.
i mean lag is filled with too many miscreants
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Adesiji77: 3:06pm
This is becoming too frequent on Lagos roads
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Madeu(m): 3:10pm
figure007:
You don't sound sensible. You quench fire with equipment.
Only fight a fire if:
The fire is small and contained
You are safe from toxic smoke
You have a means of escape
Your instincts tell you it's OK
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by richeeyo(m): 3:10pm
manchester1:
Quench watin
Something way be like sa na missile hit am
1 Like
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by GreenMavro: 3:12pm
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by Mrsufarguw: 3:20pm
Fire
|Re: Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) by buchilino(m): 3:22pm
I BET IT'S EITHER DANFO OR FARAGON
