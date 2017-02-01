Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Car on Fire Opposite Lagos State House, Marina (Photos) (5827 Views)

Source: Below are photos of a car which is currently burning opposite Lagos State House, Marina, LagosSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/car-goes-into-flame-in-lagosphotos.html?m=1

hope nobody got or gets hurt





the whole place looks diserted

How come?

Gbesere oooo

SEE MORE PHOTOS BELOW



http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/car-on-fire-opposite-lagos-state-house.html

What a pity

Na sign say there village people dey follow the driver, hope no life was lost

And your busy taking pictures instead of trying to help quench the fire ... At least there are sands around or just make attempt .... I think we have problem nowadays because of what we want to post on medias.... God have mercy on us all 2 Likes

Ehya.... Dooh aha

On my way 2 put out d fire







Hang on

see gbeke. instead of helping quench d fire

It is well

ehya

Lighthammer:

What a pity

Wetin cause am?

God save us

Dont just stand dere to snap

cal FIRE BRIGAGE nd Lasema

ahh

Buhari Again!!!

Opposite Lagos State House and very close to Atlantic Ocean but still no help. 1 Like

Igbese re o!!!!!

can anything good eva come out from lagos.

so so bad news upandan.

if its not a burning dead car on the express

it wud be a fallen trailer or lorry or dangote truck accident shiit

or how army is beating up someone

or police harrassing african china

or one chance robbery.

local yahoo.

i mean lag is filled with too many miscreants

This is becoming too frequent on Lagos roads

figure007:

And your busy taking pictures instead of trying to help quench the fire ... At least there are sands around or just make attempt .... I think we have problem nowadays because of what we want to post on medias.... God have mercy on us all

You don't sound sensible. You quench fire with equipment.



Only fight a fire if:



The fire is small and contained

You are safe from toxic smoke

You have a means of escape

manchester1:

see gbeke. instead of helping quench d fire

Quench watin

Something way be like sa na missile hit am Quench watinSomething way be like sa na missile hit am 1 Like

Fire