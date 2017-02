Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / EFCC Arraigns 3 Men And A Woman For $1 Million Fraud (Photos) (8366 Views)

Nursing Mother Arrested For 3.7Million Fraud (photos) / 3 Men Arrested For Gang-raping Woman While Boyfriend Watch / EFCC Arrests ‘pastor’ For N200m Fraud (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

4 arraigned for crude oil fraud



All plead not guilty



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday February 8, 2017 arraigned the quartet of Umar Audu Bida, Truth Igogori, Ifenyinwa Nwankwesiri and Ogechukwu Obaji before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja on a 9-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of $1million (one million US dollars).





The accused were arraigned alongside four companies: Universal Contractors, Lambda Energy Services Limited, Double Wonder Concept Limited, and ICS Energy Services Limited.





Bida and his co-accused sometimes in 2014 allegedly conspired to defraud one Donald Latella of North Park LLC of $1million under the pretext of supplying about two million barrels of Bonny Light Crude Oil.











The offence contravenes Section 8 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.





Count 2 of the charge reads:

That you, Umaru Audu Bida, Truth Igogori, Ifenyinwa Nwankwesiri, Ogechukwu Obaji, Universal Contractors, Lambda Energy Services LTD, Double Wonder Concept LTD, and ICS Energy Services LTD and others now at large, sometime in 2014, within the Judicial Division of the Federal High Court of Nigeria attempted to obtain the sum of $1,000,000.00 (One million United States Dollars) from Donald Latella of North Park LLC under the false pretence of supplying about 2 million Barrels of Bonny Light Crude Oil which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section Section 8 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act”.





The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge.





Upon their pleas, counsel to the EFCC, Onjefu Obe, asked the court for a date to present his witnesses and for the accused to be remanded in prison custody pending trial.





However, Ammeh O. Ammeh representing 1st and 5th defendants and R. O. Attabo standing for 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th defendants, through oral applications prayed the court to admit their clients to bail.





Justice Nyako held that the court was a court of record and asked the defence to make their applications formal.

The judge, thereafter, adjourned to Thursday, February 16, 2017, for hearing of the bail application and ordered that the accused persons to be remanded in prison custody.



http://politicsngr.com/efcc-arraigns-3-men-one-woman-1-million-fraud-photos/

Q

NCAN how far 2 Likes

hmmmm.... court of the rich

For a this recession?guys don hammer oo.

barayi

;DHy

Umar Audu Bida, Truth Igogori, Ifenyinwa Nwankwesiri and Ogechukwu Obaji



Partnership toh bad 3 Likes

Terrible

G

Their fate would be known in due time

Hmm





http://aksmedia.com.ng/unilag/ Sex Video Of Final year student of Unilag got leaked (watch and download) link below

Corruption in Nigeria is like Suya and Onions 2 Likes

Ipob and Fulani Herdsmen in collabo 6 Likes

Came in to check names and I wasn't surprised, just love the collaboration... 1 Like

gulfer:

NCAN how far Na dem, the flat headed an chest beating idiots Na dem, the flat headed an chest beating idiots

The money show for their body sha

Just came to check names---FLAT HEAD IPOD/Biafra represented here 5 Likes

But how do these people convince oyinbos to pay such large amounts. Didn't the buyer make enough findings?

Dem still give them kusin sia to take siddon. If na 10 Naira dem tif now na ground dem for siddon.

Advance fee fraud

Awon ti Wire Wire

2 million barrels of crude oil for just USD1 Million?

The foreigner is the real thief. He fell for the scam as a result of greed. He wanna buy 2 barrels of crude oil for $1. 2 Likes

make una go enjoy watery beans small[color=#990000][/color] Eya I pity this old man,but you should have think of it b4 actingmake una go enjoy watery beans small[color=#990000][/color]

I rushed in to check names but was dissapointed because what I saw is a collabor.

drug dealers region featuring their enemy

am dissapointed as ovbiedo. so dissapointed as Benin boy

The EFCC is one of the best thing that ever happened to Nigeria. This country was entirely sold out during the last regime

C their suspicious faces

dabrake:

2 million barrels of crude oil for just USD1 Million?

The foreigner is the real thief. He fell for the scam as a result of greed. He wanna buy 2 barrels of crude oil for $1.



I don't know why you guys just like to jump into conclusions. There's no where in the write up where it states that the foreigner wants to buy 2 million barrels of crude for $1m. Plus if you ever have any clues about oil deals, you'd know that it's most likely that the $1m was posted as Performance Bond, which is the most common scam in oil deals I don't know why you guys just like to jump into conclusions. There's no where in the write up where it states that the foreigner wants to buy 2 million barrels of crude for $1m. Plus if you ever have any clues about oil deals, you'd know that it's most likely that the $1m was posted as Performance Bond, which is the most common scam in oil deals 1 Like