|Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 4:59pm
An accident along the Lagos - Ibadan expressway has left 11 people injured
The tragedy occurred when a Honda CRV collided with a Danfo bus.
They accident victims have since been rushed to the hospital.
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/11-people-injured-in-ghastly-accident.html
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 5:11pm
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 5:13pm
Too many accidents these days and it's not even "mber" month.
R the drivers driving on empty stomach?
#Recession
2 Likes
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by marshalcarter: 5:34pm
wish the injured quick recovery
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by josephine123: 5:56pm
dats serious ooo
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 6:12pm
Wish them quick recovery .
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by bhouze(m): 6:13pm
hmmm nothing is in this life RIP to the dead
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by wizzlyd(m): 6:13pm
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by jomboliski(m): 6:13pm
Is well wish them quick recovery there shall be no loss
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 6:13pm
God save us
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by Mrsugobest: 6:13pm
Lord save them
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by TheArticleNG(m): 6:13pm
God oooo
SEE MORE PHOTOS OF THEM AND THE VIDEO HERE
thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/video-pics-tragic-accident-along-ibadan.html
Eyah....
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by olasmith10(m): 6:14pm
Thisis2raw:
No one died na
1 Like
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by olasmith10(m): 6:14pm
Moreoffaith:
Haba...seems u didn't even read..no one died!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by EMIOMOADEOYE: 6:16pm
All this danfos wey go just dey enter lane anyhow.
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by Tazmode(m): 6:19pm
Motorists should be more careful on the roads, driving is not a competition, it is pointless if you're driving recklessly and wind up dead in an accident while your destination would be there waiting
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 6:21pm
Most of those buses plying Lagos-Ibadan route should be srapped.
They re mobile coffins
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by Onyochejohn(f): 6:27pm
bhouze:none has bn confirm dead yet na
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by amdoyin82(m): 6:27pm
May God heal them.
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by Laive(m): 6:34pm
At least injuries are better than total loss of lives. Injuries will surely get healed... May the Lord be their strength.
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 6:34pm
I wish them quick recovery.
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 6:35pm
bhouze:
That's what happens when you don't read before commenting.
No one died!
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by nabegibeg: 6:35pm
Thank God no lives was lost
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by mcfynest(m): 6:39pm
This should be mowe axis
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by princeakins(m): 6:42pm
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 6:42pm
Thank God no life was lost. Wishing the injured quick recovery.
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by weirdgf: 6:43pm
That's horrible
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by ekmike(m): 7:00pm
God save us all. speedy recovery to the casualties
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by cardoctor(m): 7:04pm
Naija dey make me fear
|Re: Tragic Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 11 People Injured (Photos) by COMPAQ(m): 7:08pm
The road is too good now people are over speeding. If we say commercial vehicles should use speed limiting devices now, Nigerians will be the first to castigate it. We don't know what we want in this country really!! Typical Nigerians don't want to go left or right. When you then ask them if they'd like to stand still they will tell you No!!
