Motorists should be more careful on the roads, driving is not a competition, it is pointless if you're driving recklessly and wind up dead in an accident while your destination would be there waiting

The road is too good now people are over speeding. If we say commercial vehicles should use speed limiting devices now, Nigerians will be the first to castigate it. We don't know what we want in this country really!! Typical Nigerians don't want to go left or right. When you then ask them if they'd like to stand still they will tell you No!!