Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by Kenshinmunac: 8:25pm
fellow gurus in the house, una good evening o.
I bought a new laptop today with Windows 10 pro OS.
I subbed 2gb on my mtn, connected hotspot to my lap and started surfing on the laptop immidiately.
About 30 mins later I just decided to check my data balance only to discover 720 mb left (i didn't download anything o, just normal surfing) I even disabled the auto updates and tried again with a modem, re subbed again this time 1 gb, not up to 20 mins the data is exhausted!!
The laptop is crazy, it drinks data like it's nothing, I no offend any body to deserve this o , please what can I do guys I have already disabled software updates but still the same issue!!! ! ..
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by Theyveedo(m): 8:28pm
What brand of laptop?
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by Henry22(m): 8:30pm
off ur windows automatic update and thank me later
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by Kenshinmunac: 8:32pm
Theyveedo:
Hp Pavilion dv6
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by Kenshinmunac: 8:33pm
Henry22:
Bro have done that already still the same poo, it's like if I open one page it's 20mb
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by sonofLuci(m): 8:54pm
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by Okikiade(m): 9:07pm
Windows Apps are running underground with updates & news! Use Cortana wizard to disable them all!
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by themonk(m): 10:01pm
You need to disable windows update from command prompt.
Type "cmd" on your start button to search for command prompt. Make sure you open the command prompt with administrative privileges by right-clicking and then selecting open as administrator.
Follow the link below to complete the process. Thank me later.
https://www.google.com.ng/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=http://computerstepbystep.com/windows_update_service.html&ved=0ahUKEwjTxuqms4HSAhUmIsAKHX01Dl0QFggbMAE&usg=AFQjCNGUuI5eIoGE3wHCV4CAYa1vXyXesQ&sig2=JFU2xNK9vW9ZM129ShRJig
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by COvo(m): 10:01pm
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by Deeypeey(m): 10:01pm
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by oriflamebaby1(f): 10:01pm
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by Flexherbal(m): 10:01pm
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:02pm
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by josephine123: 10:02pm
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by MutantMetahuman: 10:02pm
You cannot stop auto update on window 10..
Window 10 will force you to download update.. It's crazy and a lot of people have been complaining about it.
Any hoo,
Lemme teach you this simple trick that will save you your data.
Go to the WiFi settings on your system, chose the current modem you are using, set it as metered network. No more unnecessary background update
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by Candycrusher(m): 10:02pm
You bought a fulani laptop. It drinks data like fulanis drink blood
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:02pm
You can stop auto updates on Windows 10 by altering the registers. Its a really complex process. So the easier thing to do is wen u connect go to advance options under ur wifi settings and set as metered connection. That should solve ur problem
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by DJEhimond(m): 10:03pm
Na so Windows 10 they chop data and they are mostly for updates. And just so you know, you cannot stop automatic update on most versions of Win 10. Most of its updates are critical such that your laptop might just start behaving funny if you choose not to update.
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by omokoladele(m): 10:03pm
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by princeonx: 10:03pm
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by Genes1s: 10:03pm
Change ur network type to 2G/Edge,its gonna reduce ur browsing speed though, den disable unnecessary pop ups via ur browser, u can also change the image quality to low.
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by daamazing(m): 10:03pm
Kenshinmunac:forget all this one's telling you update, if you're on Windows 10, first open windows store, you should find apps been updated in the background, click on the top right arrow before search bar, cancel all downloads. or open settings, click on update and security, click on update, it's the first on the list, cancel it
cheers!
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by Onyijeff(m): 10:03pm
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by olaolulazio(m): 10:04pm
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by chris6flash: 10:04pm
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by DirtyGold: 10:04pm
On a serious note, if disabling all automatic updates doesn't work, I'm afraid you will have to buy sufficient data to get through the updates at once so you can rest.
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by bettercreature(m): 10:04pm
Disconnect the hotspot and thank me later
Hotspot always load videos adverts underground and many other pages
You also have to stop auto-update
And make sure the hard drive is not making noise
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by tommykiwi(m): 10:05pm
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by cocaineaddict(m): 10:05pm
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by slapacha: 10:07pm
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by bet9ja(m): 10:08pm
Your best option is to downgrade it to win 7 or 8 and come back here to praise me later
Re: Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) by peteredo: 10:08pm
Google how to disable update on win10 dat shud help
