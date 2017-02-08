Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Computers / Crazy Laptop Won't Stop Draining My Data (help!!!!!!) (4040 Views)

I bought a new laptop today with Windows 10 pro OS.



I subbed 2gb on my mtn, connected hotspot to my lap and started surfing on the laptop immidiately.



About 30 mins later I just decided to check my data balance only to discover 720 mb left (i didn't download anything o, just normal surfing) I even disabled the auto updates and tried again with a modem, re subbed again this time 1 gb, not up to 20 mins the data is exhausted!!





The laptop is crazy, it drinks data like it's nothing, I no offend any body to deserve this o , please what can I do guys I have already disabled software updates but still the same issue!!! ! ..



What brand of laptop?

off ur windows automatic update and thank me later 3 Likes

Hp Pavilion dv6

Bro have done that already still the same poo, it's like if I open one page it's 20mb





Windows Apps are running underground with updates & news! Use Cortana wizard to disable them all! 1 Like



Type "cmd" on your start button to search for command prompt. Make sure you open the command prompt with administrative privileges by right-clicking and then selecting open as administrator.

Follow the link below to complete the process. Thank me later.

You need to disable windows update from command prompt. Type "cmd" on your start button to search for command prompt. Make sure you open the command prompt with administrative privileges by right-clicking and then selecting open as administrator. Follow the link below to complete the process.



You cannot stop auto update on window 10..

Window 10 will force you to download update.. It's crazy and a lot of people have been complaining about it.





Any hoo,

Lemme teach you this simple trick that will save you your data.



Go to the WiFi settings on your system, chose the current modem you are using, set it as metered network. No more unnecessary background update

You bought a fulani laptop. It drinks data like fulanis drink blood

You can stop auto updates on Windows 10 by altering the registers. Its a really complex process. So the easier thing to do is wen u connect go to advance options under ur wifi settings and set as metered connection. That should solve ur problem

Na so Windows 10 they chop data and they are mostly for updates. And just so you know, you cannot stop automatic update on most versions of Win 10. Most of its updates are critical such that your laptop might just start behaving funny if you choose not to update.





Change ur network type to 2G/Edge,its gonna reduce ur browsing speed though, den disable unnecessary pop ups via ur browser, u can also change the image quality to low.

forget all this one's telling you update, if you're on Windows 10, first open windows store, you should find apps been updated in the background, click on the top right arrow before search bar, cancel all downloads. or open settings, click on update and security, click on update, it's the first on the list, cancel it

forget all this one's telling you update, if you're on Windows 10, first open windows store, you should find apps been updated in the background, click on the top right arrow before search bar, cancel all downloads. or open settings, click on update and security, click on update, it's the first on the list, cancel it

On a serious note, if disabling all automatic updates doesn't work, I'm afraid you will have to buy sufficient data to get through the updates at once so you can rest.



Disconnect the hotspot and thank me later

Hotspot always load videos adverts underground and many other pages

You also have to stop auto-update

And make sure the hard drive is not making noise

Your best option is to downgrade it to win 7 or 8 and come back here to praise me later