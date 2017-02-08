₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,576 members, 3,354,289 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 11:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit (5855 Views)
Tenants Flee House After 10 Co-tenants Died In Two Years (photo) / Abuja: Many Houses, No Tenants • Changing Face Of A Federal Capital / Frustrated Tenants Print Poster For Their Landlord (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by whizqueen(f): 8:30pm
This is going to be on hell of a long post. Please read and bear with me. I'm writing on behalf of someone who happens to be my bestie and her mom is like my mom too.
So bestie's mom is a civil servant that earns on monthly basis, she took loan severally to build herself a house located in ogun state. With plenty of pains, starvation and hunger she finally completed 4 flats of two bedrooms each after like 10 years. Ever since the building has been ready she has never for once enjoyed steady flow of rentals her tenants, it's either they are unable to pay and get kicked out or the new tenant comes up with a story of how his business went bad.
The house has been ready for not less than 6 years now with various categories of tenants. Mom is really sad and decided to hand over to a caretaker, the caretaker suggested that all old tenant be sent out and fresh new people taken in. The debt of some of the old tenants was up to 2 years oo. For one particular guy who happened to be a colleague of my friends' mom , his own debt is up to 3 years without single pay. He keeps coming up with rooster and bull stories. The idea of the caretaker was that mom holds a meeting with the tenants and tells them that she sold the house to someone and that the old tenants should move out as per they don't kuku have rent in advance. The meeting was held a lawyer was called and quit notice was served to those tenants giving them 6 months.
Now the issue is 6 months lapsed with 3 month on top of it. Meaning for going to 3 years for some tenants no pay and she hasn't gotten paid for 3 years by any of the 4 flats. Salary isn't steady again, debt has risen and bills has skyrocketted. My friends' mom seriously and badly needs money. The supposed caretaker and Lawyer isn't handling the issue like they should and our mommy is fed up. The caretaker keeps saying she should still hold on because if the matter is taken to court it might even take much longer than it has already. She keeps thinking about it daily and begin to get worried that it's not worth the stress building a house. These tenants are bunch of frustrating beings.
Is there a way to send those people out more quickly? Have you ever been in this situation and how did you handle it? What are the consequences of getting a court involved? Is there a better way of sorting this.
I need your opinions please mom dey worry too much. I tire biko
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by ghettowriter(m): 8:33pm
I learnt in such situations if the tenant refuses to vacate the house even after the expiry of the lease. In such a scenario the rent agreement will be sacrosanct. The rights of landlord and tenant will be governed by the rent agreement.
If the tenant refuses to vacate after the expiry of the lease then you may move to court and obtain an order of eviction against him. Non-payment of rent is also a ground on which the lease can be brought to a premature end by the landlord by moving to court and filing a case for eviction.
Rent will have to be paid by the tenant in the court once it is assessed by the court. Failure to comply with the order of paying the rent will invite immediate eviction.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by adesammy1(m): 8:36pm
I dey come but no wait for me o...maybe the person below me get better suggestion.
1 Like
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by Martino240(m): 9:01pm
Abeg who get charger for here?
2 Likes
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by Jonbosco89: 9:34pm
I personally think before you allow any tenant into your house there should be a written agreement of how the rents are to be paid. For example 6 - 12 months even more payments in advance or monthly payment in advance and also deposits in case of anything been destroyed in the apartments. There should be an agreement on eviction as well. If you have stubborn tenants, who claim he/she is too big to comply to the agreement, you also have to be stubborn. Get thugs from the street to evict them. The Landlord has to be very careful about the pretense that she sold the house on a written documents. Hmmmm, O'boy that is very dangerous even if the people concerned (pretend buyers) are her siblings, they can take it authentic and the poor Landlord concerned will loose her house. Get thugs from the street to evict them enough is enough. Is better she lock the place without tenants than people occupying without payments.
4 Likes
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by Omoluabi16(m): 9:40pm
whizqueen:Your friend's mother made a mistake and has not done enough. I assume she's not based in ogun state but she can still exercise her control. 3yrs??! and no pay, she dey run charity? some tenants are evil. I bet u they have money. get a competent lawyer and caretaker. involve the police. she may need to spend, but in the long run she'll get her house back. I get the feeling she is lenient.If you are not ruthless, some tenants won't let you reap from your investment.
If she lets her house again, there should be a caveat signed by both parties to avoid stories. Like the person above said, written agreement will solve this.You default, you F off. some go leave huge nepa bills behind, damaged things, e.t.c. 3years is too long!
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by josephine123: 9:44pm
1 Like
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by Seun(m): 9:45pm
She should hire a professional debt collector. They have all sorts of tricks such as planting "charms" to scare the debtors into paying up.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by Trapnews: 10:23pm
Let the tenants be jare abi this change nor reach una side? You will gat paid when Buhari comes back
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by RedRubberDucky(f): 10:24pm
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by ameezy(m): 10:25pm
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:25pm
That's why some landlord do juju to their house...try this with a fetish landlord ...na so so snake and scorpion go dey greet una for house
1 Like
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:25pm
She has to involve the police or take the legal route.
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by mayorkyzo(m): 10:26pm
She should just take a truck of sand and gravel in front of their entrance,call carpenter to remove d roof that u r doing renovation...that's how I evicted some of my tenants that refused to pay me...they packed out on their own...
13 Likes
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by Maydfourth: 10:26pm
Make she go put Jazz there
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by focus7: 10:27pm
.
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by u11ae1013: 10:27pm
is that all?
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by izzou(m): 10:27pm
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by 0955eb027(m): 10:28pm
Nna Nawa o..
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by Vickiweezy(m): 10:28pm
I dey hungry.
I no fit waste my little energy come dey read this long post.
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by OBAGADAFFI: 10:28pm
Jonbosco89:
This is the mistakes most landlords make.
They collect agreement fee without providing a professionally writing Agreement.
And smarter tenants take advantage of this lapse.
2 Likes
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by Rexphobia(m): 10:28pm
I have been in that shoes. It's just sad
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by chronique(m): 10:29pm
Next time, tell her to use the agreement that reads "fixed and certain". Under this agreement, the tenant is deemed to have rented the apartment just like a hotel rent per night, and is not entitled to any 3 or 6 months notice. Once the rent is expired, he or she has Max of a week to pack out and if he or she doesn't, you can apply to the court to recover your property from the tenant.
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:29pm
Some people are heartless o
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by firstolalekan(m): 10:30pm
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by megareal(f): 10:31pm
Seun:
I agree here. The threat of 'charm' propelled one stubborn tenant with two years rent arrears to pay up his rent the same day. He vacated within a week without being evicted.
1 Like
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by Dreamwaker(m): 10:31pm
Carry them to arbitrary court. They will pay for everyday owed.
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by ZeroTolerance: 10:31pm
There are many ways to kill thise rats.
Frustrate them out.
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by izzy4shizzy(m): 10:31pm
Ok
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by Vizzim(m): 10:31pm
Similar issue happened to a man i know. The solution i can provide is tell ur friends mom to be strict my dear most tenants can stay in Ur house 4 years building their own apartment and telling u no money. They need eviction but it won't be good because the money owed might not be recovered. I suggest u get a good lawyer, involved the court definitely to get the money back the court av got to give the sanction.
|Re: Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit by Omagago(m): 10:31pm
Make she try Juju
The Portharcourt Block Of Flats / I Have Mini Flat, 2bedrooms, 3 Bedrooms,to Let At Agege, Ogba With Cheap Price / The Norther Foreshore Project (electrical, Cctv, Dstv, Access Control, Speakers.
Viewing this topic: SIRKAY98(m), labdeck50, Bishop(m), dominicnuel(m), Olumoze(m), scarter75, StoneColdBiceps(m), autotrader2, tomiwa20(m), whizqueen(f), konfused, sirusX(m), passwelle, bryght4u(m), sonnie10, maggdon(m), dayo20002002, deji15, jsnow90, amacastel, Firstlieutenant(m), Alhajikinky(m), micfoley, Maravilla, geonath(m), Beno3, rouge007, Marthaodion(f), odamaken(m), SouthWestBlood(m), cycline404(m), Dshepherdboy, rekkie(f), ceejaysimple(m), narrowpathy(m), Kunle28, x2lambo(m), OCTAVO, oluseyioba(m), ayili, tejpot(m), Towncrier247, Wallie(m), sheriff777(m), Jerryjohnson(m), visita(m), Chudymario, rydow(m), mebad(m), BOUNTYDOG(m), Ibman and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11