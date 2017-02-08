Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Bitter Experience Of A Landlord Whose Tenants Refused To Pay 3 Yrs Rent Or Quit (5855 Views)

Tenants Flee House After 10 Co-tenants Died In Two Years (photo) / Abuja: Many Houses, No Tenants • Changing Face Of A Federal Capital / Frustrated Tenants Print Poster For Their Landlord (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

This is going to be on hell of a long post. Please read and bear with me. I'm writing on behalf of someone who happens to be my bestie and her mom is like my mom too.



So bestie's mom is a civil servant that earns on monthly basis, she took loan severally to build herself a house located in ogun state. With plenty of pains, starvation and hunger she finally completed 4 flats of two bedrooms each after like 10 years. Ever since the building has been ready she has never for once enjoyed steady flow of rentals her tenants, it's either they are unable to pay and get kicked out or the new tenant comes up with a story of how his business went bad.



The house has been ready for not less than 6 years now with various categories of tenants. Mom is really sad and decided to hand over to a caretaker, the caretaker suggested that all old tenant be sent out and fresh new people taken in. The debt of some of the old tenants was up to 2 years oo. For one particular guy who happened to be a colleague of my friends' mom , his own debt is up to 3 years without single pay. He keeps coming up with rooster and bull stories. The idea of the caretaker was that mom holds a meeting with the tenants and tells them that she sold the house to someone and that the old tenants should move out as per they don't kuku have rent in advance. The meeting was held a lawyer was called and quit notice was served to those tenants giving them 6 months.





Now the issue is 6 months lapsed with 3 month on top of it. Meaning for going to 3 years for some tenants no pay and she hasn't gotten paid for 3 years by any of the 4 flats. Salary isn't steady again, debt has risen and bills has skyrocketted. My friends' mom seriously and badly needs money. The supposed caretaker and Lawyer isn't handling the issue like they should and our mommy is fed up. The caretaker keeps saying she should still hold on because if the matter is taken to court it might even take much longer than it has already. She keeps thinking about it daily and begin to get worried that it's not worth the stress building a house. These tenants are bunch of frustrating beings.



Is there a way to send those people out more quickly? Have you ever been in this situation and how did you handle it? What are the consequences of getting a court involved? Is there a better way of sorting this.



I need your opinions please mom dey worry too much. I tire biko

I learnt in such situations if the tenant refuses to vacate the house even after the expiry of the lease. In such a scenario the rent agreement will be sacrosanct. The rights of landlord and tenant will be governed by the rent agreement.



If the tenant refuses to vacate after the expiry of the lease then you may move to court and obtain an order of eviction against him. Non-payment of rent is also a ground on which the lease can be brought to a premature end by the landlord by moving to court and filing a case for eviction.



Rent will have to be paid by the tenant in the court once it is assessed by the court. Failure to comply with the order of paying the rent will invite immediate eviction. 6 Likes 1 Share

I dey come but no wait for me o...maybe the person below me get better suggestion. 1 Like

Abeg who get charger for here? 2 Likes

I personally think before you allow any tenant into your house there should be a written agreement of how the rents are to be paid. For example 6 - 12 months even more payments in advance or monthly payment in advance and also deposits in case of anything been destroyed in the apartments. There should be an agreement on eviction as well. If you have stubborn tenants, who claim he/she is too big to comply to the agreement, you also have to be stubborn. Get thugs from the street to evict them. The Landlord has to be very careful about the pretense that she sold the house on a written documents. Hmmmm, O'boy that is very dangerous even if the people concerned (pretend buyers) are her siblings, they can take it authentic and the poor Landlord concerned will loose her house. Get thugs from the street to evict them enough is enough. Is better she lock the place without tenants than people occupying without payments. 4 Likes

whizqueen:

This is going to be on hell of a long post. Please read and bear with me. I'm writing on behalf of someone who happens to be my bestie and her mom is like my mom too.



So bestie's mom is a civil servant that earns on monthly basis, she took loan severally to build herself a house located in ogun state. With plenty of pains, starvation and hunger she finally completed 4 flats of two bedrooms each after like 10 years. Ever since the building has been ready she has never for once enjoyed steady flow of rentals her tenants, it's either they are unable to pay and get kicked out or the new tenant comes up with a story of how his business went bad.



The house has been ready for not less than 6 years now with various categories of tenants. Mom is really sad and decided to hand over to a caretaker, the caretaker suggested that all old tenant be sent out and fresh new people taken in. The debt of some of the old tenants was up to 2 years oo. For one particular guy who happened to be a colleague of my friends' mom , his own debt is up to 3 years without single pay. He keeps coming up with rooster and bull stories. The idea of the caretaker was that mom holds a meeting with the tenants and tells them that she sold the house to someone and that the old tenants should move out as per they don't kuku have rent in advance. The meeting was held a lawyer was called and quit notice was served to those tenants giving them 6 months.





Now the issue is 6 months lapsed with 3 month on top of it. Meaning for going to 3 years for some tenants no pay and she hasn't gotten paid for 3 years by any of the 4 flats. Salary isn't steady again, debt has risen and bills has skyrocketted. My friends' mom seriously and badly needs money. The supposed caretaker and Lawyer isn't handling the issue like they should and our mommy is fed up. The caretaker keeps saying she should still hold on because if the matter is taken to court it might even take much longer than it has already. She keeps thinking about it daily and begin to get worried that it's not worth the stress building a house. These tenants are bunch of frustrating beings.



Is there a way to send those people out more quickly? Have you ever been in this situation and how did you handle it? What are the consequences of getting a court involved? Is there a better way of sorting this.



I need your opinions please mom dey worry too much. I tire biko



Mods please help me get more views,, mynd44 lalasticlala seun Your friend's mother made a mistake and has not done enough. I assume she's not based in ogun state but she can still exercise her control. 3yrs??! and no pay, she dey run charity? some tenants are evil. I bet u they have money. get a competent lawyer and caretaker. involve the police. she may need to spend, but in the long run she'll get her house back. I get the feeling she is lenient.If you are not ruthless, some tenants won't let you reap from your investment.



If she lets her house again, there should be a caveat signed by both parties to avoid stories. Like the person above said, written agreement will solve this.You default, you F off. some go leave huge nepa bills behind, damaged things, e.t.c. 3years is too long! Your friend's mother made a mistake and has not done enough. I assume she's not based in ogun state but she can still exercise her control. 3yrs??! and no pay, she dey run charity? some tenants are evil. I bet u they have money. get a competent lawyer and caretaker. involve the police. she may need to spend, but in the long run she'll get her house back. I get the feeling she is lenient.If you are not ruthless, some tenants won't let you reap from your investment.If she lets her house again, there should be a caveat signed by both parties to avoid stories. Like the person above said, written agreement will solve this.You default, you F off. some go leave huge nepa bills behind, damaged things, e.t.c. 3years is too long!

WATCH HER WHINING IT LIKE A PROFESSIONAL PROSTITUTE



1 Like

She should hire a professional debt collector. They have all sorts of tricks such as planting "charms" to scare the debtors into paying up. 13 Likes 1 Share

Let the tenants be jare abi this change nor reach una side? You will gat paid when Buhari comes back 2 Likes 1 Share

That's why some landlord do juju to their house...try this with a fetish landlord ...na so so snake and scorpion go dey greet una for house 1 Like

She has to involve the police or take the legal route.

She should just take a truck of sand and gravel in front of their entrance,call carpenter to remove d roof that u r doing renovation...that's how I evicted some of my tenants that refused to pay me...they packed out on their own... 13 Likes

Make she go put Jazz there

.

is that all?

Nna Nawa o..

I dey hungry.

I no fit waste my little energy come dey read this long post.

Jonbosco89:

I personally think before you allow any tenant into your house there should be a written agreement of how the rents are to be paid. For example 6 - 12 months even more payments in advance or monthly payment in advance and also deposits in case of anything been destroyed in the apartments. There should be an agreement on eviction as well. If you have stubborn tenants, who claim he/she is too big to comply to the agreement, you also have to be stubborn. Get thugs from the street to evict them. The Landlord has to be very careful about the pretense that she sold the house on a written documents. Hmmmm, O'boy that is very dangerous even if the people concerned (pretend buyers) are her siblings, they can take it authentic and the poor Landlord concerned will loose her house. Get thugs from the street to evict them enough is enough. Is better she lock the place without tenants than people occupying without payments.



This is the mistakes most landlords make.

They collect agreement fee without providing a professionally writing Agreement.



And smarter tenants take advantage of this lapse. This is the mistakes most landlords make.They collect agreement fee without providing a professionally writing Agreement.And smarter tenants take advantage of this lapse. 2 Likes

I have been in that shoes. It's just sad

Next time, tell her to use the agreement that reads "fixed and certain". Under this agreement, the tenant is deemed to have rented the apartment just like a hotel rent per night, and is not entitled to any 3 or 6 months notice. Once the rent is expired, he or she has Max of a week to pack out and if he or she doesn't, you can apply to the court to recover your property from the tenant.

Some people are heartless o

Seun:

She should hire a professional debt collector. They have all sorts of tricks such as planting "charms" to scare the debtors into paying up.

I agree here. The threat of 'charm' propelled one stubborn tenant with two years rent arrears to pay up his rent the same day. He vacated within a week without being evicted. I agree here. The threat of 'charm' propelled one stubborn tenant with two years rent arrears to pay up his rent the same day. He vacated within a week without being evicted. 1 Like

Carry them to arbitrary court. They will pay for everyday owed.

There are many ways to kill thise rats.

Frustrate them out.

Ok

Similar issue happened to a man i know. The solution i can provide is tell ur friends mom to be strict my dear most tenants can stay in Ur house 4 years building their own apartment and telling u no money. They need eviction but it won't be good because the money owed might not be recovered. I suggest u get a good lawyer, involved the court definitely to get the money back the court av got to give the sanction.