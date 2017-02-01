₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dammy Krane To Host Mega Concert, Proves All Is Well Between Him & Wizkid by Towncrier247: 9:24pm On Feb 08
Nigerian pop sensation Dammy Krane has proven that he is a formidable force in the Naija music industry with his forthcoming concert where he has the support of his A-List colleagues.
Titled "The Amin Concert", artistes from Davido to Olamide, Timaya to the Iconic Tubaba and the legendary King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall A. K. A Kwam 1 and many other music stars are set storm the Ultima Studios, located at Funke Zainab Usman street, end of Admiralty way, Lekki Phase 1 on February 18.
Now, did we tell you that Mr. Eazi, the current Headies' Awards Next Rated act who is signed to Wizkid-owned Starboy Record label, is also one of the headliners of this concert?
This has finally put to rest the speculation that things have not been the same between Dammy Krane and Wizkid since their much publicised fall out last year.
Dammy Krane would have probably enlisted Wizkid as one of the performing acts on that day, but we are presuming the latter's recent tight schedules abroad could be responsible. However, it is heartwarming that Wizkid could release the biggest selling brand in the Starboy label after him to be on this show.
Meanwhile, If you think the only date to look forward to in February is the 14th (Valentine’s day), you are mistaken!
Dammy Krane, alongside your favourite Nigerian artistes are definitely set to light up Lagos on the 18th of February with intimidating line up of stars he is announcing for the #theaminconcert.
We can also confidently announce to you that the concert will also mark the launch of Dammy Krane’s ‘ The Amin Foundation’.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/dammy-krane-headlines-amin-concert.html
