|JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by habgito: 10:48am
Funke Akindele's husband, JJC Skillz took to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughter, Tamira as she turns 20 years today.
He shared the photo of her and wrote;
"Happy birthday to my darling daughter. @tamirabello 20 years ago I was given the best gift you came along and gave me focus and determination to be somebody that you can look up 2. Keep making me proud. #somebodylovesyou"
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/funke-akindeles-husband-jjc-skillz.html
https://instagram.com/p/BQSP6ZcjHpp/
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Imoy(m): 11:15am
Who is her mother?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Agadinho(m): 11:25am
No be today Jjc start to dey knack ooo Choi!
24 Likes
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by adedayoa2(f): 1:06pm
Hian!! 20!!!
4 Likes
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by kboycrew: 1:06pm
so?
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by orirebaby(f): 1:06pm
Na real wa
3 Likes
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by EdoNation(f): 1:06pm
WELL SHE DOES LOOK LIKE HER STEP MOTHER.......
HECK MOST YORUBA PPL LOOK ALIKE THO.....IN A WIERD WAY !
7 Likes
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Daslim180(m): 1:06pm
Lucky father..... HBD to her
1 Like
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by JOYOSITA(f): 1:06pm
Wawu
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Hotfella(m): 1:06pm
Clears throat...
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by NONNYG: 1:06pm
Imoy:Funke Akindele
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 1:06pm
Didn't no he has a daughter, where is her mum na
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Nizguy(m): 1:07pm
So this man has gotten a grow up gal before gotten married to Funk. Hmmmmm Funk sorry
1 Like
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by luvinhubby(m): 1:08pm
E remain small make him born his new wife, Funke, age mate.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by bestspoke: 1:08pm
adedayoa2:And funke's kids will call her what?
sister abi mummy
9 Likes
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Mr2kay2: 1:08pm
And dbanj dey still do koko master
7 Likes
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Larrykaysail(m): 1:08pm
Imoy:one woman,
4 Likes
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Nnky25(f): 1:08pm
So he don marry before.....hmmmm
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by WILLYBABS(m): 1:08pm
Larrykaysail:No eat wetin go purge u ooo...some turkey get skin disease b4 dem fry dem o, na because den fry am u nor knw
4 Likes
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by columbus007(m): 1:08pm
Dis dude is got a pretty chic
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Btruth: 1:08pm
Imoy:
1 Like
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Meeloreh(f): 1:09pm
The guy old Abi he quick enter that fatherhood thing.
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by GreenMavro: 1:09pm
so at 20years she never GH, abi her mavro never green? grin grin
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Arsasee(m): 1:09pm
bad nigga
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Larrykaysail(m): 1:09pm
This is a fried turkey, ready to eat, how old is JJC ?
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Loisemm(f): 1:10pm
Chai... 20! Funke....it is well.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 1:10pm
20 years!!!
Anyway, anything is possible in buhari regime
1 Like
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 1:10pm
Happy buffday to her
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Pprovost: 1:10pm
I guess it's Funke Akindele's destiny not to marry a man without child/children.
So skillz born @18?
1 Like
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by KayTash(m): 1:10pm
Who has her contact please?
1 Like
|Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 1:10pm
Jungle is finally maturing#
