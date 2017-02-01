₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,964 members, 3,355,348 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 02:36 PM

JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) (18503 Views)

JJC Skillz, D'banj And Don Jazzy Drinking Beer At A Joint In Throwback Photo / Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz In Military Outfits, Fans React (photos) / Sira Kante Celebrates Her 20th Birthday With Braless Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by habgito: 10:48am
Funke Akindele's husband, JJC Skillz took to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughter, Tamira as she turns 20 years today.


He shared the photo of her and wrote;

"Happy birthday to my darling daughter. @tamirabello 20 years ago I was given the best gift you came along and gave me focus and determination to be somebody that you can look up 2. Keep making me proud. #somebodylovesyou"


http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/funke-akindeles-husband-jjc-skillz.html

https://instagram.com/p/BQSP6ZcjHpp/

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Imoy(m): 11:15am
Who is her mother?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Agadinho(m): 11:25am
No be today Jjc start to dey knack ooo Choi!

24 Likes

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by adedayoa2(f): 1:06pm
Hian!! 20!!!

4 Likes

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by kboycrew: 1:06pm
so?
Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by orirebaby(f): 1:06pm
Na real wa

3 Likes

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by EdoNation(f): 1:06pm




WELL SHE DOES LOOK LIKE HER STEP MOTHER.......

HECK MOST YORUBA PPL LOOK ALIKE THO.....IN A WIERD WAY undecided!




7 Likes

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Daslim180(m): 1:06pm
Lucky father..... HBD to her

1 Like

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by JOYOSITA(f): 1:06pm
Wawu

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Hotfella(m): 1:06pm
Clears throat...
Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by NONNYG: 1:06pm
Imoy:
Who is her mother?
Funke Akindele

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 1:06pm
Didn't no he has a daughter, where is her mum na undecided
Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Nizguy(m): 1:07pm
So this man has gotten a grow up gal before gotten married to Funk. Hmmmmm Funk sorry grin

1 Like

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by luvinhubby(m): 1:08pm
E remain small make him born his new wife, Funke, age mate.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by bestspoke: 1:08pm
adedayoa2:
Hian!! 20!!!
And funke's kids will call her what?
sister abi mummy

9 Likes

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Mr2kay2: 1:08pm
And dbanj dey still do koko master

7 Likes

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Larrykaysail(m): 1:08pm
Imoy:
Who is her mother?
one woman, shocked

4 Likes

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Nnky25(f): 1:08pm
So he don marry before.....hmmmm
Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by WILLYBABS(m): 1:08pm
Larrykaysail:
This is a fried turkey, ready to eat, how old is JJC ?
No eat wetin go purge u ooo...some turkey get skin disease b4 dem fry dem o, na because den fry am u nor knw

4 Likes

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by columbus007(m): 1:08pm
Dis dude is got a pretty chic grin
Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Btruth: 1:08pm
Imoy:
Who is her mother?

1 Like

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Meeloreh(f): 1:09pm
The guy old Abi he quick enter that fatherhood thing.
Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by GreenMavro: 1:09pm
wink

so at 20years she never GH, abi her mavro never green? grin grin
Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Arsasee(m): 1:09pm
bad nigga
Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Larrykaysail(m): 1:09pm
This is a fried turkey, ready to eat, how old is JJC ?
Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Loisemm(f): 1:10pm
Chai... 20! Funke....it is well.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 1:10pm
20 years!!!
Anyway, anything is possible in buhari regime undecided

1 Like

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 1:10pm
Happy buffday to her
Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Pprovost: 1:10pm
I guess it's Funke Akindele's destiny not to marry a man without child/children.

So skillz born @18? cool

1 Like

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by KayTash(m): 1:10pm
Who has her contact please?

1 Like

Re: JJC Skillz Celebrates His Daughter, Tamira Bello's 20th Birthday (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 1:10pm
Jungle is finally maturing#

(0) (1) (Reply)

UNIBEN Campus Connect Tour (Pictures) / The Most Beautiful Actress In Nollywood / Shocking!! Serena Williams Strips Na.ked With Her Friend At Beach Side (PHOTOS)

Viewing this topic: deecute, smashad(m), yansky(m), 2kaybiel(m), kayusekay(m), tattesco(m), Gratia(f), notI, Joebaz4real, spokesboy, Doughyeenbae(f), asaju10(m), olawaleplus(m), canah01(m), freshcvvs, dotcile28, djeneba, Stevoohlicent(m), Mhizkel(f), lizzb, chrisadigwe, olenime(m), macphilip, randomperson, C4na, kayemdy, enny4real23(m), abysirius(m), 9jaAmerican, erinolu(m), bullabong, olobemotors(m), Maj196(m), morgist(m), wintergrn(m), presidentpikin, uscofield, Arsenalholic(m), Olatoke007(m), saintegs(m), orlarbissy(f), fredoricko, okeoghene4real(f), abbeYhart(m), greatp80, yemikush and 135 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.