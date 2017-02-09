₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fire Outbreak At Apolo Estate Kills One (Photos) by aminulive: 4:39pm
A fire incident that occurred in Apolo estate, Lagos has claimed the life of one person. The fire which engulfed a house in the estate was caused by a power surge.
Officials of the Lagos state emergency service arrived the scene soon enough to put off the inferno and rescue some other residents of the building.
Photos below;
http://politicsngr.com/fire-outbreak-apolo-estate-kills-one-photo/
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Apolo Estate Kills One (Photos) by chukstino: 5:07pm
Sorry
FP.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Apolo Estate Kills One (Photos) by MidolsStudent(m): 5:07pm
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Apolo Estate Kills One (Photos) by JojoArmani(m): 5:07pm
Sorry o o RIP
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Apolo Estate Kills One (Photos) by Category1: 5:07pm
T
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Apolo Estate Kills One (Photos) by Swyf(f): 5:07pm
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Apolo Estate Kills One (Photos) by jeromzy(m): 5:08pm
Na wa o
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Apolo Estate Kills One (Photos) by Manweyfitquarel(m): 5:08pm
Sad
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Apolo Estate Kills One (Photos) by Category1: 5:08pm
Rip
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Apolo Estate Kills One (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 5:08pm
Our project handlers should start incorporating firw prevention system like hydrants in these estates. I can't have an estate without a functional fire prevention system in place. You don't have to wait for the government's unserious fire service.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Apolo Estate Kills One (Photos) by dessey(m): 5:10pm
RIP to the dead, Lagos and Fire are like 5/6.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Apolo Estate Kills One (Photos) by beycity(m): 5:10pm
Kudos to the men of the Lagos State emergency service for curtailing the fire.
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Apolo Estate Kills One (Photos) by Funbii(f): 5:14pm
RIP
Building A Static Caravan / For Genuine Properties Please View / Land 4 Sale Opposite You.p.t.h,alakahia,portharcourt
