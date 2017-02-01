That's cool of him in the pix



[b]hello nairalanders, pls if u have any legit job I can do to make a living, pls help me out.Presently am dropping out of my HND program at Mapoly due to lack of fund for the skul fee. Pls am not here to beg for fund but only a job to move on, I was one of the victim of the popular ponzi scheme, I've worked for 2years to send myself back to skul, only for me to get hooked up with the ponzi scheme at the very last minute so I can afford my rent, after paying school fee, I ended up loosing all my savings worth over 160k. Now am dropping out of skul because of 51k skul fee. But I believe that God knows best. You can throw jabs at me I don't mind, all I want is Pls find me a job, not really necessary an office work, preferably weekly wages, I had nothing to move on with me now. If u are reading this, and U have a slot to engage me with Pls don't hesitate. I can work in any field if am been put through, I can travel if there is guarantee of accommodation

I have ND in Estate management with Upper credit.

This is my WhatsApp contact O7O 33266193, I stay in Abeokuta.

Thanks In anticipation.[/b] 3 Likes