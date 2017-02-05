₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,190 members, 3,356,105 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 10:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / First Digital Audio Visual Studio Launched In Ajegunle (Photos) (558 Views)
How About Monetizing Your Audio/visual So As You Release Your Content Online, / New Radio Station, Rave FM 91.7, Launched In Osogbo / See Hotel In Ajegunle Lagos Where Little Girls Dance For Men At Night (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|First Digital Audio Visual Studio Launched In Ajegunle (Photos) by Afro3: 7:43pm
There was excitement at one of the ancient cities of Lagos, Ajegunle as the first Digital Audio Visual Studio was officially opened for operation. The grand launch of the studio attracted some multi-media personalities and producers of events and music in the region and beyond
The well equipped studio boast of modern day digital instruments ranging from high grade mixer, recorder, cameras to light and sound equipments etc. Ajagunle city has produced some headline artists in the country and more talents still abound in the region. Speaking to cross section of reporters around, the project director of Nigeria Fashion TV and Multi- Media journalist of Zzini media, Mr Prince Ogaga Wowo said " it is indeed impressive to have this quality set up in this town, this would help the entertainment market now only here but Lagos in general"
http://ndigbo-online.blogspot.com.ng/2017/02/photos-first-digital-audio-visual.html?m=0
|Re: First Digital Audio Visual Studio Launched In Ajegunle (Photos) by Afro3: 7:47pm
More
|Re: First Digital Audio Visual Studio Launched In Ajegunle (Photos) by mickeyrova(m): 9:20pm
Nice one!
|Re: First Digital Audio Visual Studio Launched In Ajegunle (Photos) by slurryeye: 10:05pm
Ajegunle, the hub of natural talents in Nigeria
|Re: First Digital Audio Visual Studio Launched In Ajegunle (Photos) by akandry: 10:05pm
Nice
|Re: First Digital Audio Visual Studio Launched In Ajegunle (Photos) by hotspec(m): 10:05pm
Kudos.
Meanwhile, dividend of recession...
|Re: First Digital Audio Visual Studio Launched In Ajegunle (Photos) by simplibaba(m): 10:06pm
ok
|Re: First Digital Audio Visual Studio Launched In Ajegunle (Photos) by sagitariusbaby(m): 10:06pm
This is very good and commendable especially for siting it among the poorest of Lagos state.
Weidone sirs/ma
|Re: First Digital Audio Visual Studio Launched In Ajegunle (Photos) by Tazmode(m): 10:06pm
Give us some beats soon
|Re: First Digital Audio Visual Studio Launched In Ajegunle (Photos) by Brightology2(m): 10:07pm
Kkkk
|Re: First Digital Audio Visual Studio Launched In Ajegunle (Photos) by jakpowa: 10:07pm
Ok
|Re: First Digital Audio Visual Studio Launched In Ajegunle (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 10:07pm
'
|Re: First Digital Audio Visual Studio Launched In Ajegunle (Photos) by pinkyruledworld(m): 10:08pm
maintanane
(0) (Reply)
Video: Mavin Records Act, Wande Coal Live Performance In Kuala Lumpur Malaysis / If U R Proud Of African Beauty Download BLACK ANGEL By 2dropz / Bathroom Cleanser Hidden Spy Camera DVR
Viewing this topic: passionatebae, mychelyte(m), BabaD69, wisesoul(m), handlernoni, babyfaceafrica(m), Cherokee(m), Isaactroy(m), OtunbaAde101(m), Roland17(m), Abdul9025(m), Badgers14, EstatesinLagos, wristbangle(m), sagbar(m), simplibaba(m), delequake(m), tomaudu(m), Sandas11, decasey(m), timy22(f), Pray, Walesundays22(m), Haute, sagitariusbaby(m), sweetkev(m), Ofodibe(m), buoye1(m), Pebcak, mmafhew(m), ihejimagha(f), Ruggedpen, captain247(f), Chukwudozzie(m), agbado1(m), IAmOged(f), bobbybrown007(m), joburiel(m), olafresh(m), Alhkerimu(m), omoakin111, BedLam, smpapa(m), MidolsStudent(m), Maziebuka01(m), lordkay10(m), tobe4real(m), Horlaidex(m), olalekan225(m), lekbel09, ElDadd, coolshegs10(m), a4jasper(m), DeTestimony, OlaSalo(m), pesinfada(m), verygudbadguy(m), Lanre4uonly(m), ajf(m), oscarpet, rilwan09, Agboola321(m), KazOlufemi, Southboy(m), Boy101(m), phemsie(m), soulhighman(m), Ocfreedom, Qmerit(m), hotspec(m), Nwulia(f), slurryeye, Johncuppa(m), dalass(f), gentlezypher, tubouncen(m), yeltans(m), ayeni234(m), wheelzino(m), purkeyklef(m), olusledge, Tazmode(m), DavidDplaymaker, fergieboy(m), YungG(m), wolu4, obailala(m), arosunshine(m), zealblinks(m), pinkyruledworld(m), Apelex(m), ted772, jaymichael(m), sylviaeo(f), hansyllo(m), jakpowa, adem30 and 132 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6