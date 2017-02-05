



The well equipped studio boast of modern day digital instruments ranging from high grade mixer, recorder, cameras to light and sound equipments etc. Ajagunle city has produced some headline artists in the country and more talents still abound in the region. Speaking to cross section of reporters around, the project director of Nigeria Fashion TV and Multi- Media journalist of Zzini media, Mr Prince Ogaga Wowo said " it is indeed impressive to have this quality set up in this town, this would help the entertainment market now only here but Lagos in general"



http://ndigbo-online.blogspot.com.ng/2017/02/photos-first-digital-audio-visual.html?m=0 There was excitement at one of the ancient cities of Lagos, Ajegunle as the first Digital Audio Visual Studio was officially opened for operation. The grand launch of the studio attracted some multi-media personalities and producers of events and music in the region and beyondThe well equipped studio boast of modern day digital instruments ranging from high grade mixer, recorder, cameras to light and sound equipments etc. Ajagunle city has produced some headline artists in the country and more talents still abound in the region. Speaking to cross section of reporters around, the project director of Nigeria Fashion TV and Multi- Media journalist of Zzini media, Mr Prince Ogaga Wowo said " it is indeed impressive to have this quality set up in this town, this would help the entertainment market now only here but Lagos in general"