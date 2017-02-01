₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,190 members, 3,356,105 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 10:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] (5556 Views)
I Am Ready For Marriage Again — Gospel Singer, Kenny Saint-best / 2face, MI, 9ice, KSB, Others Perform At Kaduna Music Festival (photos) / 50cent Signs Rotimi, Us-Born Nigerian Singer To G-unit (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by TunezTV: 8:27pm
Veteran musician, Kenny Saint Best popularly known as KSB has been fully ordained as a pastor by Apostle Anslem Madubuko at the New Anointing Revival Assembly Church, this past Sunday, Feb 5th.
Kenny who got her diploma in Theology from RCCG back in 1997, was the head of the Teen Church and Youth Church before she got her ordination to be a full pastor.
Her wards celebrated with her in a cute closeup photo with the pastor... See below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/nigerian-singer-kenny-saint-best-ksb.html
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by darmys(f): 8:31pm
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by alexialin: 9:13pm
Awww
Congrats KSB
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by Rachaeleanah: 9:36pm
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:36pm
E don happen
E don happen!
From record label family owners - non promising musician - Divorcée- politician - pastor
In the first pishure e be like say she get dislocation
Third pishure e be like say she be the pastor wife. She almost breastfed the pastor.
All in all if it is genuine calling then I am happy for her if not
2 Likes
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by sunnyboi: 9:37pm
So?? Make we become members
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by Heltinking(m): 9:37pm
Ok
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by lanre88(m): 9:37pm
Aiit
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by Ronie24(f): 9:37pm
Issokay
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by UnknownT: 9:37pm
Lalasticlala, do you need to stress the divorcee?
1 Like
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by megamank(m): 9:38pm
the last picture was so close.....pastors please be careful the devil is still much alive........
1 Like
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by uzedo1(m): 9:38pm
Moving the ministry to the permanent site...
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by Alajiki(m): 9:38pm
Why she come dey carry pawpaw chuk the man for back now?
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by quiverfull(m): 9:38pm
He without sin cast the first stone...
1 Like
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by Bisjosh(f): 9:38pm
Hell no!!!
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by hahn(m): 9:38pm
Who else thinks the guy who ordained her is also banging her
1 Like
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by dipopooo(m): 9:38pm
Lobatan
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by LIBSocials: 9:39pm
Congrats to her
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by andyanders: 9:39pm
With such pose, is the Most Appostle the new husband?Just asking cus the pose get as i beeooo
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by Trexnemesis: 9:39pm
Issorite. Noted
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by demolinka(m): 9:39pm
Abeg na where d church dey? I dey ask for person...
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by jeeqaa7(m): 9:40pm
Lol
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by bigerboy200: 9:40pm
Jokers....as her music no sell again, she quickly enter church business..sharp babe
1 Like
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by VickyRotex(f): 9:40pm
Awwwnnn! Kenny Saint Brown!
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by marshalcarter: 9:41pm
na so
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by Nellybank(m): 9:41pm
This woman still cheating nature? Hmmm. KSB no worry, one day old age go catch you
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by gbemmy2k10(m): 9:41pm
hahn:for ur mind nw u don make sense...
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by Maximus85(m): 9:41pm
Lol.
When the music career fails..... Pastoring is next.
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by nabegibeg: 9:42pm
ok
|Re: Kenny Saint Best Ordained As A Pastor [PICS] by michaelwilli(m): 9:42pm
Ki oju ma ri ibi. Tahhhh. Ksb ko, kfc ni
Ndlea Asks Court To Stay Execution On Baba Suwe’s N25m Compensation / A Hiden Secret On How To Connect Ur D S T V Decoder To Ur Laptop And Browse Free / I Just Shot, Produced & Directed My Own Movie- Star Actor, NONSO DIOBI
Viewing this topic: walesho(m), seXytOhbAd(m), Hdayo1(m), Johnheir2(m), jpmoriarti(m), swimmer, yomi007k(m), wiloy2k8(m), Harmored(m), JUBILEE2000, BrownTy(f), gentility411(m), nairaland94(m), Surd2121(m), franklynsunny(m), mizhefeh(f), fhemmie, EddyBrendan1(m), bornmekus, hemartins(m), YemyTemmy, sageer1706(m), yinkus204(m), Giantslayer, onohb, Larrey(f), adeborode, Sheuns(m), mexxyaaron(m), Royzevic(m), DominusBen(m), admox2003(m), dabrake(m), georgeakins, moneyspeaking, hahn(m), Igbaba2, DarkRebel101, rosieflower2(f), Samola1(m), empron(m), yemory20(m), Millionjeff, momohadikat(f), sirskinny, iamfroshsylver(m), Elkings123(m), GabdelandAgro(m), motherfucker, eRex(m), udees, egedege1(m), Horlalaykon, martinefu, Kayman3(m), guapac, pusskhole(m), oskamboo and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15