Veteran musician, Kenny Saint Best popularly known as KSB has been fully ordained as a pastor by Apostle Anslem Madubuko at the New Anointing Revival Assembly Church, this past Sunday, Feb 5th.Kenny who got her diploma in Theology from RCCG back in 1997, was the head of the Teen Church and Youth Church before she got her ordination to be a full pastor.Her wards celebrated with her in a cute closeup photo with the pastor...