|Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by itsdumebi(m): 3:12am
A suspect, who was arrested for robbery, has revealed how he was arrested by policemen attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Ikeja, Lagos State Police Command.
The suspect, Ahmed Olopade, 27, said that he has gone on three operations with members of his gang successfully and was on the fourth operation when he was shot and arrested. He was arrested after he and his gang went to rob Wab Hotel, located at Iju area of the state.
Olopade, who claimed to be an orphan, with three siblings to cater for, confessed that he was working as a vulcanizer at Oyingbo area, when Lekan, his friend, came and talked him into joining robbery. He said that Lekan uses a locally made pistol during robbery.
Olopade said: “We’re four in number that used to go for robbery; Ibrahim, Tosin, Lekan and I. Lekan, is the leader of our gang. We were on our fourth operation when police arrested me, but Lekan and others escaped.” He recalled that in the first operation, they snatched a motorcycle, sold it for N 72,000 and shared the money. He got N18, 000 as his share. In the second operation, the gang stole android phones.
He said: “I didn’t know how much they sold the android phones, but I got N7000. In the third operation, we stole 16 phones of different kind. Lekan sold them and gave me N20, 000. The fourth operation was a terrible one.
I never imagined. I would be caught. I was at Adekunle, Yaba, when Lekan came and picked me with his jeep car. We drove straight to Iju-Agege. “We entered a hotel called Wab Hotel. Lekan was with the locally made pistol. We first secured the security men.
Lekan searched them and collected all their valuables. We were about to enter the hotel when policemen appeared from nowhere. They started shooting; it was as if the hotel was surrounded by policemen. I was shot on my leg. I couldn’t escape, but my partners escaped. I tried to run. I felt weak. Yes, I have made some money during previous robberies, but I used the money mainly to feed myself.”
Credits - Sandra Mordi
http://politicsngr.com/thief-nabbed-robbing-hotel-lagos-photo/
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by sandrahnaub(f): 3:46am
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by aysnoopy(m): 4:58am
good to hear
make I park for here.
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by emvico(m): 6:36am
NCAN over to you ;P
3 Likes
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by dotman4real007(m): 8:41am
na to chop watery beans for kirikiri remain.
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by Atmmachine(m): 9:13am
The Lagos state Police nabbed 5 men Arm Robbery gang who specializes in breaking into people's houses to steal Amala and Ewedu
The names of the suspects
*Ahmed Olapode
*Ademumu Olorun
*Olakankita Tunde
"Olaluibe Adesina
*Olanike Ayo
4 Likes
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by talk2archy: 9:13am
Ahmed Olopade, checked!
.
.
.
Wait am coming let me obey my doctor.
2 Likes
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by teozey111(m): 9:14am
g
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by Atmmachine(m): 9:14am
Oh my God
Send them to their brothers in the North
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by INTROVERT(f): 9:14am
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by verygudbadguy(m): 9:14am
Omo ale jatijati. Ako ni sita bi omo ojo mejo.
1 Like
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by RiversWatchDog(m): 9:14am
SEE MORE OF HIS PICS HERE >>
thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/robber-nabbed-hotel-pics.html
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 9:14am
Am I disappointed? NO! It can only be them
5 Likes
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by favourmic(m): 9:14am
see how he dey poss
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by Tazmode(m): 9:14am
Petty thieves nowadays have been fortunate not to have been nabbed, beaten to a pulp and roasted by the infamous barbaric irate mob. They should clap for themselves on that note
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by donfemo(m): 9:15am
This one even pose for picture.
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by ImadeUReadThis: 9:17am
Why are Yoruba Muslims so criminally minded?
3 Likes
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by holluphemydavid(m): 9:19am
Everyday for d tiff and one day for D owner. Good for him
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by Psyrus(m): 9:20am
End of the road or the opportunity to get better training and make connect in the bunker
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by divicoded: 9:20am
The way these Afonja boys are learning form Flatrons is unprecedented! They should not learn evil things, let them leave evil to where it belongs - SE
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by ustavo(m): 9:21am
ImadeUReadThis:
IF I SLAP U EHN
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by SexyNairalander: 9:22am
booked
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by ImadeUReadThis: 9:23am
ustavo:
Answer my question!
Why is Kamorou, Tajudeen, Taofik more likely to be criminals than any other non Muslim yoruba?
2 Likes
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by killthemods: 9:26am
ff
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by dyabman(m): 9:26am
Iju agege oshey ! Dem Terry G people
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by killthemods: 9:26am
I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHAT MY FELLOW AFONJA BROTHERS ARE DOING THESE DAYS.
THEY'RE REALLY GIVING THESE FLATRONS MOUTH.
THIS IS AN ATTACK ON THE AFONJA RACE.
TO THE FLATRONS ABOVE AND BELOW THIS POST : EMEKA NEWS GO COME FROM INDONESIA TODAY AND WE SHALL RETALIATE
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by AdonaiRoofing: 9:27am
Soon the police would release him
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by SIRKAY98(m): 9:29am
End of your Road
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by Laple0541(m): 9:30am
Thank God you be vulcanizer, to get tire to burn u no go hard.
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by moshino(m): 9:32am
divicoded:
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by mykeljosef: 9:36am
..Ncan jupiter branch
name - AHMED OLOPADE
SPECIES- AFONJA MUSLIM
|Re: Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) by Freiden(m): 9:38am
Sister Flog Their Father For Having An Affiar With Their Late Mum's Friend / State Drops Charges Against 14-yr-old Girl Who Killed Her Husband / Mandela's Grandson Sentenced To 2 Years In Jail For Assault
Viewing this topic: chimaisaac23, RiversWatchDog(m), pachuz, niyoni, ijebubabe(f), enite011, sasview, bambara(m), indomienoodles(m), ruffhandu, nicerod(m), dopeboi142(m), ffrreeee(f), elebua, spako4(m), justmenoni, olaadesino, sheunsheun(m), EDSONSMITH(m), khattab008, jabbo(m), gentlebullet(m), collabo4me(m), flowbjones(m), sees1010, mapet, enyiamaka(f), hammiddanimmam, idrisalomagold(m), brandonobi(m), Toriella, Gnrdike(m), dikeigbo2(m), Trendirabingi, swtman, Tuham(m), williamsmankind(m), AreaFada2, Kenfletcher, edidiongmichael(m), RAYMOBDGOLD, Lispgreen, drsugar, tipdrips, DrayZee, kunlite(m), kinz2016, Iamsammy(m), friedakara, yomilike(m), Shakeeraw(f), dammyloye(m), xhalakoh, felixzo1(m), basking4me, Bankoleyemi, hatbricker(m), kadero, appleton, LeemahT(f), Kenchukky(m), bhass and 140 guest(s)
(Go Up)
