



The suspect, Ahmed Olopade, 27, said that he has gone on three operations with members of his gang successfully and was on the fourth operation when he was shot and arrested. He was arrested after he and his gang went to rob Wab Hotel, located at Iju area of the state.



Olopade, who claimed to be an orphan, with three siblings to cater for, confessed that he was working as a vulcanizer at Oyingbo area, when Lekan, his friend, came and talked him into joining robbery. He said that Lekan uses a locally made pistol during robbery.



Olopade said: “We’re four in number that used to go for robbery; Ibrahim, Tosin, Lekan and I. Lekan, is the leader of our gang. We were on our fourth operation when police arrested me, but Lekan and others escaped.” He recalled that in the first operation, they snatched a motorcycle, sold it for N 72,000 and shared the money. He got N18, 000 as his share. In the second operation, the gang stole android phones.



He said: “I didn’t know how much they sold the android phones, but I got N7000. In the third operation, we stole 16 phones of different kind. Lekan sold them and gave me N20, 000. The fourth operation was a terrible one.



I never imagined. I would be caught. I was at Adekunle, Yaba, when Lekan came and picked me with his jeep car. We drove straight to Iju-Agege. “We entered a hotel called Wab Hotel. Lekan was with the locally made pistol. We first secured the security men.



Lekan searched them and collected all their valuables. We were about to enter the hotel when policemen appeared from nowhere. They started shooting; it was as if the hotel was surrounded by policemen. I was shot on my leg. I couldn’t escape, but my partners escaped. I tried to run. I felt weak. Yes, I have made some money during previous robberies, but I used the money mainly to feed myself.”



Credits - Sandra Mordi





