|Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by ChangeIsCostant: 8:23am
A man was dismembered with his body parts scattered along the road after being involved in a fatal accident. According to a witness, the man who failed to use a pedestrian bridge when crossing the highway in Awka, Anambra State. May his soul rest in peace.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/vehicle-dismembers-man-who-failed-to.html
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by dingbang(m): 8:29am
Who is to b blamed
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by PrettyCrystal: 8:32am
rip to the dead
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by brandonobi(m): 8:33am
this is why people are warned to use the pedestrian bridges, now he just died in a gory manner,i won't bother with RIP.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by doctimonyeka(m): 8:39am
Jesu!!!!!!
Lord have mercy...
Death is inevitable...
Oluwa watch our back oo
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by femolacqua(m): 8:41am
OMG
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by Atmmachine(m): 8:47am
doctimonyeka:
Oluwa watch our back ??
God don't like stupidity
Even if God saves people from mishaps, why do you think he would save a dumb person who chose not to use the pedestrian bridge provided for him but instead wanna commit suicide by crossing a busy road
Arewa12:
May God save us ??
You're a big joke
God is busy saving smart people
How do you think he would wanna save some random dude who wants to die ?? There's a pedestrian bridge right there, now explain to me why he would cross a busy road and also why God would save him ??
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by izzou(m): 8:48am
Use pedestrian bridges, they will not hear.
Places like Cele bus stop along Oshodi expressway is another example.
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by Tazmode(m): 8:48am
Sad truly
In Lagos, the Kick Against Indiscipline Brigade (KAI) is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that pedestrians and other civilians make use of the available public utilities like overhead bridges, sidewalks, etc. and also preventing them from not constituting nuisance or obstruction on public roads
Anambra state govt could have something similar in place
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by 9jakohai(m): 8:48am
All those people that do not like using pedestrian bridge....especially those in Abuja and Lagos..
UNA DON HEAR?
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by olaezebala: 8:48am
Rules and laws are not there to make u look like a Zombie but to help and guide u to stay alive.
RIP
3 Likes
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by Arewa12: 8:49am
Blood of jesus.... May God save us ooooo omo eleyi serious gan oooooo
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by Judah95(m): 8:49am
Express Journey to HELL!.. Sorry mate.
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by baloest: 8:49am
chie such death, God abeg o
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by megrimor(m): 8:49am
Is he dead?
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by ademega(m): 8:49am
hmmm
painful death
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by Jacksparr0w127: 8:50am
Look how that small boy doesn't look bothered by the gory sight
RIP to the dead
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by lailo: 8:50am
Ah.He died?
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by izzou(m): 8:51am
doctimonyeka:
His own death would have been evitable
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by pyyxxaro: 8:52am
lailo:
Noooooo
He resurrected on the 7th day
5 Likes
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by jegz25(m): 8:52am
megrimor:nah...he was d 1 that took d pic and uploaded it
5 Likes
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by banme(m): 8:52am
Dd
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by jamace(m): 8:53am
dingbang:The gods are not to be blamed.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by 247NaijaGist: 8:53am
RIP to him....
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by get2pauldy: 8:53am
Igboran san ju ebo lo
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by banme(m): 8:54am
lailo:
U ehh
5 Likes
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by jaymejate(m): 8:55am
Only one thing kills faster and that is
Ignorance , it's obvious he killed himself
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by teozey111(m): 8:55am
very sad....rip to the dead.....
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by AdonaiRoofing: 8:55am
In his next life, he'd learn to obey simple rules. RIP!
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by pyyxxaro: 8:55am
[quote author=dingbang post=53578737]Who is to b blamed[/quote
ME
I WOULD BLAME ARSENE WENGER FOR NOT ALLOWING CARZOLA PLAY
OR
BUHARI FOR HAVING RUNNING STOMACH
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics by nedu2000(m): 8:56am
Pedestrians should understand that if you are moving across the road esp where there are no streetlights and you are not wearing a reflective jacket,its very likely that drivers will only see you are the last minute,if you must cross the road at night don't rely on the oncoming vehicle slowing down for you,instead make sure the road is clear before you do
Viewing this topic: bakry86, jdotking, jimcomb(m), ngolokante(m), phidipe, dljbd1(m), cedar3, franklynsunny(m), Hewinner(m), reservd(m), Houseofglam7, Zealoy(m), Zirah, ranson(m), DNA9(m), sokus(m), mployer(m), hombre(m), Sonn(m), joinnow, chizobad1(m), dapoola(m), Chine12(m), Ola81(m), jovincyy10(m), Delaw135, busybrain123(m), Atiku2019, tpaulo, wildguy(m), LastMumu, tobbyd341(m), jabbo(m), kingbukky, Oliviaxx(f), Stooi76(m), williamsmankind(m), kadero, Ghost447(m), Atmmachine(m), Lordave, aiikman(m), bigzic(m), ernietime(m), konfused, Skullano(m), babington91(m), satowind and 98 guest(s)
