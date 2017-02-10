Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics (9215 Views)

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/vehicle-dismembers-man-who-failed-to.html A man was dismembered with his body parts scattered along the road after being involved in a fatal accident. According to a witness, the man who failed to use a pedestrian bridge when crossing the highway in Awka, Anambra State. May his soul rest in peace.

Who is to b blamed 2 Likes

rip to the dead 1 Like

this is why people are warned to use the pedestrian bridges, now he just died in a gory manner,i won't bother with RIP. 5 Likes

Jesu!!!!!!

Lord have mercy...





Death is inevitable...



Oluwa watch our back oo 1 Like

OMG

doctimonyeka:

Jesu!!!!!!



Lord have mercy...







Death is inevitable...





Oluwa watch our back oo



Oluwa watch our back ??



God don't like stupidity



Even if God saves people from mishaps, why do you think he would save a dumb person who chose not to use the pedestrian bridge provided for him but instead wanna commit suicide by crossing a busy road

Arewa12:

Blood of jesus.... May God save us ooooo omo eleyi serious gan oooooo



May God save us ??



You're a big joke



God is busy saving smart people



How do you think he would wanna save some random dude who wants to die ?? There's a pedestrian bridge right there, now explain to me why he would cross a busy road and also why God would save him ?? 9 Likes 1 Share





Use pedestrian bridges, they will not hear.



Places like Cele bus stop along Oshodi expressway is another example. Use pedestrian bridges, they will not hear.Places like Cele bus stop along Oshodi expressway is another example. 1 Like

Sad truly



In Lagos, the Kick Against Indiscipline Brigade (KAI) is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that pedestrians and other civilians make use of the available public utilities like overhead bridges, sidewalks, etc. and also preventing them from not constituting nuisance or obstruction on public roads



Anambra state govt could have something similar in place 2 Likes

All those people that do not like using pedestrian bridge....especially those in Abuja and Lagos..





UNA DON HEAR? 2 Likes

Rules and laws are not there to make u look like a Zombie but to help and guide u to stay alive.



RIP 3 Likes

Blood of jesus.... May God save us ooooo omo eleyi serious gan oooooo

Sorry mate. Express Journey to HELL!..Sorry mate.

chie such death, God abeg o

Is he dead? 1 Like

hmmm

painful death

Look how that small boy doesn't look bothered by the gory sight







RIP to the dead

Ah.He died? 1 Like

doctimonyeka:

Jesu!!!!!!



Lord have mercy...







Death is inevitable...





Oluwa watch our back oo

His own death would have been evitable His own death would have been evitable 1 Like

lailo:

Ah.He died?

Noooooo



He resurrected on the 7th day NooooooHe resurrected on the 7th day 5 Likes

megrimor:

Is he dead? nah...he was d 1 that took d pic and uploaded it nah...he was d 1 that took d pic and uploaded it 5 Likes

Dd

dingbang:

Who is to b blamed The gods are not to be blamed. The gods are not to be blamed. 2 Likes





RIP to him....







RIP to him....

Igboran san ju ebo lo

lailo:

Ah.He died?



U ehh U ehh 5 Likes

Only one thing kills faster and that is



Ignorance , it's obvious he killed himself 2 Likes

very sad....rip to the dead.....







In his next life, he'd learn to obey simple rules. RIP!



ME



