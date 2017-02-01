Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) (11779 Views)

Our Hausa readers should please interpret more with the help of the screenshots below



Source: From the little I could understand from the story shared by Baba Ahmad and Zuma Times in Hausa,the handsome man pictured below whose name is Alhaji Rabiu Ali Ahmed Maitangaran state was brutally murdered in the night by unknown people after coming out from Hilton Hotel,Abuja where he came to visit a professor.Our Hausa readers should please interpret more with the help of the screenshots belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/man-brutally-murdered-by-unknown-people.html

What a sad way to die.

There are two things involved either alaji shagged someone's wife





Or he cut someone off in a deal





Either way not a nice way to go





Except if it's mistaken identity 8 Likes

Only God knows what happened, may Hus soul rest in peace....... 1 Like

rip

RIP Shaa, but that word 'unkown by gun men' any way Olisa knows best.

I stopped piting people the day I realised how evil the heart of men can be..



Am not saying it's a nemesis but it can aswell be..

Only God can judge.. 7 Likes 1 Share

murder rate is just going up, may God help us 1 Like

Sad. For once in my life let me say this. THE MAN IS HANDSOME.



Why was he murdered? Because of money? Or business deal gone wrong? Or because of woman? Or does he have any information someone didn't want him to spill?



So many questions begging for answers.



All the same RIP man

WE ONLY LIVE ONCE!!

population of people are too much mbok..... man die go... woman born another 6 Likes

Business deal gone wrong 1 Like 1 Share

Bureau de change deal gone bad. 1 Like

Abuja is getting scarier each passing day... Lord please continue to protect your children. 1 Like

sorry bros

Afonja...always thinking about "shag". Do you people think everything in this world is all about "sex"? Biafraans and Arewa don't roll like you people do...shagging everything you see, left and right! My goodness! Afonja...always thinking about "shag". Do you people think everything in this world is all about "sex"? Biafraans and Arewa don't roll like you people do...shagging everything you see, left and right! My goodness! 6 Likes 2 Shares

We need CCTV in Nigeria

Na wa ooo

May his soul rest in Perfect peace

Aboki wire wire rip