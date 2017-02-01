₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,559 members, 3,357,153 topics. Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 01:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) (11779 Views)
Young Man Murdered In Benin By Cult Group This Morning (photos) / Man Murdered Behind My House (GRAPHIC PHOTO) / Man Murdered While Jogging In Lagos (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by stephenduru: 11:15am
From the little I could understand from the story shared by Baba Ahmad and Zuma Times in Hausa,the handsome man pictured below whose name is Alhaji Rabiu Ali Ahmed Maitangaran state was brutally murdered in the night by unknown people after coming out from Hilton Hotel,Abuja where he came to visit a professor.
Our Hausa readers should please interpret more with the help of the screenshots below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/man-brutally-murdered-by-unknown-people.html
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by stephenduru: 11:15am
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Kingstel: 11:19am
What a sad way to die.
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Iamwrath: 11:23am
There are two things involved either alaji shagged someone's wife
Or he cut someone off in a deal
Either way not a nice way to go
Except if it's mistaken identity
8 Likes
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by emmanuel1990: 11:27am
Only God knows what happened, may Hus soul rest in peace.......
1 Like
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by segebase(m): 11:47am
rip
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by talk2archy: 12:47pm
RIP Shaa, but that word 'unkown by gun men' any way Olisa knows best.
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by LastSurvivor11: 12:47pm
I stopped piting people the day I realised how evil the heart of men can be..
Am not saying it's a nemesis but it can aswell be..
Only God can judge..
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Opistorincos(m): 12:48pm
murder rate is just going up, may God help us
1 Like
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by RiversWatchDog(m): 12:48pm
SEE MORE PICS AND TRANSLATION HERE >>
http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/man-murdered-in-abuja-after-leaving.html
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Dandsome: 12:48pm
Sad. For once in my life let me say this. THE MAN IS HANDSOME.
Why was he murdered? Because of money? Or business deal gone wrong? Or because of woman? Or does he have any information someone didn't want him to spill?
So many questions begging for answers.
All the same RIP man
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Moshkom(m): 12:48pm
WE ONLY LIVE ONCE!!
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Damfostopper(m): 12:49pm
population of people are too much mbok..... man die go... woman born another
6 Likes
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by AngelicBeing: 12:49pm
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by emmabest2000(m): 12:49pm
Business deal gone wrong
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by SuperSuave(m): 12:49pm
Iamwrath:on point
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by nkemdi89(f): 12:49pm
Bureau de change deal gone bad.
1 Like
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Nma27(f): 12:49pm
Abuja is getting scarier each passing day... Lord please continue to protect your children.
1 Like
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Rayhandrinni(m): 12:50pm
sorry bros
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Olu20090: 12:51pm
Iamwrath:
Afonja...always thinking about "shag". Do you people think everything in this world is all about "sex"? Biafraans and Arewa don't roll like you people do...shagging everything you see, left and right! My goodness!
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Mfulone: 12:51pm
Ok
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by icebergfreshest: 12:51pm
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Yayofeski: 12:52pm
Ok
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Adonis3: 12:52pm
Xnnx
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Tolulopefinest(m): 12:52pm
Chai
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 12:52pm
We need CCTV in Nigeria
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by arent88(m): 12:52pm
Damfostopper:would u say thesame thing if this man was ur family.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:52pm
Na wa ooo
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by teejaykkr(m): 12:56pm
May his soul rest in Perfect peace
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by tfems: 12:56pm
Aboki wire wire rip
|Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by omanifrank(m): 12:57pm
eya
Have You Seen This Before ? Uchenna Abazu - First Degree Criminal And Fraudster / The Latest On The 4 Uniport Students Killed By Aluu / Why Do Some Men Beat Up Their Wives?
Viewing this topic: Pappyjim, Kingbuhari(m), phoniex88, onilpee, Sambagenius(m), Keegan, nams77, bignene(m), emmansy(m), noblito2017(m), yunnyp(m), Call07034780891, highchiefpee, bomasek(m), Abenen, TheUmbra, ehispapa(m), UgojiC(m), idnoble73(m), saintsylve(m), bamzyboa, solid34, Horlaidex(m), holywoman, iyatrustee(f), otumalagicruz(m), classicyung(m), Taich(m), kkboy, Iamdrahj(m), sexsells(m), bobbybiggs(m), benakrom(m), Unessien(m), charasho(m), philantoxx(m), clickplust, solarview(m), sleeknick(m), Nwereonye(m), megrimor(m), united25(m), olaakinyinka(m), estrong, Donsammi(m), sirssb(m), UdyOgwoUde(m), cloudview(m), Aghanel(m), icebergfreshest, Pharoh, fokeleyeyahoo, Qelvin(m), kinngie(m), uzziwise, EddyNumerouno(m), skillzbae(f), odetola, drnoel, Paschal55(m), abdeiz(m), Josepet(m) and 194 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25