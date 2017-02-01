₦airaland Forum

Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by stephenduru: 11:15am
From the little I could understand from the story shared by Baba Ahmad and Zuma Times in Hausa,the handsome man pictured below whose name is Alhaji Rabiu Ali Ahmed Maitangaran state was brutally murdered in the night by unknown people after coming out from Hilton Hotel,Abuja where he came to visit a professor.

Our Hausa readers should please interpret more with the help of the screenshots below

Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by stephenduru: 11:15am
Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Kingstel: 11:19am
What a sad way to die. embarassed
Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Iamwrath: 11:23am
There are two things involved either alaji shagged someone's wife


Or he cut someone off in a deal


Either way not a nice way to go


Except if it's mistaken identity

8 Likes

Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by emmanuel1990: 11:27am
Only God knows what happened, may Hus soul rest in peace.......

1 Like

Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by segebase(m): 11:47am
rip
Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by talk2archy: 12:47pm
RIP Shaa, but that word 'unkown by gun men' any way Olisa knows best.
Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by LastSurvivor11: 12:47pm
I stopped piting people the day I realised how evil the heart of men can be..

Am not saying it's a nemesis but it can aswell be..
Only God can judge..

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Opistorincos(m): 12:48pm
murder rate is just going up, may God help us

1 Like

Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by RiversWatchDog(m): 12:48pm
Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Dandsome: 12:48pm
Sad. For once in my life let me say this. THE MAN IS HANDSOME.

Why was he murdered? Because of money? Or business deal gone wrong? Or because of woman? Or does he have any information someone didn't want him to spill?

So many questions begging for answers.

All the same RIP man
Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Moshkom(m): 12:48pm
WE ONLY LIVE ONCE!!
Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Damfostopper(m): 12:49pm
population of people are too much mbok..... man die go... woman born another

6 Likes

Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by AngelicBeing: 12:49pm
angry angry
Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by emmabest2000(m): 12:49pm
Business deal gone wrong

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by SuperSuave(m): 12:49pm
Iamwrath:
There are two things involved either alaji shagged someone's wife


Or he cut someone off in a deal


Either way not a nice way to go


Except if it's mistaken identity
on point shocked
Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by nkemdi89(f): 12:49pm
Bureau de change deal gone bad.

1 Like

Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Nma27(f): 12:49pm
Abuja is getting scarier each passing day... Lord please continue to protect your children.

1 Like

Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Rayhandrinni(m): 12:50pm
sorry bros

Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Olu20090: 12:51pm
Iamwrath:
There are two things involved either alaji shagged someone's wife


Or he cut someone off in a deal


Either way not a nice way to go


Except if it's mistaken identity

Afonja...always thinking about "shag". Do you people think everything in this world is all about "sex"? Biafraans and Arewa don't roll like you people do...shagging everything you see, left and right! My goodness!

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Mfulone: 12:51pm
Ok
Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by icebergfreshest: 12:51pm
Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Yayofeski: 12:52pm
Ok
Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Adonis3: 12:52pm
Xnnx
Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by Tolulopefinest(m): 12:52pm
Chai shocked
Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 12:52pm
We need CCTV in Nigeria
Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by arent88(m): 12:52pm
Damfostopper:
population of people are too much mbok..... man die go... woman born another
would u say thesame thing if this man was ur family.

4 Likes

Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:52pm
Na wa ooo sad
Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by teejaykkr(m): 12:56pm
May his soul rest in Perfect peace
Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by tfems: 12:56pm
Aboki wire wire rip
Re: Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) by omanifrank(m): 12:57pm
eya

