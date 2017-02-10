₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by RiversWatchDog(m): 1:05pm
The actress shared the photo with her daughter, Mildred Chinagorom.
http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/adorable-makeup-free-photo-of-uche.html
6 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by ToriBlue(f): 1:22pm
They are beautiful!
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by Lordave: 1:40pm
So this girl don born?
Chai!
Her daughter fine sha.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by DrayZee: 2:26pm
Wondafuu...
9 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by olaezebala: 2:26pm
cute.
Can't stop wishing for a daughter. So pretty and awesome.
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by midehi2(f): 2:27pm
cool
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by CzarChris(m): 2:27pm
Lordave:my thoughts exactly.
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by Pavore9: 2:27pm
Beautiful.
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by Jossyroyal1(m): 2:27pm
They r cute... Dont know her...
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by Mikylopez(f): 2:28pm
mother & daughter........ beautiful
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by IamChuzzy(m): 2:28pm
NICE
meanwhile
WATCH OMOTOLA JALADE TWERK IN A MUSIC VIDEO
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by Jossyroyal1(m): 2:28pm
DrayZee:why are u contradicting ursef??
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by VickyRotex(f): 2:28pm
Awwwnnn. Cute smile!
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by steppin: 2:28pm
Makeup free indeed.
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by TINALETC3(f): 2:29pm
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by DrayZee: 2:33pm
Jossyroyal1:Ain't you ever heard "wonderful" being used in a sarcastic tone? Are you even Nigerian?
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by Nickymezor(f): 2:36pm
Beautiful faces.
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by Sinfulsaint(m): 2:38pm
.
1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by Odogwu042(m): 2:44pm
Nice one
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by Shortyy(f): 3:49pm
The daughter is a beauty. I want a pretty girl too
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by Ujahhelen201(f): 3:55pm
beautiful!
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by Martin124(m): 4:00pm
Nickymezor:eh eh!!!oh but u fine pass her!!!
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by dsocioemmy(m): 4:07pm
where the make up free? The camera make up don pass real make up na
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by Mrsuhebo: 4:23pm
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by igwedubai2(m): 4:45pm
igwedubai.... uche nice pix beautiful dunghter. but I saw at ajah
|Re: Photo Of Uche Ogbodo And Her Daughter by chineloSA(f): 5:05pm
" Mildred"
Are there no Igbo names
