₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,767 members, 3,357,719 topics. Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 08:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People (14398 Views)
USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) / 24-Year-Old Nigerian Student Scams 62-Year-Old White Lover / 60-year-old Man Commits Suicide In Delta State Over Hunger (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by sar33: 4:07pm
See earlier thread where he collapsed http://www.nairaland.com/3613964/hungry-man-collapses-highway-owerri#up
As shared by Ikeokwu.....
'IfeanyiCy Njoku the guy you rescued at Mcc Road is at it again. This time lying weak at Ohaozara Street. Keke people say this has become his daily meal ticket format'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/the-man-who-collapsed-in-owerri-because.html
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by Keneking: 4:08pm
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by Chikelue2000(m): 4:08pm
Hehehehe he have fainted
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by DropShot: 4:08pm
Lazy thing.
No food for lazy men.
11 Likes
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by muykem: 4:10pm
Ibo sense.
6 Likes
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by JideAmuGiaka: 4:19pm
If a whole president of Nigeria can lie in London why won't his subject lie in Nigeria.
54 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by Mikylopez(f): 4:19pm
ha dey haff catch him ghen ghen
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by marshalcarter: 4:36pm
lolzz.....he fainted again naaa...sum ppl use to faint every month
10 Likes
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by casttlebarbz(m): 4:55pm
scam every where u go
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by unclezuma: 6:17pm
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by killthemods: 6:17pm
WE AFONJAS CONDEMN HIM
MAKE THIS BABA LOOK FOR ANOTHER METHOD TO DEY SCAM OR MAKE E JOIN WE AFONJAS TO DEY DO YAHOO , BECAUSE HIS ASIRI HAS TU TO THE PUBLIC
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by iluvdonjazzy: 6:17pm
d guy no even neat at all, see boxers, different way of begging now, yet he has a complete legs and hands, cant he push willbarrow, i called this laziness
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by kings09(m): 6:17pm
Buhari sef
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by Ezechinwa(m): 6:18pm
DropShot:
Although this new seems fake, but my brother because you dey fortunate no mean say everybody dey fortunate.. We no choose our skin color, nationality, parents, or even religion.. No laugh any man.. No matter the condition.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by lilfreezy: 6:18pm
So someone cannot collapse in peace again
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by Horlawoomey(m): 6:18pm
They should flog sense into this guy jare. He is not in anyway better than guys working as laborers around construction sites, he doesn't need capital, tools or expertise to do that, just common sense. A laborer in Lagos earn between #1500 to #2500 in a day. Even if he can't do it everyday, hunger will be out of it.
It is something I have done, work doesn't kill
Where are these soldiers when you need them most.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by awa(m): 6:18pm
Hmm O boy see wetin Buhari don cause. Tribe, that is used to be known for their hussling abilities, is now having people forming activities over food
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by Badgers14: 6:19pm
Dude should go and look for sth doing, abi hin dey wait for dangote truck ni
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by emeijeh(m): 6:19pm
I see
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by kings09(m): 6:19pm
JideAmuGiaka:
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by elotajohn1(m): 6:19pm
HAHAHAHAHAHAHABABA
Somebody here says he's name is JideAmuGiAka
adon dye o
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by skelewu404(m): 6:19pm
My neighbor's daughter fainted 2 times last week
So wats the issue here
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by chrisxxx(m): 6:19pm
I remember that guy crying wolf when there was none.
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by tillaman(m): 6:19pm
Niqqa should bag a job or in my own defense it may not be hunger, could be a sort of spiritual problem or he's either a dope ass self-servicer, prolly he wanked life outta himself so he has no strength to walk, hence the fainting thingy
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by hungryboy(m): 6:20pm
Sometimes I dey meet People were hunger catch e dey shame me to answer hungryboy
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by davedan88(m): 6:20pm
Someone should pls help the guy before he dies. No b him 4th. Nigeria hard
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by lmm4real: 6:20pm
lol
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by Boldwinner(m): 6:20pm
Owu saa gi o
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by mosho2good: 6:20pm
Nigerian with different ways of scamming people......
Let leave the matter for osibanjo to decide
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by candy(f): 6:21pm
He's still hungry
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by Ezechinwa(m): 6:22pm
W
|Re: Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People by Mayflowa(m): 6:22pm
which scam? Can able bodied man disgrace himself like this? He is hungry, very hungry. Period!
1 Like
Exposed! Yahoo Boys In Ile Ife And Environs / Nigerian Doctor Arraigned For Rape / Oshiomhole Threatens Court Action Over ‘criminal’ Bills, Mass Disconnection
Viewing this topic: kk4real, GoldenJAT(m), danie09(m), iamademorlar(m), chiefojiji(m), drdrake354(m), Johnsegun54(m), henrychubayo, piagetskinner(m), Napolitano14, dayjee, ringi82(m), sexyboocalher(f), Nwogeh(m), adrusa, pimpimpim, lalax(m), 30card(m), freda506(f), Youngbarna(m), Dejmax(m), ernecy(m), glogirl(f), McLove(m), drgeorge1(m), bigerboy200, Moneyyy, BOKO52(m), Kondomatic(m), ElectGINeer(m), calfranc(m), Talk2nanro(m), livingimage(m), guy1234, bobbybrown007(m), Olalekanbanky1(m), dozydre(m), mrlaw93(m), elsmartEcash, stanlo273(m), cashlurd(m), obstead200(m), abdulaz, thomas212, isblog(m), yungEX(m), capsogiga(m), agulion, edonbeta, GANDALF1(m), Ishilove and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30