As shared by Ikeokwu.....



'IfeanyiCy Njoku the guy you rescued at Mcc Road is at it again. This time lying weak at Ohaozara Street. Keke people say this has become his daily meal ticket format'





Hehehehe he have fainted 1 Like

Lazy thing.



No food for lazy men. 11 Likes

Ibo sense. 6 Likes

If a whole president of Nigeria can lie in London why won't his subject lie in Nigeria. 54 Likes 3 Shares

ha dey haff catch him ghen ghen 2 Likes

lolzz.....he fainted again naaa...sum ppl use to faint every month 10 Likes

scam every where u go 1 Like

WE AFONJAS CONDEMN HIM



MAKE THIS BABA LOOK FOR ANOTHER METHOD TO DEY SCAM OR MAKE E JOIN WE AFONJAS TO DEY DO YAHOO , BECAUSE HIS ASIRI HAS TU TO THE PUBLIC 18 Likes 3 Shares

d guy no even neat at all, see boxers, different way of begging now, yet he has a complete legs and hands, cant he push willbarrow, i called this laziness 1 Like

Buhari sef Buhari sef

Lazy thing.



No food for lazy men.

Although this new seems fake, but my brother because you dey fortunate no mean say everybody dey fortunate.. We no choose our skin color, nationality, parents, or even religion.. No laugh any man.. No matter the condition. Although this new seems fake, but my brother because you dey fortunate no mean say everybody dey fortunate.. We no choose our skin color, nationality, parents, or even religion.. No laugh any man.. No matter the condition. 5 Likes

So someone cannot collapse in peace again 21 Likes 1 Share

They should flog sense into this guy jare. He is not in anyway better than guys working as laborers around construction sites, he doesn't need capital, tools or expertise to do that, just common sense. A laborer in Lagos earn between #1500 to #2500 in a day. Even if he can't do it everyday, hunger will be out of it.



It is something I have done, work doesn't kill



Where are these soldiers when you need them most. 5 Likes

Hmm O boy see wetin Buhari don cause. Tribe, that is used to be known for their hussling abilities, is now having people forming activities over food 1 Like

Dude should go and look for sth doing, abi hin dey wait for dangote truck ni

If a whole president of Nigeria can lie in London why won't his subject lie in Nigeria.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHABABA



Somebody here says he's name is JideAmuGiAka



adon dye o 1 Like

My neighbor's daughter fainted 2 times last week

So wats the issue here

I remember that guy crying wolf when there was none.

Niqqa should bag a job or in my own defense it may not be hunger, could be a sort of spiritual problem or he's either a dope ass self-servicer, prolly he wanked life outta himself so he has no strength to walk, hence the fainting thingy

Sometimes I dey meet People were hunger catch e dey shame me to answer hungryboy

Someone should pls help the guy before he dies. No b him 4th. Nigeria hard 1 Like

Owu saa gi o

Nigerian with different ways of scamming people......

Let leave the matter for osibanjo to decide

He's still hungry 1 Like

