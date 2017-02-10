Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money (13495 Views)

The Appreciation Souvenirs A Nairalander Received From Tecno / What You Should Expect From Tecno, Infinix, Innjoo In 2017. / My Ministry Is Moving: See What I Received From Tecno Today.

I guess the second person that was picked, God don answer the person. See what Tecno’s digital marketing executive wrote.



https://www.hovabuzz.com/frontline/1305-when-village-witches-are-at-work-see-how-someone-lost-n500-000-from-tecno-raffle



what do you think? village witches or .. Now, the assistant Digital marketing executive of Tecno mobile Nigeria took to Instagram to narrate what happened today at the Tecno office during a raffle draw where winners were picked. According to the staff, the winner won N500,000. They called him ten (10) times and he didn’t pick. The 11th time he switched his phone off. At that moment was the 5th hour they have been trying to reach him but couldn’t. They had to select another winner.I guess the second person that was picked, God don answer the person. See what Tecno’s digital marketing executive wrote.what do you think? village witches or.. 1 Like

Hia, just like that? 1 Like 2 Shares

wizards at work 2 Likes

He needs prayers, forces at work

Which no. do they used to call me? l dont pick calls from those 4 or 5 digit nos. why not text ME? Anywhere would ve given the money to charity. 20 Likes 1 Share

Uncle Seun, mynd44 and lalasticlala. Have you seen this fortunate lady? 9 Likes

Thats unfair joor we all know our power sector is very bad here in Nigeria 1 Like

Thats unfair joor we all know our power sector is very bad here in Nigeria

Ojoro cancel cant you jst text the person thats jst unprofessional 3 Likes

Which no. do they used to call me? l dont pick calls from those 4 or 5 digit nos. why not text ME? Anywhere would ve given the money to charity. Are you the one? Are you the one?

Obviously not his gift or time 2 Likes

He's probably a serial debtor thinking his creditors are trying to reach him with another number. Reminds me of one of my former colleagues. After borrowing money from different people and he got another job, He stopped picking all his calls. After the phone rings over and over again he'll switch it off. Imagine if an important life changing call had gotten to his phone, he would have missed it then start blaming imaginary village people when no good fortune is coming his way. 13 Likes

Oh lawd

those witches strong pass devil 1 Like

Ise Federal

Attai? we knw as a dey go! Nth do u

I sure say that guy think say na person wey him dey owe dey call am ...







Lesson don't owe people



Pay ur debt

More blessings will come ur way 1 Like

"Ma koja mi Olugbala,ko ki n se orin adubule ko"

"Saviour! Saviour!! Do not pass me by!!! its not a song to be sung while lying down"

when the keep telling u ppl to pick ur calls no !matter what...u ll think u r doing sumone...not knowing u r doing ursef 1 Like

... Truly "Aye le" Village people at work... Truly "Aye le"

Jesus please save us from such

Why didn't they send him an sms? 5 Likes

Maybe they called from an unknown number and the idioti dey owe him landlord. Lol 1 Like 1 Share

Why didn't they send him an sms?

Hmmmm, you get sense Hmmmm, you get sense 1 Like

it depends on the number they used to call him. As for me any number that isnt up to eleven or any number that is 22442, 55244 am aint picking 1 Like

Village people 2 Likes

He us really lucky and unlucky simultaneously 1 Like





You called him 10 times he didn't pick, and it didn't occur to any of you to send him a message. Kontinu How are we sure it's not a concorted lie?You called him 10 times he didn't pick, and it didn't occur to any of you to send him a message. Kontinu 5 Likes

Maybe the guy was about to fvck a girl he has been admiring for so long and the girl been dey form.

So the call was distracting him and e be won spoil show for guy man.





Guys you know how it is in this situation coz answering that call might give the girl chance to change her mind u knw? 1 Like

Why didn't they send him an sms?

This ought to be a surprise call. They wanna record the surprise answer for advert This ought to be a surprise call. They wanna record the surprise answer for advert 1 Like

Fear Benin People!



Once they re on your case, you re finished! 3 Likes