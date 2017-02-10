₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by onismate: 6:49pm
Now, the assistant Digital marketing executive of Tecno mobile Nigeria took to Instagram to narrate what happened today at the Tecno office during a raffle draw where winners were picked. According to the staff, the winner won N500,000. They called him ten (10) times and he didn’t pick. The 11th time he switched his phone off. At that moment was the 5th hour they have been trying to reach him but couldn’t. They had to select another winner.
I guess the second person that was picked, God don answer the person. See what Tecno’s digital marketing executive wrote.
https://www.hovabuzz.com/frontline/1305-when-village-witches-are-at-work-see-how-someone-lost-n500-000-from-tecno-raffle
what do you think? village witches or ..
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by iliyande(m): 6:52pm
Hia, just like that?
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by Bilabong(m): 6:55pm
wizards at work
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by GiftedJosh: 6:59pm
He needs prayers, forces at work
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by Sunnymatey(m): 7:16pm
Which no. do they used to call me? l dont pick calls from those 4 or 5 digit nos. why not text ME? Anywhere would ve given the money to charity.
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:23pm
Na so good things dey pass some people by
Every evil power that will disturb me when my long awaited miracle comes around. DIE BY FIRE!
Uncle Seun, mynd44 and lalasticlala. Have you seen this fortunate lady?
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by koolet(m): 7:24pm
Thats unfair joor we all know our power sector is very bad here in Nigeria
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by koolet(m): 7:26pm
Thats unfair joor we all know our power sector is very bad here in Nigeria
Ojoro cancel cant you jst text the person thats jst unprofessional
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by Iamtosignno(m): 7:26pm
Sunnymatey:Are you the one?
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by decatalyst(m): 7:37pm
Obviously not his gift or time
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by dominique(f): 7:50pm
He's probably a serial debtor thinking his creditors are trying to reach him with another number. Reminds me of one of my former colleagues. After borrowing money from different people and he got another job, He stopped picking all his calls. After the phone rings over and over again he'll switch it off. Imagine if an important life changing call had gotten to his phone, he would have missed it then start blaming imaginary village people when no good fortune is coming his way.
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by Toshiba49ja(m): 7:57pm
Oh lawd
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by segebase(m): 8:39pm
those witches strong pass devil
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by BreezyCB(m): 8:45pm
Ise Federal
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by Whobedatte(m): 9:06pm
Attai? we knw as a dey go! Nth do u
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by brunofarad(m): 9:21pm
Ok
I sure say that guy think say na person wey him dey owe dey call am ...
Lesson don't owe people
Pay ur debt
More blessings will come ur way
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by Deeypeey(m): 9:22pm
"Ma koja mi Olugbala,ko ki n se orin adubule ko"
.
.
"Saviour! Saviour!! Do not pass me by!!! its not a song to be sung while lying down"
.
.
when the keep telling u ppl to pick ur calls no !matter what...u ll think u r doing sumone...not knowing u r doing ursef
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by Funbii(f): 9:22pm
Village people at work ... Truly "Aye le"
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by tfems: 9:23pm
Jesus please save us from such
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by enemmo(f): 9:23pm
Why didn't they send him an sms?
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by holluwai(m): 9:23pm
Maybe they called from an unknown number and the idioti dey owe him landlord. Lol
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by holluwai(m): 9:24pm
enemmo:
Hmmmm, you get sense
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by Dam5reey(m): 9:24pm
FP ok
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by plumule(m): 9:24pm
it depends on the number they used to call him. As for me any number that isnt up to eleven or any number that is 22442, 55244 am aint picking
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by Debaddest(m): 9:26pm
Village people
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by rxmusa(m): 9:27pm
He us really lucky and unlucky simultaneously
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by slurryeye: 9:27pm
How are we sure it's not a concorted lie?
You called him 10 times he didn't pick, and it didn't occur to any of you to send him a message. Kontinu
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by Jakasibo(m): 9:28pm
Maybe the guy was about to fvck a girl he has been admiring for so long and the girl been dey form.
So the call was distracting him and e be won spoil show for guy man.
Guys you know how it is in this situation coz answering that call might give the girl chance to change her mind u knw?
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by josephine123: 9:28pm
ok den...
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by Mayflowa(m): 9:28pm
enemmo:
This ought to be a surprise call. They wanna record the surprise answer for advert
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by shamecurls(m): 9:29pm
Fear Benin People!
Once they re on your case, you re finished!
|Re: See How Winner Of N500,000 From Tecno Raffle Draw Lost The Money by Flexherbal(m): 9:29pm
Bad market
